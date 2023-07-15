REI’s Summer Sale Includes 5,000+ Markdowns — but These Are the 10 Best Deals Starting at Just $16

Any outdoor enthusiast will tell you that your gear makes or breaks your trip, whether you’re going camping, hitting up the trails, or exploring new waterways. If you’ve been putting off upgrading your outdoor gear for the season, we have great news for you: REI is hosting an epic summer sale, giving shoppers the chance to save up to 50 percent off on everything from hiking and camping gear to high-performing activewear and swimsuits.

The outdoor retailer marked down more than 5,000 items from its top brands (think: Yeti, Adidas, The North Face, Merrell, and more) for the REI Summer Sale, but to make things easier, this travel editor pulled the 10 best deals that will elevate your next adventure. Hurry, there’s no telling how much longer they’ll be this discounted, so add what’s catching your eye to your cart ASAP.

Mountainsmith Celestial 4 Tent

REI

Whether you're a camping party of two or four, upgrade your tent with this top-rated version from Mountainsmith, which is 30 percent off right now. The four-person tent is renowned for its simple setup, impressive sturdiness, and durable weather-resistance. And, it's stocked with plenty of thoughtful features like two doors for easy in and out, a UV-resistant rainfly, and a bathtub-style floor construction with fully taped seams so water can't get in.

Delta Cycle Stem Phone Bag

REI

Perfect for avid cyclists and people like me that often get roped into going on long bike rides with friends, this phone bag from Delta Cycle securely fastens to your handlebars and provides a safe spot for your smartphone to chill while you cruise. It’s water-resistant and can also be used to store your wallet, keys, snacks, and other ride must-haves. Plus, it has a clear TPU touch screen, so you can access your GPS, change the song you're listening to, or answer a call if needed without removing your phone from the casing.

Merrell Women's Bravada 2 Hiking Shoes

REI

You should never hit the trails with under-performing shoes, and now's your chance to save big on this fan-favorite pair from Merrell. Thanks to a 38 percent discount, the sleek hiking shoes are now priced under $70, which outdoor enthusiasts know is a rarity outside of Black Friday and other major shopping holidays. You'll love their sneaker-like profiles, which hug your feet, provide ample flexibility and protection, and excellent tread — but they won't feel bulky and clunky like traditional hiking boots. It's also worth mentioning that they're nice enough to double as regular sneakers, so you can go from trail to errand-running with ease (and you won't have to pack multiple pairs of shoes if you're traveling).

The North Face Jester Daypack

REI

No matter what your favorite summer hobby is, you definitely need a quality travel bag to keep all of your belongings secure and close by. If your go-to backpack or tote is in need of replacing, then you should upgrade to The North Face Jester Daypack, which is up to 30 percent off during the REI Summer Sale. The durable backpack is filled with pockets throughout its spacious three compartments for all of your gear, including a padded laptop sleeve if you're using it for travel or commuting. And, best of all, it has molded shoulder straps and padded mesh back panel make it incredibly comfy to carry around.

Yeti 36-Ounce Rambler Vacuum Bottle With Chug Cap

REI

The compact Yeti Rambler Vacuum Bottle makes the ultimate travel companion with its leakproof, stainless steel construction, which will keep your water ice cold throughout the day — even if you're out in 100-degree heat. It also features the brand's signature Chug Cap that makes it easy to sip while you're on the go. Don't miss this chance to get it on sale, Yeti products are rarely ever discounted.

Mountain Summit Gear Ground Chair

REI

Now that I'm beginning to invest in my own camping gear, I can't believe how expensive most items are — especially camp chairs. If you're not looking to break the bank, you'll probably be just as excited as I was to find that the Mountain Summit Gear Ground Chairs are 30 percent off, bringing their price tag down to $28 for the remainder of the REI Summer Sale. For less than $30, you definitely won't feel bad about picking up a couple of them, and you and your camping buds will appreciate not having to sit on the hard ground while you're around the campfire.

Mountain Summit Gear Aluminum Folding Picnic Table

REI

Gather around with friends or family to share a campground meal thanks to this folding picnic table from Mountain Summit, which is a whopping 50 percent off. The handy camping table comfortably fits four people and even has an umbrella hole so you can block out the sun while you're eating. It folds up easily for easy transport with its self-packing design and is made with durable, weather-resistant materials so you'll have it for many seasons to come. Grab it while it’s less than $100.

Buff CoolNet UV National Park Series Multifunctional Neckwear

REI

Curious how everyone is beating the heat this summer? If you look closely, odds are they're sporting a cooling Buff CoolNet Neckwear. Designed with HeiQ cooling technology, the handy accessory adapts to your body heat and keeps you cool while you're on the go, whether you're hiking, kayaking, running, or simply taking a stroll. It gets its comfy softness from Repreve recycled polyester, and provides UPF 50+ sun protection and odor control if things get too sweaty.

SealLine Discovery Dry Bag

REI

I'm someone that's always afraid of dropping my phone in the water, whether I'm at the beach or kayaking with friends. And traveling with a dry bag like this one from SealLine Discovery has really given me peace of mind. It's made with highly waterproof materials and features the brand's DrySeal roll-top closure and welded seams to ensure that everything inside is secure. And, it has an oval bottom that allows it to stand upright for easy packing, which makes it excellent to keep in your beach bag to keep all of your belongings safe.

Cotopaxi Teca Calido Insulated Jacket

REI

I know it may seem too early to be thinking about outerwear, but something tells me that Cotopaxi's reign isn't going to end anytime soon — and come the fall, you'll be regretting not picking up this insulated jacket when it was 40 percent off. The packable jacket makes an excellent layer when temperatures dip, and it has a durable water-repellent exterior and moisture-wicking interior to keep you cool and comfy no matter the forecast. You'll be grateful that you brought this along on your next camping or hiking trip.

