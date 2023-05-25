Travel Products Style Apparel The 8 Best One-piece Swimsuits of 2023, Tested and Reviewed These versatile one-pieces scored highly for comfort, fit, and quality. By Anna Popp Anna Popp Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Others We Liked Our Testing Process Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Travel + Leisure / Kristin Kempa One-piece swimsuits are not only super functional for all sorts of water activities but they can be just as stylish, too. No matter what your coverage, style, or color preferences are for a one-piece, there are tons of options to choose from, and we made it easier by testing 16 different styles from reliable swimwear brands. Of the one-pieces we tried, there were eight options that stood out for running true to size and being exceptionally comfortable to wear in and out of the water. The highest scoring one-pieces didn’t ride up or feel too tight and offered ample support in the chest thanks to built-in bra shelves, removable padding, and adjustable straps. From stunning sweetheart necklines to sporty styles with extra coverage, these are the styles that made our list after rigorous hands-on testing. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Andie The Amalfi at Andieswim.com Jump to Review Best Full-coverage: Body Glove Smoothies Mylene One-piece Swimsuit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Scoop Neck: Robin Piccone Ava One-piece Swimsuit at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Budget: Hilor One Piece Front Twist Bathing Suit at Amazon Jump to Review Most Supportive: Panache Anya Riva Underwire One-piece at Barenecessities.com Jump to Review Best One-shoulder: Summersalt The Sidestroke at Summersalt.com Jump to Review Best Designer: Mara Hoffman Emma One Piece at Marahoffman.com Jump to Review Best V-neck: Everlane The V-neck One-piece at Everlane.com Jump to Review Best Overall Andie The Amalfi Andie View On Andieswim.com Why We Love It: Shoppers can customize the torso length, bottom coverage, fabric color, and texture. What to Consider: The fabric loosens a bit in the water. The Amalfi one-piece from Andie has an impressive number of customizable features to choose from, including fabric texture, bottom coverage, and torso length to get the optimal fit and style for your preferences. In terms of coverage, there are full, medium, and cheeky options and the shoulder straps are adjustable so you can loosen or tighten the scoop-neck to show more or less skin. For extra support, there is a built-in bra shelf with padded cups that are easy to remove from the chest. The nylon and spandex blend fabric feels lightweight and has the perfect balance of feeling snug without being restrictive. When the fabric got wet during our tests it did feel a bit heavier, so you may need to adjust the straps for a tighter fit in the neckline. The quality of the soft materials and sturdy stitchwork provided all-day comfort for both rigorous and leisurely activities, making this the most versatile and comfortable swimsuit we tried. Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: Sizes XS to 3XL | Classic and long torso lengths | Full, medium, and cheeky coverage | Removable cups | Adjustable straps | Nylon, spandex Best Full-coverage Body Glove Smoothies Mylene One-piece Swimsuit 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bodyglove.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Comfort 4.8/5 Quality 4/5 Coverage 5/5 Value 3.5/5 Why We Love It: It has a higher scoop neckline and full coverage bottoms which is ideal for water sports.What to Consider: There is a T-strap in the back that can slide around a bit and it isn’t adjustable. While some full-coverage swimsuits can be restrictive, this one-piece from Body Glove has a sporty design that doesn’t compromise mobility while swimming. The higher neckline, racer back, and full coverage bottoms help the swimsuit feel exceptionally secure to fit like a glove. Although the T-strap in the back isn’t adjustable, the built-in bra shelf and removable padded cups are very supportive and the compressive fabric remains snug whether the swimsuit is wet or dry. Ideal for activities like surfing, snorkeling, or playing beach volleyball, the bottoms don’t ride up thanks to the full-coverage design and the swimsuit runs true to size. This one-piece has more fabric because of the amount of coverage, but the suit doesn’t stretch in the water or after wringing it out, and it dries relatively quickly in just a few hours when it’s hanging up to air dry. Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: Sizes XS to XL | Full coverage | Removable cups | Built-in shelf bra | Nylon, spandex Best Scoop Neck Robin Piccone Ava Scoop Neck Mio One-piece Swimsuit 5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Robinpiccone.