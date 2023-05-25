Of the one-pieces we tried, there were eight options that stood out for running true to size and being exceptionally comfortable to wear in and out of the water. The highest scoring one-pieces didn’t ride up or feel too tight and offered ample support in the chest thanks to built-in bra shelves, removable padding, and adjustable straps. From stunning sweetheart necklines to sporty styles with extra coverage, these are the styles that made our list after rigorous hands-on testing.

One-piece swimsuits are not only super functional for all sorts of water activities but they can be just as stylish, too. No matter what your coverage, style, or color preferences are for a one-piece, there are tons of options to choose from, and we made it easier by testing 16 different styles from reliable swimwear brands.

Best Overall Andie The Amalfi Andie View On Andieswim.com Why We Love It: Shoppers can customize the torso length, bottom coverage, fabric color, and texture. What to Consider: The fabric loosens a bit in the water. The Amalfi one-piece from Andie has an impressive number of customizable features to choose from, including fabric texture, bottom coverage, and torso length to get the optimal fit and style for your preferences. In terms of coverage, there are full, medium, and cheeky options and the shoulder straps are adjustable so you can loosen or tighten the scoop-neck to show more or less skin. For extra support, there is a built-in bra shelf with padded cups that are easy to remove from the chest. The nylon and spandex blend fabric feels lightweight and has the perfect balance of feeling snug without being restrictive. When the fabric got wet during our tests it did feel a bit heavier, so you may need to adjust the straps for a tighter fit in the neckline. The quality of the soft materials and sturdy stitchwork provided all-day comfort for both rigorous and leisurely activities, making this the most versatile and comfortable swimsuit we tried. Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: Sizes XS to 3XL | Classic and long torso lengths | Full, medium, and cheeky coverage | Removable cups | Adjustable straps | Nylon, spandex

Best Full-coverage Body Glove Smoothies Mylene One-piece Swimsuit 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bodyglove.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Quality 4 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Why We Love It: It has a higher scoop neckline and full coverage bottoms which is ideal for water sports. What to Consider: There is a T-strap in the back that can slide around a bit and it isn’t adjustable. While some full-coverage swimsuits can be restrictive, this one-piece from Body Glove has a sporty design that doesn’t compromise mobility while swimming. The higher neckline, racer back, and full coverage bottoms help the swimsuit feel exceptionally secure to fit like a glove. Although the T-strap in the back isn’t adjustable, the built-in bra shelf and removable padded cups are very supportive and the compressive fabric remains snug whether the swimsuit is wet or dry. Ideal for activities like surfing, snorkeling, or playing beach volleyball, the bottoms don’t ride up thanks to the full-coverage design and the swimsuit runs true to size. This one-piece has more fabric because of the amount of coverage, but the suit doesn’t stretch in the water or after wringing it out, and it dries relatively quickly in just a few hours when it’s hanging up to air dry. Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: Sizes XS to XL | Full coverage | Removable cups | Built-in shelf bra | Nylon, spandex

Best Scoop Neck Robin Piccone Ava Scoop Neck Mio One-piece Swimsuit 5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Robinpiccone.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Why We Love It: The scoop neckline has the ideal balance of plunge and coverage to support a range of bust sizes. What to Consider: It's on the pricier end for a one-piece. Sporty and stylish, the Robin Piccone Ava Scoop Neck one-piece has a gorgeous plunging neckline that still offers plenty of support for larger busts. The ultra-soft nylon and spandex material has enough stretch that mobility isn't compromised but the fit is still comfortably snug. For more support, the top has a built-in bra shelf with removable padding and adjustable straps to tighten up the neckline and chest if it feels too loose. The bottoms have medium coverage that feel very secure for a range of water activities and don't ride up or slip to one side, so no adjustments are needed whether you're lounging by the pool or swimming in the waves. When we wrung out the swimsuit, it didn't wrinkle or stretch, and although it takes about eight hours to air dry, it's worth it for the buttery soft, thick fabric. Price at time of publish: $154 The Details: Sizes 2 to 14 | Medium coverage | Removable cups | Adjustable straps | Nylon, spandex

