Amazon’s Top-rated Pickleball and Tennis Clothes Are Cooling, Quick-drying, and Under $50

Chances are, if you aren’t spending your time outdoors this summer lounging by a beach or pool, you are probably spending it on a green-surfaced court. Either you're swinging your racquet chasing bouncy balls playing tennis, or you are a newly converted pickleball enthusiast dinking your ball to your opponent. The timeless game of tennis and the fastest-growing sport of pickleball are two of the most popular ways to stay active come summer. And if you like to regularly partake in either, you probably need a boost in your activewear wardrobe so you'll always have an outfit on hand. The good news is that Amazon has some of the best activewear pieces for tennis and pickleball for men and women. Even better news? You can score most of these pieces for less than $50.

Pristine, solid white pieces are primarily the color of choice for tennis; in fact, some courts make it a requirement. Pickleball, on the other hand, is less strict and doesn’t have any rules, allowing you to express your stylish flair if you wish. Since both sports call for regular activewear, these pieces easily work on and off the court. You can essentially wear all of them for any sporty activity, from running and training to hiking and climbing (just as you can with an athleisure look). And as a long-time fitness and shopping expert, my years of covering the activewear market and styling fitness shoots have taught me that activewear makes excellent travel clothes. They pack nicely, rarely wrinkle, and are very breathable, which is a wonderful feature for the summertime.

Ready to give your activewear an upgrade? Below are my picks of the best pickleball and tennis outfits that you can score at Amazon. Each piece is under $50 and will have you looking and feeling good on the court all summer long.

Ekouaer Pleated Athletic Skirt With Shorts Pockets

If you play tennis, you might gravitate towards the solid white tennis skirt, but for those who want to express a bit of their style, go for one of the Ekouaer skirt's dynamic colors. Super stretchy for a flexible fit, which has been enhanced with anti-slip grips on the short, this skort will stay put so you can keep your main focus on the ball. A convenient pocket on the thigh ensures that you're never without pickleball or a tennis ball. If you're not on the court, this can double as a cute skirt on vacation and you can use the pocket to hold your smartphone, wallet, or keys.

Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Shorts Set

Anyone that plays more than once a week will be grateful for this two-pack of athletic shorts. Breathable sweat-wicking fabric, which is all thanks to the honeycomb stitching and relaxed fit from the hips to the thighs, keeps these shorts comfortable and ready for action. Whether you're pivoting, lunging, or jumping for joy, these shorts are flexible to accommodate all of your moves with their drawstring waistband that prevents slippage, and deep pockets keep safe essentials. The breathability of these pieces make them ready for any active or inactive day.

Baleaf Women's Workout Tank Top

Personally speaking, comfort is always key when it comes to my confidence in playing any sport. What's also vital for me is having a full-coverage tank that will keep my sports bra from peeking out. Oh, and also one that won't cause any chafing, that's lightweight, and flowy to keep my focus on the activity (whether I'm taking a pickleball lesson or lifting weights). This active tank from Baleaf checks all of these boxes since it's made with stretchy, cool-dry fabric for a relaxed fit. It's also tagless for pinch- and irritation-free movement. To top it off, the price is right at $20.

Amazon Essentials Women's Bike Shorts

Knee-length bike shorts started as a surprising trend a few years back and are now an active and athleisure staple. For anyone who prefers a more streamlined and supportive fit, these are a great option and will make you feel especially comfortable on those super hot and humid days. Plus, it's stocked with pockets for extra balls, phones, keys, granola bars, and other essentials. Pair them with your favorite longline sports bras, tank tops, or T-shirts on the court, and crop tops, sweatshirts, or oversized T-shirts for an athleisure, off-duty vibe when you're on the go.

Iuga Women's Active Dress With Built-in Bras And Shorts

Just slipping into this exercise dress will have you feeling ready to square off in any match. Boasting a buttery smooth and soft material that is not only stretchy but also highly breathable, the Iuga Active Dress has adjustable straps, a bit of compression, and a built-in bra and shorts set to ensure that you'll feel your best on the court. Tennis and pickleball often have players sporting dresses for games, but one can certainly wear this workout dress while running or biking, or doing any activity. Consider packing it for your next vacation since this would be a great dress for sightseeing during the hot months.

Real Essentials Men’s Quick-Dry Short-Sleeve Shirt Set

If pickleball is now a daily activity, you’ll need a week’s worth of T-shirts to support your new favorite hobby, which is where this handy five-pack comes into play. Crafted with tech-stretch mesh fabric, these workout tees dry quickly while allowing for ventilation so you remain cool. In fact, customers are impressed with their high-quality constructions and their abilities to effectively remove sweat. Lightweight, soft, and available in a variety of colors, these are truly universal workout T-shirts for any activity or casual occasion.

Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

Reduce bounce while you swing and trot with a supportive sports bra like this top-rated one from Champion. Its seamless and soft construction with double-layered fabric will keep everything in place without squeezing or poking. Plus, there are no cups or pads to help you maintain a natural-yet-comfortable look. The sports bra is also chafe- and tag-free, meaning that you can move without any issues. I often opt for a comfortable sports bra on long travel days and overnight flights — and this bra will surely keep you supported during sweaty cab rides, jogging to make the train, and travel naps.

Himal Pickleball Bag

An easy-to-carry, spacious bag is a must for either sport. This bag can effortlessly fit your pickleball gear (up to six paddles) and has an adjustable shoulder strap that you can wear on either shoulder. The bag has five pockets, a water bottle holder, and a hidden pocket in the back that can store keys or money. While this is specifically made to fit pickleball paddles, its versatile look makes it good to use as your personal bag for a flight or an easy sling backpack for a quick weekend trip or hike.

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top

Personally, I think everyone should have an Adidas track jacket in their closet. The versatility in style and function suits a variety of occasions, both sweat-inducing and not. Early mornings and evenings can bring a chill, even in the summer, so a light layer like this is a necessity. Trust me, the zip-up front jacket will be reached for regularly before heading to the court. Plus, the slimmer fit and zippered front keeps the look polished, making it work post-match for some celebratory beers.

Dragon Fit Women's High-Waist Leggings

For players who prefer leggings over shorts and skirts, no matter the heat or activity (guilty), here is a 4.5-star rated pair to add to your collection. The high-waisted, wide elastic waistband adds compressions and ensures that the leggings don't slide down while at play. Thickness is another feature that is a necessity for me, as is stretchiness for ease of movement, and this pair excels in both. Leggings with pockets are always my go-to travel bottoms since it makes it easy to have my phone handy and comfortable to sit and move in. There’s no doubt I will be wearing these on my upcoming vacation.

Cugoao Women's Active Dress

For a dress with a bit more prep in its step, this collared athletic dress from Cugoao was definitely made with the tennis court in mind. A zip-up collared neckline lends an ultra-stylish look with fitted shorts underneath that contain pockets to store the next ball in play or your phone and keys. The inner shorts also help provide full coverage and prevent visible sweat stains. Don't be afraid to rock this off the court as well, like for brunch with friends, even if you have no intentions of playing tennis that day.

Under Armour Women's Play Up Shorts 3.0

Shorts are completely court-appropriate, so if they're your bottoms of choice, this pair from Under Armour makes a fabulous option. A 3-inch inseam and breathable, lightweight, durable fabric deliver comfort while guaranteeing that you'll stay dry while at play. The curve hem lends a bit of femininity and creates a flattering silhouette. With a range of sizes and fun color options, they would be effortless to pair with your favorite sports bra and tank top.

