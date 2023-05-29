14 Glamping Spots in Texas — With Luxury Safari Tents, Modern Tree Houses, and Vintage Trailers

Texas offers great beaches , lovable small towns , and lots of great outdoor spaces in which to pitch a tent under the stars. If you're looking for a camping adventure but would prefer more comfort than a sleeping back on rocky ground can provide, you're in luck: Texas is also full of fun glamping destinations, from riverside spots to forested properties. Glamping — a word that combines “glamor” and “camping” — makes for an elevated camping experience, bringing luxury and comfort to what is traditionally a no-frills adventure.

01 of 14 El Cosmico, Marfa Courtesy of El Cosmico Set in the West Texas desert, El Cosmico fits right in with Marfa’s artsy vibe. The 21-acre site offers brightly colored vintage trailers, safari tents, yurts, a self-camping area, teepees, and more. The Cosmic Kasita is a favorite, with 10-foot ceilings, a queen-size bed, indoor bathroom and shower, air conditioning, and basic cooking supplies. Spacious Bushtec Tents are also a great choice here, as they come with vintage soaking tubs and front and back decks for optimal stargazing. El Cosmico amenities include the Lobby House and Provision Co. store, a communal outdoor kitchen, wood-fired hot tubs, and a hammock grove.

02 of 14 Basecamp Terlingua, Terlingua Sandwiched in between Big Bend Ranch State Park and Big Bend National Park is Basecamp Terlingua, a Chihuahuan Desert gem with a variety of glamping options including casitas, Lotus Tents, and even “bubbles.” The casitas are stunning adobe dwellings complete with outdoor showers and firepits, and the Lotus Tents are onion-shaped tents that are a bit more rugged, as they’re not sealed or insulated, but come with an evaporative cooler in the summer months and a space heater in the winter. Bubbles are surely the site's more unique offering — vinyl, see-through domes placed away from other accommodations for privacy and stargazing.

03 of 14 Stay Onera, Fredericksburg Courtesy of Onera Modern design meets natural beauty with Stay Onera, located just a few minutes from Main Street in Fredericksburg, Texas. Perfectly placed between — and in — the trees, you’ll find aesthetically gorgeous digs with private soaking tubs, fire pits, yoga decks, efficiency kitchens, hammocks, private bathrooms, and plush beds. The Live Oak Lodge accommodation has its own plunge pool, while Pecan Haus, Cedar Haus, and Juniper have rooftop decks for those glorious Texas sunsets.

04 of 14 Palo Duro Glamping, Canyon Courtesy of Palo Duro Horned frogs, coyotes, turkeys, longhorns, bobcats, and a variety of birds call Palo Duro Canyon State Park home, and visitors love coming here for the wildlife plus geological formations like hoodoos. Located in the Panhandle, Palo Duro Canyon is the second largest canyon system in the U.S., and exploring here means hiking, horseback riding, and of course, glamping. "Glampsites" at Palo Duro Glamping are canvas-covered tents with covered porches, air conditioning, hammocks, fire pits, games, fridges and coffee makers, and gas grills. Hiking trails are nearby, and cabins are a short walk from the Palo Duro Trading Post, where you can pick up a burger kit. Amenities include free breakfast, complimentary ice cream, s’mores kits, linens, towels, and wagons for hauling your gear to your glampsite.

05 of 14 Laughing Hen Silos, La Grange Courtesy of Laughing Hen Silos Eight miles from the town of Round Top, Texas, you’ll find Laughing Hen Silos, where three converted silos offer rustic decor, chandeliers dangling from high ceilings, air conditioning, private front porches, mini fridges, and coffee makers. All three silos have private bathrooms and views of the 11-acre property.

06 of 14 Lucky Arrow Retreat, Dripping Springs Courtesy of Lucky Arrow Retreat Lucky Arrow Retreat in Dripping Springs offers an array of glamping experiences, including cabins, safari tents, yurts, and porch houses. The 16 Courtyard Cabins are grouped together in fours around a courtyard with two hot tubs and a fire pit, while the Breezeway Cabins have their own hot tubs and large breezeway. Porch Houses have their own private chiminea fire pits and wraparound covered porches, while yurts offer a more rustic experience — there’s no private bathroom, but a common shower house is nearby. Three safari tents all have clawfoot tubs and a record player, and everyone has access to the communal BYOB beer garden, heated pool, and ax-throwing area.

