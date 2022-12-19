And with temperatures dropping, it's a good time to add a pair or two to your shoe closet. If you're looking for versatile indoor/outdoor slippers, you truly can't go wrong with Ugg's Dakota Slipper . It comes in over a dozen hues, has a slip-on moccasin silhouette, and sports premium construction. There are plenty of other options for keeping your feet warm and toasty, including heated pairs and those with extra arch support.

From running outside to get the mail to keeping you extra cozy while traveling or camping, outdoor slippers are an excellent footwear option for a variety of activities. Designers and shoe companies have dedicated time and effort to creating outdoor slippers that deliver the same level of comfort as traditional pairs. Often lined with warm fleece or shearling, these self-care styles feel like walking on clouds.

Best Overall UGG Dakota Slipper Ugg View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: It blends form and function, delivering long-lasting warmth and comfort. What to Consider: There’s no arch support and the insoles are not replaceable.

It's hard to beat Ugg's footwear in the comfort department, so it’s no surprise we picked one of their top-selling styles as the best overall outdoor slipper. Reputation aside, the Dakota outperforms many other options we've tested and reviewed. The premium materials, snug fit, and heavenly shearling lining will make you want to wear them everywhere. The upper is cut from water-resistant suede accentuated with a cute leather bow. The Dakota comes in a whopping 17 color options, so you have plenty of cute options. We love the ones in pink and neon green for a colorful flare, while a range of brown shades and black allow for easy pairing. The anti-slip rubber soles are molded for comfort, while the footbed is lined in Ugg's signature recycled wool. While the Dakota is not available in men's sizes, the company's Olsen style is virtually the same shoe. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: 5 to 12 | Materials: Leather, wool, rubber

Best Budget Zizor Women's and Men's Slippers Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: They have thick memory foam soles. What to Consider: They run a size small. You can go for something other than big-name footwear brands to score a pair of comfortable outdoor slippers, which are also available in men’s sizes. In fact, this pair of Amazon slippers have an almost perfect five-star rating and thousands of reviews because they are that good. Their most noteworthy feature is the thick memory foam midsoles that will mold to your feet, making these among the most comfortable pair of slipper shoes ever. It's also worth noting that the memory foam will hold up pretty well even if you wear them every day (which you’ll probably want to). We also love the ankle-high design that gives you more coverage than classic slip-on styles and wraps your entire foot in a warm layer of faux shearling fleece. The velcro closure allows you to adjust the fit, which comes in handy if you have swollen or wider feet, while the non-marking anti-slip rubber soles are sturdy enough to wear these slippers to the store or backyard. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: 6 to 15 | Materials: Suede, rubber, polyester

Is it a sneaker? Is it a slipper? Well, it's both. Leave it to Allbirds to design a warm and comfy pair of slippers that do double duty as sneakers (or maybe it's the other way around?). It's no surprise that the company – which has a loyal following of runners and athletes – has created these slippers with its signature SweetFoam midsole that contours the foot and provides excellent arch support. And with a super soft Merino wool upper that wicks away moisture while keeping your feet warm, this pair of fluffy sneakers/slippers are ideal for wearing on a chilly day. Price at time of publish: $155 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Sustainable wool, sustainable SweetFoam, recycled plastic bottle laces

Best Versatile Olukia Nohea Slipper Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Olukai.com Why We Love It: They have a drop heel and can be worn as slides. What to Consider: They’re not water-resistant. OluKai makes some of the most comfortable shoes, inspired by "the feeling of bare feet in wet sand." They fit so perfectly straight out of the box that no break-in period is required, which is one of the reasons we picked Nohea slippers as best in class. You'll feel like you've had them forever from the moment you slip your feet into them. The shearling lining and soft suede upper adjust to the shape of your foot, so there is no uncomfortable rubbing or tightness. They have a classic moccasin design, and the drop-in heel allows you to wear them as regular slip-on shoes or slides. Price at time of publish: $130 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Suede, shearling, rubber

Best Après-ski The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On The North Face Why We Love It: High-traction rubber outsoles and top-notch insulation make them perfect for snowy weather. What to Consider: They are water-repellent but not water-resistant. There's nothing like slipping into a pair of cozy footwear after a day on the slopes, so allow The North Face's ThermoBall slippers to deliver that dose of après-ski warmth and comfort. They have a cool winter-ready puffy look and come in a variety of shades and patterns. The insulated uppers have a water-repellent finish, so there’s no need to worry about a little snow. The thick anti-slip rubber outsoles were also made with snowy terrain in mind, so feel free to pack these (did we mention they're super lightweight?) for your next ski getaway. Since they also come in men’s and youth sizes, the whole family can enjoy these cozy kicks. Price at time of publish: $69 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Recycled P.E.T and rubber