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Quality 5/5 Coverage 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It: The scoop neckline has the ideal balance of plunge and coverage to support a range of bust sizes. What to Consider: It’s on the pricier end for a one-piece. Sporty and stylish, the Robin Piccone Ava Scoop Neck one-piece has a gorgeous plunging neckline that still offers plenty of support for larger busts. The ultra-soft nylon and spandex material has enough stretch that mobility isn’t compromised but the fit is still comfortably snug. For more support, the top has a built-in bra shelf with removable padding and adjustable straps to tighten up the neckline and chest if it feels too loose. The bottoms have medium coverage that feel very secure for a range of water activities and don’t ride up or slip to one side, so no adjustments are needed whether you’re lounging by the pool or swimming in the waves. When we wrung out the swimsuit, it didn’t wrinkle or stretch, and although it takes about eight hours to air dry, it’s worth it for the buttery soft, thick fabric. Price at time of publish: $154 The Details: Sizes 2 to 14 | Medium coverage | Removable cups | Adjustable straps | Nylon, spandex The 15 Best Sarongs of 2023 Best Budget Hilor Women’s One Piece Front Twist Bathing Suit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Quality 5/5 Coverage 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It: The swimsuit has a retro design thanks to a ruched bodice and sweetheart neckline.What to Consider: The bra cup padding is not removable so the top takes a bit of time to dry. This hidden gem one-piece from Amazon is budget-friendly and has a huge variety of sizes for all body types. The sweetheart neckline is fully padded and has excellent support thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps. The padding isn’t removable so the top takes a bit longer to dry but it’s well worth it for the extra support that comes from the twist-front top. And if you’re looking for a one-piece with full-coverage in the bottoms, this one has modest bottoms and a higher backline. In addition to the supportive top, the ruched bodice is designed with tummy control to comfortably compress the mid-section. The tummy controlling fabric has a solid balance of compression and stretch, and we appreciated that the fit wasn’t too snug or restricting. The fabric could be a bit softer, but it feels well-made and offers excellent value for the lower price. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: Sizes 6 to 18 | Full coverage | Adjustable straps | Non-removable cups | Nylon, spandex Most Supportive Panache Anya Riva Underwire One-piece 4.8 Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Comfort 5/5 Quality 5/5 Coverage 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It: The cup and band sizes can be mixed and matched to get the best fit and support from this swimsuit.What to Consider: The bodice fabric slightly bunches on those with shorter torsos. With a variety of cup and band sizes as well as a built-in underwire, this Bare Necessities one-piece is seriously supportive and size-inclusive. The biggest draws for this one-piece are the stunning sweetheart neckline and ruched bodice which give the swimsuit a timeless look that complement its functional design. The lightweight polyamide and elastane fabric is double-layered so we feel confident that the durable material won’t thin over time, and it adds extra compression to the already supportive swimsuit. Thanks to the adjustable double straps, the top is easy to loosen or tighten depending on your preferences and the swimsuit is adorned with gold hardware that doesn’t dig into the skin or tarnish quickly. If you have a shorter torso, you may notice the fabric slightly bunching in the bodice, but it blends in with the ruched texture so it’s not a deal-breaker by any means. Price at time of publish: $104 The Ultimate Cruise Packing List Best One-shoulder Summersalt The Sidestroke 4.3 Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Comfort 4.8/5 Quality 3.8/5 Coverage 5/5 Value 4/5 Why We Love It: The one-shoulder style is unique and stylish, and there are bright shades to choose from.What to Consider: There isn’t any built-in support in the bust. This Summersalt swimsuit offers a unique one-shoulder design in a variety of bright and neutral colors. The versatile shape of the swimsuit makes it easy to wear with a pair of shorts before and after you get to the water, as the one-shoulder is a bit more elevated than a sportier racer back or triangle-shaped top. Made with recycled polyamide and elastane fabric, the suit is very comfortable to wear when it’s wet or dry, and the ruched fabric in the front doesn’t bunch up or feel heavy while in the water. The full-coverage bottoms have a secure fit and don’t ride up while swimming or wearing the suit under clothes. We wish the top had padding or a bra shelf for extra support, since those with bigger busts might not find the swimsuit suitable – especially for more rigorous water activities. Price at time of publish: $96 The Details: Sizes 0 to 24 | Full coverage | Non-adjustable strap | No cups or padding | Recycled polyamide, elastane Best Designer Mara Hoffman Emma One Piece 4.8 Mara Hoffman View On Marahoffman.com Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Quality 5/5 Coverage 4/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It: The double-layered ribbed fabric feels premium and long-lasting. What to Consider: The bold red and animal print pattern might not be for everyone. The Emma one-piece from Mara Hoffman is a stunning designer swimsuit that combines quality and style. The bold leopard print has a ribbed recycled polyester exterior layer and soft lining, and we were impressed by the comfort from the premium-feeling materials. The Emma comes in several bold prints which might not suit everyone’s style, but it also comes in a classic black which will never steer you wrong. The fabric also has UPF 50+ sun protection and the brand recommends hand washing the swimsuit with cold water and soap to prolong the life of the materials. There is an adjustable criss-cross tie closure in the back that helps with support, but we wish the bust had a built-in bra shelf for additional reinforcement. If you have a higher swimwear