Nordstrom Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Shop the 58 Best for Travelers

With deals from top brands like Uggs, Tumi, and Dagne Dover, find everything you need for gifting and traveling for more than 56 percent off.

By
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox, Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox is a Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Taylor holds a Master’s in Geography and has been a writer and editor for over seven years.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 24, 2022 11:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom BFCM Roundup Tout
Photo:

Nordstrom

Whether you’re looking for luxury travel items for your friends and family, or want to score a new outfit ahead of the holiday season, you can shop Nordstrom's Black Friday sale starting today. Nordstrom is one of our favorite spots to look for chic fashion picks. If you’re planning a road trip or hopping on a plane for the holidays, Nordstrom has just what you need to stay comfortable all day long. Plus the deals are up to 56 percent off, which is just one more reason to check out the sale.  

The sale lasts through Cyber Monday so you can take full advantage and get something for everyone on your list. If you want to take the full four days to shop, there are plenty of deals to peruse for hours, or if just want to find the perfect gift for your sister, boss, or friend, we’ve already picked out the best of the best below. Check out Black Friday deals on top luggage and travel bags, warm gear from The North Face, or a new pair of Adidas running shoes. This sale is one you won't want to miss. 

With deals from beauty, shoes, clothing, and more, you can feel free to ‘add to cart.’ Here are our top Nordstrom Black Friday deals for all travelers. Shop here for early gifts for your loved ones or get yourself a new wardrobe ahead of that holiday trip. 

Best Luggage Deals 

Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case

Nordstrom

Ensure a smooth travel experience with a new set of luggage or carry-on bag. A new bag means no more worries about broken zippers, or bumpy wheels.  Check out durable options from Vacay to help you stay organized on the go. With multiple pockets and an expansion zipper, you can easily pack any souvenirs on top of your travel wardrobe. This weekend, you’ll find deals up to 40 percent off on matching sets of checked and carry-on luggage.

Best Backpack and Travel Bag Deals

Strikee Multifunctional Nylon Travel Backpack

Nordstrom

For those who love a good weekend trip, Black Friday is the perfect day to consider gifting a new duffel, backpack, or weekender bag — especially when they're up to 49 percent off. Your favorite traveler is sure to get good use out of the classic duffle bag from Tumi or a crossbody bag like this one. A sturdy duffle allows for maximum packing options and can still be used as carry-on luggage for air travel, plus a grab-and-go option for any quick trips outside of the hotel.

Best Women’s Clothing Deals 

Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket

Nordstrom

With hundreds of options to choose from, Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale gives you the chance to buy your friends (or yourself) a whole new wardrobe for the holidays. With deals up to 50 percent off on jackets, sweaters, loungewear, and more, you won’t have to feel guilty about picking yourself a gift. Check out a sleek matching set of pajamas on sale for $40 (down from $65), or grab a pair of soft leggings on sale for 40 percent off, to travel in comfort during your next vacation.

Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket

Nordstrom

While you’re shopping for all the ladies in your life, don’t forget about the men! There are just as many sales on stylish men’s brands that you can get all of your shopping done all in one place, and they're up to 50 percent off. Consider a heavy wool car coat, on sale for over $120 off, that will keep any traveler warm on a mountain weekend. This pair of ripstop cargo joggers from BP is on sale for up to 50 percent off, and will ensure you get to your destination looking and feeling good.

Best Women’s Shoe Deals 

Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket

Nordstrom

This Black Friday, you can find shoe deals from top brands like UGG, Nike, Vince Camuto, and more, you’ll be walking into your next vacation in style. The Nordstrom Black Friday sale includes boots, sandals, heels, walking shoes, and more to guarantee you have everything you need on your next trip — whether you are walking all over Venice or running through New York. Pump up your travel wardrobe with 40 percent off walking shoes from Vans, and a whopping 56 percent off this style from BCBGeneration.

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

6 Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

Nordstrom

Men’s shoes have deals up to 50 percent off this Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of gym shoes, work boots, or loafers for the office, travelers can take advantage of savings across the board. 

Best Beauty Deals 

6 Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is known for its extensive list of high-end beauty products, and now thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you can find something for everyone on your shopping list for up to 50 percent off. Whether you’re shopping for someone with a five-step skincare routine or someone who loves to switch up their fragrances, they’ll feel their best with these deals. With travel size options, beauty kits, and compact packaging, each of these items will make it into the carry-on on their next vacation. 

Shop More T+L Deals: 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Comfortable Shoes Black Friday Tout
The 68 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 82% Off
Early Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Roundup
125 Best Early Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You Can Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 60% Off
Early Luggage Deals Roundup
The 45 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Black Friday
Zappos Black Friday Shoe Roundup Tout
Zappos Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving — Here Are the 53 Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes
Early Zappos BFCM Shoe Roundup Tout
Black Friday Came Early — Shop Our Favorite 48 Comfortable Shoes Deals at Zappos
Amazon Early Black Friday Hiking Deals Tout
Hiking and Camping Gear Prices Have Been Slashed Up to 75% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 70 Top Picks
Early Black Friday Amazon Deals Roundup Tout
The 102 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals We’re Already Shopping — With Prices As Low As $8
Black Friday Golf Deals Tout
The 40 Best Golf Deals for Black Friday 2022
Best Outdoor Deals From REIâs Massive Early Black Friday Sale
The 39 Best Outdoor Deals From REI’s Massive Early Black Friday Sale — Up to 50% Off
Early Black Friday Bedding Deals
The 52 Best Early Black Friday Deals on Bedding, Bath Linens, and Robes Start at Just $7
Early Black Friday Travel Pants Deals Roundup Tout
Top-selling Travel Pants Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 73 Favorites
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Early Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season
Oprah's Favorite Things Roundup Black Friday Tout
10 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Black Friday — and Perfect for Travelers
CTS Convertible Backpack
One Travel Editor Calls This Carry-on Backpack the Best They’ve ‘Ever Owned’ — and It Has a Detachable Day Bag
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the 60 Best Deals for Travelers
Post Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon’s October Prime Day Has Been Extended Another Day — Shop Travel Deals for Up to 50% Off