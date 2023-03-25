15 Glamping Spots in the U.S. With Luxe Tents, Retro Airstreams, and Domes to Sleep in

An outdoorsy getaway that’s full of hiking, communing with Mother Nature, roasting marshmallows over a campfire, and staring up at the stars has loads of appeal for solo travelers, families, couples, and groups of friends — until you realize that whole "get outside" thing might mean slumbering on the hard, dirty ground. Thankfully, snoozing in a sleeping bag or pitching a flimsy tent aren't the only ways to dream surrounded by nature. Glamping combines the best parts of camping with the comforts and conveniences of a hotel — so you don’t have to rough it at all.

Ready to escape for a few days of fresh air and adventure? Scroll on for the best places to go glamping in the United States, from California to New York.

1. Under Canvas Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota

Under Canvas

The ultimate basecamp for exploring the Black Hills — including the massive carved faces of presidents past — Under Canvas Mount Rushmore is an upscale campsite set on an old gold mining settlement, so you get a sense of history along with high-end glamping vibes. Designed for modern adventurers, deluxe tents are decked out with West Elm furnishings and private en-suite baths. Mesmerizing views at every turn only add to the mystique of it all.

2. Dunton River Camp in Dolores, Colorado

Dunton River Camp

Dunton River Camp straddles the line between cowboy-cation and glamping getaway. If the pioneers could see the posh dream this former cattle ranch became, they wouldn’t believe their eyes. The eight glamping tents are like outdoor luxury hotel rooms (yes, that includes en-suite bathrooms with soaking tubs). There’s also farm-to-fork fare, craft cocktails, hiking, trout fishing, and stargazing.

3. The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana

The Resort at Paws Up

The Resort at Paws Up is a remarkably picturesque glamping resort that’s enveloped by 37,000 acres of untamed Montana wilderness. While the scenery might be rugged, the accommodations and experience are anything but, thanks to luxury tents with en-suite bathrooms, private camping butlers, chef-prepared cuisine, spa treatments by the babbling brook, and horse whispering workshops.

4. Ulum Moab in Moab, Utah

ULUM

The perfect place to recharge amongst spellbinding Utah scenery, Ulum Moab takes glamping to new levels of luxury. Design-forward digs draw inspiration from the landscape. Suite-style tents flaunt king-size beds and en-suite bathrooms stocked with Aesop products. Gourmet cuisine, dipping pools, stargazing, live music, and yoga add to the allure. Adventure concierges are on hand to arrange guided hikes and white-water rafting excursions as well.

5. Huttopia Adirondacks in Lake Luzerne, New York

Huttopia

Upstate New York is a playground of outdoor adventure that’s just 3.5 hours from New York City. Huttopia Adirondacks gives active travelers and fresh-air seekers a place to come together for nature walks, wildlife peeping, and yoga. The property also offers tents specifically designed for couples and others for families.

6. AutoCamp Joshua Tree in Joshua Tree, California

AutoCamp

One of the best places to go glamping in California (a category with stiff competition), AutoCamp Joshua Tree ups the cool factor on an outdoor getaway. Guests can hike through otherworldly scenery, chill in the mid-century modern clubhouse, learn about native wildlife from a desert ecologist, do sommelier-led wine tastings, swap stories around the fire pit, and sleep in 31-foot Airstreams.

7. Asheville Glamping in Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville Glamping

Looking for an off-the-grid North Carolina getaway that trades a hotel room for something a bit more whimsical and wild? Asheville Glamping gives travelers the chance to shack up in a family-friendly safari tent, a dome with a colorful spiral slide and private hot tub, a romantic treehouse hidden away across suspension bridges, or an “invisible” glass cabin. The entire setup feels like a childhood fantasy turned reality.

8. Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor, Maine

Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

Guests at Terramor Outdoor Resort love that the nature-forward experience doesn’t feel rough and tumble. The weather-proof canvas tents come with electricity, Wi-Fi, comfy beds, Pendleton blankets, heaters, and screened windows. Days start off with pancake breakfasts and are filled with yoga, hiking, and massages. Evenings include gazing at a sky full of stars and falling asleep to the sounds of chirping bullfrogs.

9. El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas

When the creative crowd flocks to Marfa in need of inspiration, where do they stay? El Cosmico channels the bohemian spirit and nomadic zeal that makes this Texas small town a hub of artistic expression. There are a variety of different spots to shack up — from Bushtec tents with furnished decks and outdoor showers to vintage trailers that deliberately don’t have Wi-Fi. All provide unspoiled views of the vast desert.

10. Getaway Dale Hollow in Moss, Tennessee

Getaway

Located less than two hours from Nashville, Getaway Dale Hollow trades packed live music venues and bustling bars for ample space — 415 acres — to roam. Each of the 40 tiny cabins features a queen bed, two-burner stove, shower, toilet, AC, heat, and an outdoor picnic table. Besides hanging out and hitting on-site hiking trails, visitors can do a day trip to Standing Stone State Park.

11. Firelight Camps in Ithaca, New York

Joe Sinthavong/Firelight Camps

Firelight Camps in Upstate New York supplies cozy accommodations on a leafy site right by Upper Buttermilk Falls hiking trails. The well-appointed tents have heat, electricity, hardwood floors, comfy beds, and porches with rocking chairs. There’s a communal bathhouse with hot showers, toilets, and eco-friendly toiletries as well as communal campfires, bocce ball, and a board game library.

12. The Fields in South Haven, Michigan

HZ Photography/The Fields of Michigan

A big part of what draws folks to glamping is the desire to return to a simpler time when life was slower and less complicated. The Fields curates a one-of-a-kind experience that’s heavy on nature and nostalgia. Tents with cloud-like beds guarantee a peaceful slumber, and rising to the sounds of chirping birds before hitting the trails definitely ranks among the loveliest ways to start the day.

13. Wildhaven Sonoma in Healdsburg, California

Courtesy of Sonoma County Tourism

If your biggest grievance with most glamping vacations is the lack of proximity to world-class wineries, Wildhaven Sonoma certainly solves that problem. Nested in the Russian River Valley, it’s the ideal spot to laze in a hammock, cozy up by the campfire, stargaze, and sleep like a log on a memory foam mattress. Need to stock up on sustenance? The on-site shop sells s'more kits and local vino.

14. Sandy Pines in Kennebunkport, Maine

Douglas Merriam/Sandy Pines

Tucked away in a maritime forest that’s a one-mile walk from the beach, Sandy Pines makes it easy for the whole family to spend the night outside in comfort and style. Besides the glamping tents, RV sites, hideaway huts, and camp cottages, it’s chock-full of amenities — including a heated saltwater pool, laundry facilities, a general store, lawn games, and a playground — that give it a resort-like feel.

15. Collective Governors Island in New York, New York

Collective Retreats

An attractive option for city dwellers who just need a quick break from the concrete jungle, Collective Governors Island doesn’t require a long journey to some far-flung wilderness destination. In fact, it’s accessible via a short ferry from lower Manhattan. Once at this urban retreat, guests get to lounge on the giant green lawn, ride bikes, and soak in the iconic views of the Big Apple skyline from tents with private waterfront decks.