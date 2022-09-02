The Best Picnic Baskets for Every Occasion

Planning a picnic or just want to be ready when the invitation arrives? You don’t want to show up unprepared — or empty handed. Picnic baskets have a long (and sometimes convoluted) history, but it’s generally agreed that the portable wicker basket began its service in 16th century France as a way for travelers to carry wine before evolving to social-salon status among the upper crust. By the 19th century, picnics had become more commonplace and moved to outdoor settings, from grassy knolls to graveyards.

These days, you can picnic almost anywhere, as long as you’ve got the basics on hand. We’ve rounded up the best picnic baskets according to style, features, and the best occasions for busting them out. We love the look of a traditional wicker picnic basket, but, depending on your plan, they can be cumbersome to carry and clean. That’s why for our overall pick, we chose the Sunflora Picnic Backpack for Four. This insulated, all-in-one backpack is easy to carry, simple to clean, and comes with all the basic accessories you need for a successful picnic.

Here are our picks for the best picnic baskets, backpacks, totes, and bags.