10 Incredible Destinations in Europe You Can Fly to Nonstop From the U.S. This Summer

Maximize your time abroad, minimize your time in the airport.

By
Chris Dong
Chris Dong
Chris Dong is a travel reporter, editor, and strategist.
Published on April 18, 2023
An aerial view of the Palma de Mallorca Cathedral and other buildings in Majorca, Spain
Photo:

Wirestock/Getty Images

Summer travel to Europe never goes out of style. This year, however, will be busier than ever.  The three big U.S. carriers — American, Delta, and United — have increased transatlantic flying by 22 percent over 2022, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

This summer is the first since the onset of the pandemic in which travelers won’t have to deal with COVID-19 restrictions or entry requirements in the EU. Add in a strong U.S. dollar and more flexible work arrangements, and you’ve got a recipe for a Euro summer boom. Thankfully, those looking to enjoy aperitivo in an Italian piazza, sample tapas in a Spanish mercado, or sunbathe on the Athens Riviera will find many seasonal nonstop flight options. And that's not just to the major European hubs — like Paris or London — but to the tertiary European destinations that are particularly appealing in the summertime.

To maximize your time abroad, and minimize your time stuck in airports, we found 10 European destinations with excellent nonstop seasonal flights this summer.

01 of 11

Athens

Remains of Hadrian's Library and Acropolis in the old town of Athens, Greece.

Cavan Images/Getty Images

American: This summer, American will have three nonstop flights from the U.S. to the Greek capital. New York-JFK to Athens will begin on May 5 on a Boeing 777. A few weeks later, on June 1, both Philadelphia and Chicago to Athens service begin; these routes are operated by a Boeing 787.

Delta: In addition to New York-JFK and Atlanta nonstop service, Delta will add seasonal flights to Athens from Boston for the first time, beginning May 8 on an Airbus A330neo.

United: United Airlines flies seasonally to Athens from its Newark and Washington-Dulles hubs. Service began from Newark on April 6 while Dulles service begins on May 5; both flights are on a Boeing 787. If flying beyond Athens, there’s one notable benefit to booking with United. Its Star Alliance partnership with Greece’s flag carrier, Aegean, means travelers can book all on one ticket — and check their bags through to their final destination. 

Insider tip: Emirates also offers a daily flight to Athens from Newark — and it operates year-round.

02 of 11

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

The Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma in Palma, Mallorca

David Soanes Photography/Getty Images

United: In 2022, United launched seasonal nonstop service from Newark, New Jersey, to the island of Palma de Mallorca in Spain. In fact, it was the only nonstop service between any of the Balearic Islands and North America. Beginning on May 25, the flight resumes for the 2023 season with three flights per week onboard a Boeing 767.

03 of 11

Málaga, Spain

Malaga, Spain cityscape at the Cathedral, City Hall and Alcazaba citadel of Malaga.

SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images

United: For this upcoming summer season, United is adding a fifth Spanish destination to its route map (Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, and Tenerife are the others). With this new nonstop service between Newark and Málaga, travelers can explore a more under-the-radar Mediterranean coastal city. The flight operates three times per week on a Boeing 757.

04 of 11

Naples, Italy

Castel dell`Ovo Egg Castle a medieval fortress in the bay of Naples, Italy

vololibero/Getty Images

United: Not only is it a destination in its own right, but Naples is also the gateway to southern Italy. Starting May 6, United will offer two daily nonstop flights from Newark during the peak summer travel season onboard a Boeing 767. United flies to four Italian cities, including Rome, Milan, Venice, and Naples — all nonstop from hubs across the U.S.

05 of 11

Ponta Delgada (The Azores), Portugal

Walkway along the coast in Ponta Delgada, Portgual

Jevgenijs Grasevics/EyeEm/Getty Images

United: Last summer, United added the Azores to its route map with seasonal service from Newark to Ponta Delgada, the archipelago's capital city. United took over for Delta on this route, which operated it in the summer of 2018 and 2019 from New York-JFK. This year, the route returns on June 2 onboard a Boeing 737MAX. Business-class travelers take note: the plane operating this route doesn’t have a true premium cabin (that means no lie-flat seats).