07 of 14 Walden Retreats, Johnson City Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure Set on 96 acres along the Pedernales River in Texas Hill Country, Walden Retreats turns the dial all the way with its glamping accommodations. Luxury safari tents make you feel as if you were on an actual safari adventure with handmade textiles, white linens, and wood paneling that creates an elevated-yet-comforting feel. The tents have wraparound decks, private outdoor showers, king beds, private ensuite bathrooms, clawfoot tubs, and private fire pits. Suites have an added living room and a cast iron wood stove.

08 of 14 StarStruck Glamping, Alpine Courtesy of StarStruck Glamping Lots of people come to the Big Bend region of Texas to hike through endless desert terrain or kayak along the Rio Grande. But visitors also flock to the area for its protected dark skies, which allow you to see the Milky Way and lots of celestial activity. If you're looking to stargaze, book a few nights at StarStruck Glamping. Located within the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve, the largest Protected Dark Sky Reserve in the world, StarStruck offers geodesic domes that allow you to see mountains, stars, and incredible sunsets and sunrises, all from the comfort of your bed. Every dome has a private outdoor lounge, a shaded dining and cooking area, a bed and bathroom, a fire pit, heating and cooling, a mini fridge, microwave, coffee maker, and even telescopes.

09 of 14 Wahwahtaysee Resort, Kingsbury Claire McCormack Photography Located on more than 100 acres in Kingsbury, Texas, Wahwahtaysee Resort offers posh safari tents that were custom made in South Africa. Tents include plush beds, ensuite bathrooms, a deck and outdoor shower, air conditioning and heating, and a kitchenette with dining area. Golf carts for explore the land are also provided. Grill up some dinner on your included Green Egg or gas grill, pick pecans in the 150-year-old pecan orchard, or find a private beach along the San Marcos River for a day of solitude. The resort also has walking trails, bocce ball, and beach volleyball.

10 of 14 Living Waters on Lake Travis, Spicewood Courtesy of LIving Waters on Lake Travis If you don’t want to stay in the blush-colored main house at Living Waters on Lake Travis, they also have some fun glamping options, including the Firefly Room, a safari tent for two with a private bath and a gorgeous deck for taking in sunsets on Lake Travis. There’s also the Love Shack, a smaller glamping tent, and funky eco-cabins that still give glamping vibes. The Romantic Red eco-cabin has a detached bathroom and private wine deck, and The Loft has a private bathroom and deck. On-site amenities include walking trails, yoga, swimming, and even a floating cabin for lake hangs.

11 of 14 Savannah’s Meadow, Celeste A hot commodity in North Texas, Savannah’s Meadow offers two tree houses: The Bare Creek Hollow Treehouse and Majestic Oak Treehouse, both of which could’ve been plucked from a children’s fairytale book. Bare Creek Hollow is about three stories off the ground and has a living room, balcony, kitchen, and full bathroom, while Majestic Oak, also about three stories off the ground, has a hot tub and pool below, plus a kitchen, sky lounge, and a deck. A living tree runs through the middle of Majestic Oak, giving the space a real woodsy feel. Savannah’s Meadow is open from March 1 through November 1, and reservations go fast, so be sure to book far in advance.

12 of 14 The Retreat on the Hill, Cottonwood Shores Courtesy of The Retreat on The Hill Overlooking Lake Marble Falls and Lake LBJ, The Retreat on the Hill is a “glampominium” site with safari tents, teepees, and luxury tents, all with private decks. The Stardome Suite is about 100 feet over Horseshoe Bay, offering stunning views from the clear-domed suite with a private deck, fire pit, private restroom, and indoor and outdoor showers. The Bird’s Nest is a bit more primitive option, with an open concept that’s not completely waterproof. Plus, it has “The Egg,” which keeps you dry during rain. Other options include a luxurious suite made from a shipping container, and Sunset Cliff House, an A-frame oasis with a 15-foot cathedral ceiling, clear side walls, a glass-sided tub, and a stargazing balcony.

13 of 14 Cypress Valley, Spicewood Courtesy of Cypress Valley After playing lawn games like bocce ball and cornhole, or taking an afternoon nap in a hammock, find peace and quiet at one of the tree houses at Cypress Valley. Yoki Treehouse is perched in a cypress tree above a ravine and includes a king-size bed, deck, private bathroom, kitchenette, and a small loft for a third person. The Nest is a bit larger and suitable for a family, and it features round walls, a green roof, and pallet walls that support up-cycling. Willow and Juniper tree houses are solar powered and come with a porch, but have a shared community space with shared bathrooms, picnic tables, and a swimming pool. There’s also Lofthaven, a yurt constructed around the trunk of a cypress tree; the bathhouse and kitchenette are connected to the bedroom by a suspension bridge.