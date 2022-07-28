When you’re trying to check out the view on vacation or catch up on your latest beach read, the last thing you want is a harsh glare getting in the way. In addition to enhancing your daytime vision, sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

“Many people underestimate how much the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can pose a significant risk not just to the skin but also to their vision,” says Dr. Robert C. Layman, president of the American Optometric Association. UV rays enter through your cornea (the clear covering at the front of your eye) and can damage not only the cornea itself, but also the lens of the eye, eyelid skin, and retina.

“When shopping for sunglasses, it’s important to verify that they provide the right amount of UV protection (99-100 percent), optical quality, and durability,” Layman adds. “Generally, more expensive sunglasses may offer more stylish frames, higher quality lenses, sharper images, and less glare, however, it is very easy to find inexpensive glasses that offer 100 percent UV protection. Just don't assume all cheap sunglasses provide this level of protection, even if a sticker on the lenses says, ‘blocks UV.’”

Pick up a pair of sunglasses at one of our favorite retailers. They have eye protection for everyone, whether you’re a minimalist shopper or are always looking for a bold buy. Note that the warranty policies we list are all against manufacturer’s defects only and don’t cover regular wear and tear or accidental damage.

These are the best places to buy sunglasses.