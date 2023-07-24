While some brands can be hit-or-miss when it comes to select styles, OluKai’s consistency for comfort, durability, and quality make the brand stand out. On top of that, OluKai is a certified B-corporation that keeps sustainability, community development, and ethical approaches to sourcing materials and producing shoes top of mind. No matter which OluKai style you opt for, we’re confident you’ll love the high quality and comfortable fit that make them some of the very best shoes for traveling.

After testing dozens of comfortable shoes, we think OluKai is one of the best-kept secrets when it comes to travel footwear. We conducted nine separate shoe tests to uncover the best sandals, sneakers, boots, and water shoes, and every time, pairs from OluKai have been top-scoring.

When you’re lounging poolside, you’ll want a pair of the Ulele flip-flops since they offer lots of traction to prevent any slips or falls. The non-marking lug is made with a thick rubber material and the footbed lining is made with grippy suede for extra stability. Like the Ohana flip-flops, these sandals offer excellent arch support and cushioning but they are made with synthetic materials (no leather) which makes them better for being in and out of the water. The flip-flops have a sportier look to them but they still look nicer than your average pair of rubber flip-flops. These sandals were comfortable right out of the box, but we do recommend sizing up, especially if you have wider feet, as we found the straps to be a little tight if not.

We recommend sizing up if you have wider feet as the straps can be a bit tight.

It’s time to say goodbye to your flat-footed sandals and invest in a pair that offers support and style like the Ohana flip-flops. We tested both the women’s and men’s version of these flip-flops and both exceeded our expectations when it came to comfort. These offer the perfect amount of arch support (which doesn’t feel so high that it’s uncomfortable), and the lightly lined compression-molded EVA is noticeable with every step. Made with soft leather straps, the design of the shoe is casual enough for the pool but can easily be dressed up for a beachside dinner. While these are some of the heaviest flip-flops we tested, it’s a testament to their high quality and durable materials, leading us to believe that the investment is worth it.

Versatility in footwear is key for traveling, so we recommend the Pehuea Li' ili not only for travel but for everyday wear, too. Constructed with leather sourced from Gold Certified tanneries, these sleek and stylish sneakers also have OluKai’s drop-in heel to easily slip the shoe on or off, even when the laces are tied up. And after a long (possibly sweaty) day of sightseeing, the insoles can be removed and washed to breathe extra life into the shoe. We loved that the removable insole offers plenty of arch support and cushioning without feeling excessive. While the leather is a tad stiff at first, it loosened up the more we wore these shoes which worked to make them even more comfortable as time went by. If white isn’t your jam, these shoes come in brown, black, and gray, too.

Similar to the women’s slip-on shoe highlight above, we were super impressed with the overall design of these convenient slip-ons. The men’s Lae'ahi version offers the same drop-in heel design for slipping the shoes on and off, and the same sturdy materials are used to craft the rubber outsole, cushioned midsole, and mesh upper. We wish the mesh upper was a bit more breathable for extra hot days but the ultra-comfortable contoured footbed more than made up for the minor breathability issue during our tests. The footbed is made to feel like stepping in wet sand since it has a cradle design that forms around the foot for a noticeably comfortable and supportive fit. Best of all, the footbed lining can be removed and machine-washed to increase the already long lifespan these shoes are sure to have.

These shoes are super comfortable right out of the box and don’t have any break-in period.

Slip-ons are already some of the best shoes for traveling and OluKai takes convenience to a whole new level with a drop-in heel design. The back of the heel seamlessly folds forward which makes it easier than ever to get in and out of these shoes, especially when you’re in a hurry going through TSA security. Made with a thick rubber sole and lightweight mesh upper, these shoes feel sturdy and supportive while wearing them for long periods of time. While the mesh upper was a little stiff out of the box, it loosened up and still kept our foot secure and snug against the footbed. To prolong the life of these shoes and keep them fresh after a trip, the cushioned footbed can also be removed and machine-washed.

Other OluKai Shoes We Liked

While we’ve pretty much loved every pair of OluKai shoes we’ve ever tested, some proved to be better for travel than others.

Olukai Mōlina: These sturdy leather boots are ideal for inclement weather and were comfortable right away, but we recommend sizing up a whole size, as we found they run small.

Our Testing Process

Over the course of nine separate tests, we tried dozens of sneakers, sandals, and boots to find the most comfortable footwear for every occasion. In nearly every round of testing, we tried a pair of shoes from OluKai that received tons of praise for comfort, style, and durability. We thoroughly tested each pair in various conditions to recommend the best of the best for travel.

For sneakers and slip-ons, we wore the shoes for extended periods of time while traveling, sightseeing, commuting, and other instances where we’d be on our feet for hours on end to ensure the footwear was plenty supportive and comfortable. When it came time to test sandals and flip-flops, we went to beaches and pools to gauge traction and comfort while walking in slick conditions. After several weeks of testing the shoes out in the world, we continued to monitor the comfort, durability, and quality of each pair for several months to update our articles with further insights to ensure the best possible recommendations.

Travel + Leisure / Nathaniel Allen

Tips for Buying a Pair of OluKai Shoes

Buy for your intended activity

OluKai has a massive collection of shoe styles to choose from so you’ll want to opt for a pair that works best for your intended use. While the brand is known for its flip-flops, there are tons of comfortable sneakers available for cold and hot weather conditions. They also have a selection of supportive water shoes, stylish mules, and loafers for even more versatility. If you’re not sure which style to go for, you can use OluKai’s helpful shoe finder feature to narrow down your search.

Size up

The brand only carries whole sizes for their shoes so both we (and OluKai) recommend sizing up, especially if you’re in between. For maximum comfort, you’ll want your sneaker or flip-flop to have a snug or secure fit with a little bit of wiggle room at the front (and back for sandals).



Frequently Asked Questions What makes OluKai shoes special? Based on our testing, OluKai shoes are constantly praised for their ultra-comfortable designs that don’t sacrifice style for functionality. The brand makes a wide range of shoe styles and the simple yet functional designs are ideal for fitting every traveler’s needs. Plus, OluKai is a B-corporation company so their practices include ethically sourcing materials, manufacturing the shoes with methods that reduce waste and the use of harmful chemicals, and they give part of their proceeds to the Ama OluKai Foundation, a nonprofit focused on preserving Hawaiian culture.

How do I wash OluKai shoes? Washing shoes can be a tedious task, but it’s crucial for prolonging the life of your footwear. Since OluKai carries a huge variety of shoes with different materials like suede, nylon, leather, and more, it can be difficult to gauge how to best clean them. Luckily, the brand has a tab on their website where you can pick which type of shoe you have and it will give you step-by-step instructions for washing them.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

T+L Commerce Writer Anna Popp writes most of the team's tested content which ranges from luggage to footwear. She has participated in nearly every single shoe test and owns several pairs of OluKai shoes herself. Anna combed through notes from all of our shoe tests and used her own knowledge of the brand to compile this list of the best OluKai shoes for travelers.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.