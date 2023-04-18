There are many excellent luggage brands on the market that offer personalization options, but our favorite is Roam because it lets you build a custom bag from scratch. But, if that’s not for you, we gathered other options from subtle flair to fully matching sets.

While waiting at the gate to board an international flight recently, I noticed three travelers all clutching the same blush-colored Away suitcase. Picking a bag without any unique features can be a big risk as suitcases easily get mixed up in the overhead compartments or on the conveyor belt. Luggage tags certainly help, and can link your bag to vital contact information in case of loss, but individualized features such as a monogram or a custom line of text add another layer of security since this can’t be damaged and separated from a bag itself.

Best Overall Roam Roam View On Roamluggage.com Why We Love It Even the one-of-a-kind suitcases can be returned. What to Consider You can only add up to three characters in text. If you want a say in every little design detail of your suitcase, Roam is an excellent option. The brand’s founders previously worked for Tumi, but they wanted to offer customers additional personalization options to create truly unique luggage. Carry-ons ($550-$625) and checked bags ($595-$695) are built to order, and you can select a different color for the front shell, the back shell, the zipper, the binding, the wheels, the carry handle, and the lining. Plus, a monogram patch (available in 13 colors) allows you to add a monogram up to three characters. You can also decide whether you want the bag to be expandable or not. Roam tops our list for offering the ability to build a bag top to bottom and, with such extensive personalization options, we were pleasantly surprised to learn that even built-to-order bags have a 100-day return policy (a rare offering on custom goods). The added security makes it a solid investment. Price at time of publish: $550 for custom Carry-on

Best Options July July View On July.com Why We Love It You can pick from 11 fonts, 28 colors, and an entire emoji library. What to Consider Personalized items can’t be returned. The sky’s the limit with July’s expansive selection of personalization options. The Melbourne-based brand offers carry-ons, rolling trunks in large and small sizes, backpacks, weekender bags, and more that can all be built to your unique taste. The carry-on trunk ($395), for example, comes in nine colors, but the customization options go far beyond that. You can add text ($50 add on) to the top or the back of the case in 11 different fonts and a whopping 28 text colors, and some fonts allow space for up to 20 characters, so you’re not just limited to a simple monogram or name. Our favorite feature is the fact that you have the entire emoji library at your disposal as part of your custom text, as well as the option to add an illustrated photo of your actual pet instead. Price at time of publish: $445 for personalized Carry-on Trunk

Best for Leather Leatherology View On Leatherology.com Why We Love It Make a leather bag uniquely yours with anything from blind debossing (with no colored foil added) to dramatically embroidered trapunto stitching. What to Consider Trapunto items are made to order and ship in approximately four weeks. Leatherology produces timeless leather pieces that are built to last — such as bags, wallets, passport holders, and toiletry cases — and their luggage pieces are no different. Take, for instance, the stunning Harwood Duffel ($450), which is a full-grain, zippered top-handle bag with a detachable strap. It’s available in four neutral colors, and each has three personalization options: deboss (from $30), handpaint (from $40) and trapunto (from $150). The handpainted add-on allows you to pick up to three letters in a small size or two letters in a large size with 14 text colors and shadow colors, while the trapunto option offers even larger, quilted letters instead. Price at time of publish: $480 for blind debossed Harwood Duffel The 9 Best Leather Overnight Bags of 2023

Best for Matching Sets Mark & Graham Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Why We Love It Personalization is only $12.50 extra for the entire set. What to Consider There aren’t as many color and design options for the luggage itself. If you’re going on a longer trip, chances are you need at least a carry-on bag, a checked bag and maybe even a personal item. Or, perhaps you’re traveling with the whole family and everyone needs their own luggage. In either case, why not personalize a whole matching set for a cohesive look? Mark & Graham offers a variety of items including checked and carry-on bags, cosmetics cases, and weekender totes, all with a unified look. We love the Terminal 1 set, which includes a checked rolling suitcase, a zip-front carry-on bag, and a hard shell cosmetics case for $669. The whole set comes in cream or navy (both options have brown leather accents) and each piece can be monogrammed. Though there are only two options for set colors, the monogram has plenty of selections: 33 design styles and 19 colors for 1-10 characters. Price at time of publish: $681.50 for personalized Terminal 1 Checked, Zip Front Carry-on, Cosmetic Case Set

Best for Photos LIVExMAINTAINLTD Etsy View On Etsy Why We Love It There’s absolutely no mistaking a bag printed with a photo from your personal collection. What to Consider There’s only one color option (black) for the rest of the suitcase. It doesn’t get any more personal than blowing up your favorite photo and splashing it across the front of your bag. If that’s more your speed, LIVExMAINTAINLTD’s Etsy shop is a solid bet. Whether you want to feature a family photo, a pet pic, or your favorite destination, upload the image of your choice and the brand will print it on one of four suitcase size options. (If requested, the brand can share a mockup of the final piece before creating it to ensure you’re completely happy with the design.) We love that there’s a 17.3-inch kids spinner suitcase ($201), as young travelers will certainly be delighted by seeing their face on their bag. Price at time of publish: $201 for custom Kids suitcase

Best for Travel Bags Paravel Paravel View On Tourparavel.com Why We Love It The multi-functional bags are made from upcycled materials. What to Consider Customization is only up to three characters on most bags. For weekend trips, a duffle or large tote may be all you need. Still, it’s great to have the option to customize your travel bags so you can easily identify them. Paravel has a great selection of weekender bags, totes, backpacks and belt bags — there’s even a pet carrier! — that are all available for customization. We especially love the fold-up bag ($75), which is made from lightweight, water-resistant nylon in six colors. An embroidered monogram starts at $15 for three characters in 11 colors, though styles like the mini backpack offer up to nine embroidered characters for the same price, and bags in the Cabana line also have hand-painted words and emojis starting at $45. Price at time of publish: $90 for a monogrammed Fold-up Bag The 9 Best Mini Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Subtle Rimowa Rimowa View On Rimowa.com Why We Love It The high-quality, investment pieces have a lifetime guarantee. What to Consider The personalization is limited to accent colors and luggage tags. As a luggage brand founded in 1898, Rimowa has stood the test of time — and so do its bags. Each high-end piece is individually inspected to ensure top quality, and there is a lifetime guarantee on suitcases. Though these bags don’t come cheap, you can plan to have them forever, making them a worthwhile investment. As far as customization goes, it’s all about the details. Though the suitcases themselves only come in a limited number of colors — for instance, the classic carry-on cabin suitcase ($1,500) is available in silver or black — they can be further personalized with subtle details. You can pick from nine options for the color of the full-grain leather handles and add a custom luggage tag with three characters in 10 colors. The wheels are available in eight colors as well. Price at time of publish: $2,060 for custom Classic Carry-on