Best Wool French Knot Jeweled Cuff Slipper French Knot View On Frenchknot.com Why We Love It: The beautiful jeweled design is a winner in our book. What to Consider: They have leather soles, so don't wear them on wet or uneven terrain. Wool is the perfect slipper material because it keeps your feet warm without overheating them. And while many brands offer wool slippers, none compare to the beautiful designs of Lindsay Mason, founder of French Knot. This pair of handmade slippers is a reflection of what the brand stands for: sustainable materials; eye-catching, artisan-made details; and above all, comfort. They fit loose, so people with wider feet can also consider them, and they have gorgeous jeweled embellishments that are embroidered in Nepal. The stitched soles are cut from sturdy leather, so while these definitely fall into the indoor/outdoor slippers category, you should not wear them on wet or uneven terrain, which may cause damage. Price at time of publish: $86 Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: Wool and leather

Best for Travel Snoozies Skinnies Slipper Socks & Travel Pouch Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: They have a lightweight and foldable design. What to Consider: They don’t provide much arch support. Whether you're heading for a long-haul flight or are checking into a hotel that doesn't offer in-room slippers, this traveler-friendly pair will save the day. Wearing bulky or high-heeled shoes on a plane gets uncomfortable after a while, so pack this pair of Snoozies instead. When folded, they take up little room in your carry-on and conveniently come with a storage pouch in the same matching pattern. They have a classic rounded-toe upper silhouette that fits like crew socks and are lined with warm fleece. Flexible anti-slip soles round out their travel-friendly features. Price at time of publish: $15 Sizes: S to XL | Materials: 95% polyester, 5% spandex The 20 Best Slippers for Men and Women of 2022

Best for Camping Teva ReEmber Slip-ons Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Love It: They are treated with an anti-spill and anti-stain coating. What to Consider: They only come in two colors. Just because you're venturing out into the wild doesn't mean you can't give your feet a break from rugged and bulky hiking boots. You'll love this pair of Teva slip-ons when you're relaxing by the campfire. They are made with stain-resistant uppers with reinforced front edges and are ready to take on anything Mother Nature throws at them. The elastic heels enable you to wear them as slides and slip-on shoes and ensure a perfect fit every time, whether you wear them with thick socks or barefoot. Price at time of publish: $80 Sizes: 4 to 15 | Materials: Recycled polyester, rubber

Best for Warmth Manitobah Street Moc Manitobah View On Manitobah.com Why We Love It: A combination of fleece, rabbit fur, and suede makes these the warmest pair of outdoor slippers. What to Consider: They’re not waterproof. Canada-based Manitobah honors the craftsmanship, innovation, and talent of Indigenous people. The brand knows a thing or two about staying warm in the harshest of conditions, so if you're looking for a pair of extra-toasty slippers, it’s got you covered. A super warm blend of materials transforms this fantastic pair of "street mocs" into the ultimate cold-weather footwear option. Whether lounging at home or running an errand outside, these beauties will keep your feet cozy. The soft suede uppers are lined with fluffy fleece and finished with rabbit fur ankle cuffs. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Fleece, rabbit fur, and rubber

Best Waterproof Chaco Paonia Chelsea Backcountry View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com View On Chacos.com Why We Love It: They have a classic Chelsea boot-inspired design. What to Consider: The lining could be softer. While many outdoor slippers have been treated with a water-repellent coating, few provide full-on protection in rainy or slushy conditions. But if that's exactly what you need, add this pair of Chacos Paonia Chelsea slippers, which are also available in men’s sizes, to your cart. The uppers are cut from waxy, genuinely waterproof (not just water-repellent) leather that protects your feet from the elements. An ergonomic footbed provides excellent arch support so you can wear these chic Chelsea-inspired booties all day and night. The only thing we'd change is the lining, which is a blend of canvas and leather (we'd opt for fleece, shearling, or felt for extra warmth). Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Suede, canvas, and rubber

Best Wide L.L.Bean Men's and Women's Wicked Good Slippers L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why We Love It: They are ankle-high and lined with warm shearling. What to Consider: They are only available in three colors. L.L. Bean is known for producing clothing and footwear in a wide range of sizes, and we applaud them for that. In that spirit, the company makes wide-width shoes and slippers for both women and men who need extra room. But there are plenty more reasons that make these slippers a worthy purchase: the high-top classic moccasin design features the coziest shearling lining, including underfoot, that will make you feel like you're walking on air. The uppers are cut from genuine sheepskin leather that is tough and durable. Finally, the rounded-toe silhouette and reinforced edges and heels are all practical additions to the beautiful design. Price at time of publish: $109 Sizes: 5 to 14 | Materials: Leather, shearling, and rubber