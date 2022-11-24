Best Products Nordstrom Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Shop the 58 Best for Travelers With deals from top brands like Uggs, Tumi, and Dagne Dover, find everything you need for gifting and traveling for more than 56 percent off. By Taylor Fox Taylor Fox Instagram Taylor Fox is a Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Taylor holds a Master’s in Geography and has been a writer and editor for over seven years. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on November 24, 2022 11:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom Whether you’re looking for luxury travel items for your friends and family, or want to score a new outfit ahead of the holiday season, you can shop Nordstrom's Black Friday sale starting today. Nordstrom is one of our favorite spots to look for chic fashion picks. If you’re planning a road trip or hopping on a plane for the holidays, Nordstrom has just what you need to stay comfortable all day long. Plus the deals are up to 56 percent off, which is just one more reason to check out the sale. The sale lasts through Cyber Monday so you can take full advantage and get something for everyone on your list. If you want to take the full four days to shop, there are plenty of deals to peruse for hours, or if just want to find the perfect gift for your sister, boss, or friend, we’ve already picked out the best of the best below. Check out Black Friday deals on top luggage and travel bags, warm gear from The North Face, or a new pair of Adidas running shoes. This sale is one you won't want to miss. With deals from beauty, shoes, clothing, and more, you can feel free to ‘add to cart.’ Here are our top Nordstrom Black Friday deals for all travelers. Shop here for early gifts for your loved ones or get yourself a new wardrobe ahead of that holiday trip. The 50 Best Gifts for Travelers Best Luggage Deals Nordstrom Ensure a smooth travel experience with a new set of luggage or carry-on bag. A new bag means no more worries about broken zippers, or bumpy wheels. Check out durable options from Vacay to help you stay organized on the go. With multiple pockets and an expansion zipper, you can easily pack any souvenirs on top of your travel wardrobe. This weekend, you’ll find deals up to 40 percent off on matching sets of checked and carry-on luggage. Vacay Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case, $120 (originally $200) Vacay Link Blues 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Carry-On, $96 (originally $160) Vacay Link Watercolor 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Carry-On, $96 (originally $160) Vacay Glisten Vibrat 22-Inch Spinner Carry-On, $96 (originally $160) Osprey Rolling Transporter 90, $290 (originally $320) Best Backpack and Travel Bag Deals Nordstrom For those who love a good weekend trip, Black Friday is the perfect day to consider gifting a new duffel, backpack, or weekender bag — especially when they're up to 49 percent off. Your favorite traveler is sure to get good use out of the classic duffle bag from Tumi or a crossbody bag like this one. A sturdy duffle allows for maximum packing options and can still be used as carry-on luggage for air travel, plus a grab-and-go option for any quick trips outside of the hotel. Tumi Misty Duffle, $355 (originally $445) Ted Baker Freds Colorblock Document Bag, $117 (originally $195) Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag, $195 (originally $325) Dagne Dover Nova Recycled Polyester Sling Bag, $109 (originally $145) Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote, $140 (originally $195) Mali and Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag, $75 (originally $128) Ted Baker Plier Nylon Duffle Bag, $120 (originally $239) Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Packable Tote, $70 (originally $100) Best Women's Clothing Deals Nordstrom With hundreds of options to choose from, Nordstrom's Black Friday sale gives you the chance to buy your friends (or yourself) a whole new wardrobe for the holidays. With deals up to 50 percent off on jackets, sweaters, loungewear, and more, you won't have to feel guilty about picking yourself a gift. Check out a sleek matching set of pajamas on sale for $40 (down from $65), or grab a pair of soft leggings on sale for 40 percent off, to travel in comfort during your next vacation. Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket, $100 (originally $180) Sanctuary Plush Crewneck Sweater, $47 (originally $79) Thread and Supply Plaid Flannel Shacket, $30 (originally $49) Zella Restore Soft High Waist Pocket Flare Leggings, $42 (originally $69) Brushed Hacci Pajamas, $40 (originally $65) Bombas 6-pack Cushion Ankle Socks, $50 (originally $75) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan, $60 (originally $120) Free People We the Free Ruby Fleece Jacket, $96 (originally $128) Open Edit Eyelash Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $48 (originally $79) Best Men’s Clothing Deals Nordstrom While you’re shopping for all the ladies in your life, don’t forget about the men! There are just as many sales on stylish men’s brands that you can get all of your shopping done all in one place, and they're up to 50 percent off. Consider a heavy wool car coat, on sale for over $120 off, that will keep any traveler warm on a mountain weekend. This pair of ripstop cargo joggers from BP is on sale for up to 50 percent off, and will ensure you get to your destination looking and feeling good. Zella Recycled Polyester Puffer Vest, $58 (originally $89) Nike Dri-Fit Vent Max Pants, $50 (originally $80) Hudson Bib Insert Wool Car Coat, $250 (originally $375) Topman Icon Bomber Jacket, $48 (originally $65) Topman Elevated Essential Long Sleeve Polo Shirt, $46 (originally $65) Kappa Authentic Malmo Hoodie, $40 (originally $80) Tommy John Second Skin Lounge Pants, $41 (originally $68) BP Ripstop Cargo Joggers, $30 (originally $59) Best Women’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom This Black Friday, you can find shoe deals from top brands like UGG, Nike, Vince Camuto, and more, you’ll be walking into your next vacation in style. The Nordstrom Black Friday sale includes boots, sandals, heels, walking shoes, and more to guarantee you have everything you need on your next trip — whether you are walking all over Venice or running through New York. Pump up your travel wardrobe with 40 percent off walking shoes from Vans, and a whopping 56 percent off this style from BCBGeneration. UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $50 (originally $100) Nike Air Zoom Fire Running Shoe, $83 (originally $115) Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $119 (originally $170) Vans U Sk8-Hi Sneaker, $48 (originally $80) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Top Sneaker, $60 (originally $80) Vince Camuto Rinvalla Pointed Toe Leather Bootie, $112 (originally $159) Toms Valeri Faux Fur Lined Slipper, $35 (originally $50) Marc Fisher Ltd Teona Leather Pointed Toe Bootie, $120 (originally $199) BCBGeneration Ulysa Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $60 (originally $139) Toms Skylar Chelsea Boot, $70 (originally $100) Best Men’s Shoe Deals Nordstrom Men’s shoes have deals up to 50 percent off this Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of gym shoes, work boots, or loafers for the office, travelers can take advantage of savings across the board. The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper, $45 (originally $59) Nike Free Run 5.0 Running Shoe, $75 (originally $100) UGG Biltmore Waterproof Boot, $96 (originally $160) Cole Haan Osborn Grand 360 Penny Loafer, $90 (originally $180) Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $54 (originally $90) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker, $56 (originally $90) Vans U Old Skool Sneaker, $42 (originally $70) BP Austin Hiking Boot, $45 (originally $90) Steve Madden Darlton Penny Loafer, $60 (originally $120) Best Beauty Deals Nordstrom Nordstrom is known for its extensive list of high-end beauty products, and now thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you can find something for everyone on your shopping list for up to 50 percent off. Whether you’re shopping for someone with a five-step skincare routine or someone who loves to switch up their fragrances, they’ll feel their best with these deals. With travel size options, beauty kits, and compact packaging, each of these items will make it into the carry-on on their next vacation. Glamglow Instant Hits Mask and Moisturizer Set, $22 (originally $36) Estée Lauder Idealist Pore Minimizing Skin Refresher, $57 (originally $94) Sisley Paris Eau de Sisley Spray, $55 (originally $110) Drybar Cure Liqueur Set, $50 (originally $66) Giorgia Armani Crema Nera Travel Skin Care Set, $64 (originally $95) Révive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask, $113 (originally $150) ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash, $31 (originally $44) Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Set, $67 (originally $95) Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $28 (originally $34) 