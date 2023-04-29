15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit on the East Coast

“West Coast, best coast” has a nice sound to it, but the debate is far from over when it comes to which side of the country wins the ultimate showdown. Although California weather is lovely, and the Pacific Northwest’s vivid green forests and majestic mountain views are a sight to behold, the East Coast is a true four-season region with diverse landscapes, ecosystems, and climates — each as gorgeous as the next.

Have you ever experienced an East Coast autumn? There’s nothing quite as intoxicating as witnessing the foliage of the Appalachian Mountains turn into bright oranges and reds seemingly overnight. What about a New England summer, when the hydrangeas bloom all over Nantucket Island and Martha’s Vineyard? The cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. draw crowds from around the world in the spring, and there’s a reason so many people can’t get enough of the South’s beaches in the wintertime.

You could spend a lifetime exploring this section of the country, bookended by Maine and Florida, and still never witness all the glory of its many mountains, rivers, small towns, historic sites, national parks, and bustling cities — but it doesn’t hurt to try. While countless East Coast destinations can be described as “beautiful,” only a few made our list. From the glimmering waters of New York’s Lake George to the untouched wilderness of Cumberland Island, Georgia, here are 15 of the best places to visit on the East Coast.