Best Budget Hilor Women’s One Piece Front Twist Bathing Suit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The swimsuit has a retro design thanks to a ruched bodice and sweetheart neckline. What to Consider: The bra cup padding is not removable so the top takes a bit of time to dry. This hidden gem one-piece from Amazon is budget-friendly and has a huge variety of sizes for all body types. The sweetheart neckline is fully padded and has excellent support thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps. The padding isn’t removable so the top takes a bit longer to dry but it’s well worth it for the extra support that comes from the twist-front top. And if you’re looking for a one-piece with full-coverage in the bottoms, this one has modest bottoms and a higher backline. In addition to the supportive top, the ruched bodice is designed with tummy control to comfortably compress the mid-section. The tummy controlling fabric has a solid balance of compression and stretch, and we appreciated that the fit wasn’t too snug or restricting. The fabric could be a bit softer, but it feels well-made and offers excellent value for the lower price. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: Sizes 6 to 18 | Full coverage | Adjustable straps | Non-removable cups | Nylon, spandex

Most Supportive Panache Anya Riva Underwire One-piece 4.8 Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The cup and band sizes can be mixed and matched to get the best fit and support from this swimsuit. What to Consider: The bodice fabric slightly bunches on those with shorter torsos. With a variety of cup and band sizes as well as a built-in underwire, this Bare Necessities one-piece is seriously supportive and size-inclusive. The biggest draws for this one-piece are the stunning sweetheart neckline and ruched bodice which give the swimsuit a timeless look that complement its functional design. The lightweight polyamide and elastane fabric is double-layered so we feel confident that the durable material won’t thin over time, and it adds extra compression to the already supportive swimsuit. Thanks to the adjustable double straps, the top is easy to loosen or tighten depending on your preferences and the swimsuit is adorned with gold hardware that doesn’t dig into the skin or tarnish quickly. If you have a shorter torso, you may notice the fabric slightly bunching in the bodice, but it blends in with the ruched texture so it’s not a deal-breaker by any means. Price at time of publish: $104 The Ultimate Cruise Packing List

Best One-shoulder Summersalt The Sidestroke 4.3 Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Quality 3.8 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It: The one-shoulder style is unique and stylish, and there are bright shades to choose from. What to Consider: There isn’t any built-in support in the bust. This Summersalt swimsuit offers a unique one-shoulder design in a variety of bright and neutral colors. The versatile shape of the swimsuit makes it easy to wear with a pair of shorts before and after you get to the water, as the one-shoulder is a bit more elevated than a sportier racer back or triangle-shaped top. Made with recycled polyamide and elastane fabric, the suit is very comfortable to wear when it’s wet or dry, and the ruched fabric in the front doesn’t bunch up or feel heavy while in the water. The full-coverage bottoms have a secure fit and don’t ride up while swimming or wearing the suit under clothes. We wish the top had padding or a bra shelf for extra support, since those with bigger busts might not find the swimsuit suitable – especially for more rigorous water activities. Price at time of publish: $96 The Details: Sizes 0 to 24 | Full coverage | Non-adjustable strap | No cups or padding | Recycled polyamide, elastane

Best Designer Mara Hoffman Emma One Piece 4.8 Mara Hoffman View On Marahoffman.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The double-layered ribbed fabric feels premium and long-lasting. What to Consider: The bold red and animal print pattern might not be for everyone. The Emma one-piece from Mara Hoffman is a stunning designer swimsuit that combines quality and style. The bold leopard print has a ribbed recycled polyester exterior layer and soft lining, and we were impressed by the comfort from the premium-feeling materials. The Emma comes in several bold prints which might not suit everyone’s style, but it also comes in a classic black which will never steer you wrong. The fabric also has UPF 50+ sun protection and the brand recommends hand washing the swimsuit with cold water and soap to prolong the life of the materials. There is an adjustable criss-cross tie closure in the back that helps with support, but we wish the bust had a built-in bra shelf for additional reinforcement. If you have a higher swimwear budget or if you’re in search of a bold print that’s sure to make a splash, this is the one-piece for you. Price at time of publish: $325 The Details: Sizes XS to XL | Medium coverage | Adjustable tie closure | UPF 50+ | Recycled polyester, elastane