budget or if you’re in search of a bold print that’s sure to make a splash, this is the one-piece for you. Price at time of publish: $325 The Details: Sizes XS to XL | Medium coverage | Adjustable tie closure | UPF 50+ | Recycled polyester, elastane Best V-neck Everlane The V-neck One-piece 4.3 Everlane View On Everlane.com Our Ratings Fit 3.5/5 Comfort 4.8/5 Quality 4.8/5 Coverage 4/5 Value 4.8/5 Why We Love It: The design is simple while the deep plunging neckline gives it an edgier look. What to Consider: The top isn’t as supportive due to the deep V-neckline. This no-frills one-piece from Everlane is perfect for those shopping for a swimsuit with a minimalist, sexy look. The swimsuit comes in classic colors like black, blue, red, and green with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. While the overall design is simple and elegant, the plunging V-neckline adds a stylish flare to the swimsuit we can’t get enough of. And when it comes to comfort, this one-piece boasts buttery soft regenerated nylon fabric and adjustable shoulder straps that help with bust support. The higher leg cut provides a full range of motion for various water activities and the full-coverage bottoms stay put and don’t ride up. The only downside to the plunging neckline is that it offers a bit less support across the chest compared to other swimsuit styles we tried, but there are built-in bra shelves that help with security. Price at time of publish: $70 The Details: Sizes XXS to XXL | Medium coverage | Adjustable straps | Removable cups | Regenerated nylon, elastane Other One-piece Swimsuits We Liked One of the biggest issues we had with the one-pieces we tested was that they didn’t run true to size. The two swimsuits highlighted below still scored well, but we came across several issues with fit that are important for shoppers to note. Athleta Deep Sea One Piece Swimsuit: This sporty one-piece is made with super thick fabric that still dries quickly, but the wide shoulder straps aren’t adjustable which doesn’t bode well for those with longer torsos. Bold Swim Midnight Rise One Piece: This cut-out one-piece is made with soft materials that dry quickly, but the fit was slightly imbalanced due to the comfy full-coverage bottoms and tight-fitting top that lacked padding and support. Our Testing Process While everyone has different preferences when it comes to swimsuits, we picked 16 one-pieces from notable swimwear brands to run through our rigorous testing process. We sought to find swimsuits that are comfortable, made with high-quality materials, run true to size, and boast adjustable features so swimmers can find the best fit for their needs. We made sure to try a range of one-piece styles for various activities and body types. We each tested two swimsuits to compare and contrast styles and get thorough testing notes. Paying close attention to coverage, quality, design, and functionality, the best swimsuits provided support, comfort, and full mobility so we could swim and lounge in style and confidence. Tips for Buying a One-piece Swimsuit Choose a style While one-pieces have similar silhouettes, the neckline and fabric can completely change the style of the swimsuit. For less coverage on top, sweetheart, scoop neck, and V-necks are common bust shapes and if you’re looking for a more modest neckline, higher scoop-necks, tank top, and one-shoulders are your best bet. Other designs that can change the style of the suit include the type of strap (halter, shoulder, or strapless) and the texture of the fabric or other accents like ruching or cut-outs. Consider coverage and support Each swimsuit style offers different levels of coverage, so you’ll want to check the specifications or description to find out if the bottoms have full, medium, cheeky, or thong coverage. It also depends on the style of the top but the most supportive swimsuits for the chest will have built-in bra shelves, removable padding, and adjustable straps to customize the fit. Look up the return policy Shopping online for swimsuits can be hit or miss when it comes to sizing. There’s only so much a sizing guide can tell you before you have to pick a size and try it on, so we recommend looking up the return policy of the retailer before purchasing the suit so you have a better idea of the return or exchange options if the one-piece doesn’t fit right. Frequently Asked Questions How tight should a one-piece swimsuit be? All swimsuits should have a snug fit with enough give in the material that mobility isn’t compromised. Look for adjustable features to customize the right fit for your bust, torso, and bottoms. It’s common for swimsuit materials like nylon, spandex, and elastane to stretch in the water, so having adjustable features on the swimsuit will help greatly if it feels looser in the water. How can I prevent the fabric from stretching or fading in a one-piece? The best way to keep a swimsuit in tip-top shape is to ensure you wash it correctly, and try not to dry it in direct sunlight to avoid having the colors fade quickly. Typically, a swimsuit will come with washing instructions that might include hand washing only or washing on a gentle cycle in cold water and air drying. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure, where she writes most of the team’s tested content and participates in travel tests that occur in our New York City lab and in real-world settings. She tested a bikini and a one-piece swimsuit and worked with our travel editors to pick the highest scoring one-pieces to recommend. The 18 Best Swimsuit Cover-ups of 2023 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit