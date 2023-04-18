10 Incredible Destinations in Europe You Can Fly to Nonstop From the U.S. This Summer

To maximize your time abroad, and minimize your time stuck in airports, we found 10 European destinations with excellent nonstop seasonal flights this summer.

This summer is the first since the onset of the pandemic in which travelers won’t have to deal with COVID-19 restrictions or entry requirements in the EU . Add in a strong U.S. dollar and more flexible work arrangements, and you’ve got a recipe for a Euro summer boom. Thankfully, those looking to enjoy aperitivo in an Italian piazza, sample tapas in a Spanish mercado, or sunbathe on the Athens Riviera will find many seasonal nonstop flight options. And that's not just to the major European hubs — like Paris or London — but to the tertiary European destinations that are particularly appealing in the summertime.

Summer travel to Europe never goes out of style. This year, however, will be busier than ever. The three big U.S. carriers — American, Delta, and United — have increased transatlantic flying by 22 percent over 2022, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

01 of 11 Athens Cavan Images/Getty Images American: This summer, American will have three nonstop flights from the U.S. to the Greek capital. New York-JFK to Athens will begin on May 5 on a Boeing 777. A few weeks later, on June 1, both Philadelphia and Chicago to Athens service begin; these routes are operated by a Boeing 787. Delta: In addition to New York-JFK and Atlanta nonstop service, Delta will add seasonal flights to Athens from Boston for the first time, beginning May 8 on an Airbus A330neo. United: United Airlines flies seasonally to Athens from its Newark and Washington-Dulles hubs. Service began from Newark on April 6 while Dulles service begins on May 5; both flights are on a Boeing 787. If flying beyond Athens, there’s one notable benefit to booking with United. Its Star Alliance partnership with Greece’s flag carrier, Aegean, means travelers can book all on one ticket — and check their bags through to their final destination. Insider tip: Emirates also offers a daily flight to Athens from Newark — and it operates year-round.

02 of 11 Palma de Mallorca, Spain David Soanes Photography/Getty Images United: In 2022, United launched seasonal nonstop service from Newark, New Jersey, to the island of Palma de Mallorca in Spain. In fact, it was the only nonstop service between any of the Balearic Islands and North America. Beginning on May 25, the flight resumes for the 2023 season with three flights per week onboard a Boeing 767.

03 of 11 Málaga, Spain SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images United: For this upcoming summer season, United is adding a fifth Spanish destination to its route map (Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, and Tenerife are the others). With this new nonstop service between Newark and Málaga, travelers can explore a more under-the-radar Mediterranean coastal city. The flight operates three times per week on a Boeing 757.

04 of 11 Naples, Italy vololibero/Getty Images United: Not only is it a destination in its own right, but Naples is also the gateway to southern Italy. Starting May 6, United will offer two daily nonstop flights from Newark during the peak summer travel season onboard a Boeing 767. United flies to four Italian cities, including Rome, Milan, Venice, and Naples — all nonstop from hubs across the U.S.

05 of 11 Ponta Delgada (The Azores), Portugal Jevgenijs Grasevics/EyeEm/Getty Images United: Last summer, United added the Azores to its route map with seasonal service from Newark to Ponta Delgada, the archipelago's capital city. United took over for Delta on this route, which operated it in the summer of 2018 and 2019 from New York-JFK. This year, the route returns on June 2 onboard a Boeing 737MAX. Business-class travelers take note: the plane operating this route doesn’t have a true premium cabin (that means no lie-flat seats). Insider tip: Azores Airlines offers nonstop, year-round service to Ponta Delgada from New York and Boston.

06 of 11 Tenerife (Canary Islands), Spain horstgerlach/Getty Images United: Located off the coast of Morocco, Tenerife is the largest of Spain's seven Canary Islands. United’s nonstop service returns on June 8 for U.S. travelers, after debuting in 2022. From Newark, the flight is operated on a Boeing 757 three times per week to Tenerife South.

07 of 11 Nice, France Christopher Larson/Travel + Leisure Delta: If the French Riviera is on your summer travel list, Delta offers two summer nonstop flights to Nice. In addition to its seasonal service from New York-JFK, Delta will add a new daily flight from Atlanta to Nice starting May 12 operated by a Boeing 767. United: From Newark, United also offers daily seasonal service to Nice starting on May 8 onboard a Boeing 767. Insider tip: La Compagnie, the French boutique airline, also flies to Nice from Newark during the summer season. Expect an all-business-class arrangement with 76 seats on an Airbus A321neo.

08 of 11 Stockholm Angel Villalba/Getty Images Delta: Delta operates a seasonal flight from New York-JFK to the medieval Swedish capital of Stockholm. The route, with service on a Boeing 767, operates four times per week through May 7, when it then goes daily through the end of October. United: On May 27, United returns to Stockholm for the first time since 2019 with seasonal service from Newark. Daily flights are operated on a Boeing 757. Insider tip: SAS, the flag carrier of Scandinavia, also flies to Stockholm from New York, Miami, and Chicago.

09 of 11 Geneva KDP/Getty Images Delta: Nestled in a valley at the western edge of Switzerland, Geneva is ideal for travelers looking for a more serene city break. While Delta hasn't flown to Switzerland's second-largest city since 1993, that changed in April of this year. On April 10, seasonal service from New York-JFK to Geneva began onboard a Boeing 767. United: United operates two flights from its hubs to Geneva year-round: Newark and Washington-Dulles. In addition, United’s Star Alliance partner airline, Swiss, has year-round flights from New York-JFK.



10 of 11 Berlin lechatnior/Getty Images Delta: For such a storied city, Germany’s capital doesn’t offer many nonstops from the U.S. However, for the 2023 season, Delta’s New York-JFK to Berlin flights resume on May 25 with daily service onboard a Boeing 767. United: From Newark, United is the only airline to offer year-round service to Berlin. To complement this flight, starting May 25, a new capital-to-capital service between Washington-Dulles and Berlin begins on a Boeing 767. United will be the only carrier to offer nonstop flights between these two cities with daily seasonal service. Insider tip: Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost airline that’s a newcomer to the scene, also offers nonstop service between New York and Berlin.