Insider tip: Azores Airlines offers nonstop, year-round service to Ponta Delgada from New York and Boston.

06 of 11

Tenerife (Canary Islands), Spain

Great view from a hiking trail at the Anaga mountains, Canary Islands, Tenerife, Spain

horstgerlach/Getty Images

United: Located off the coast of Morocco, Tenerife is the largest of Spain's seven Canary Islands. United’s nonstop service returns on June 8 for U.S. travelers, after debuting in 2022. From Newark, the flight is operated on a Boeing 757 three times per week to Tenerife South.

07 of 11

Nice, France

Blue and white circle umbrellas and beach chairs on a beach in Nice, France

Christopher Larson/Travel + Leisure

Delta: If the French Riviera is on your summer travel list, Delta offers two summer nonstop flights to Nice. In addition to its seasonal service from New York-JFK, Delta will add a new daily flight from Atlanta to Nice starting May 12 operated by a Boeing 767.

United: From Newark, United also offers daily seasonal service to Nice starting on May 8 onboard a Boeing 767.

Insider tip: La Compagnie, the French boutique airline, also flies to Nice from Newark during the summer season. Expect an all-business-class arrangement with 76 seats on an Airbus A321neo.

08 of 11

Stockholm

Big public square Stortorget in Stockholm, Sweden

Angel Villalba/Getty Images

Delta: Delta operates a seasonal flight from New York-JFK to the medieval Swedish capital of Stockholm. The route, with service on a Boeing 767, operates four times per week through May 7, when it then goes daily through the end of October.

United: On May 27, United returns to Stockholm for the first time since 2019 with seasonal service from Newark. Daily flights are operated on a Boeing 757.

Insider tip: SAS, the flag carrier of Scandinavia, also flies to Stockholm from New York, Miami, and Chicago.

09 of 11

Geneva

Landscape Tranquil Scene and Beautiful Weeping Willow Tree of Lake Geneva, Vevey, Switzerland.

KDP/Getty Images

Delta: Nestled in a valley at the western edge of Switzerland, Geneva is ideal for travelers looking for a more serene city break. While Delta hasn't flown to Switzerland's second-largest city since 1993, that changed in April of this year. On April 10, seasonal service from New York-JFK to Geneva began onboard a Boeing 767.

United: United operates two flights from its hubs to Geneva year-round: Newark and Washington-Dulles. In addition, United’s Star Alliance partner airline, Swiss, has year-round flights from New York-JFK.

10 of 11

Berlin

Streets of Berlin Mitte with Alexanderplatz and the TV tower in the background.

lechatnior/Getty Images

Delta: For such a storied city, Germany’s capital doesn’t offer many nonstops from the U.S. However, for the 2023 season, Delta’s New York-JFK to Berlin flights resume on May 25 with daily service onboard a Boeing 767. 

United: From Newark, United is the only airline to offer year-round service to Berlin. To complement this flight, starting May 25, a new capital-to-capital service between Washington-Dulles and Berlin begins on a Boeing 767. United will be the only carrier to offer nonstop flights between these two cities with daily seasonal service.

Insider tip: Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost airline that’s a newcomer to the scene, also offers nonstop service between New York and Berlin.  

11 of 11

Venice

Canal in Venice, Italy

George Marinescu/EyeEm/Getty Images

American: Starting May 5, American relaunches daily seasonal flights between Philadelphia and Venice onboard a Boeing 787. 

Delta: From both Atlanta (starting May 7) and New York-JFK (currently in operation), Delta flies seasonally to Venice, both operated by a Boeing 767. 

United: Starting April 22, United will offer seasonal service from Newark to Venice onboard a Boeing 777.

