There is no place in the world like NYC. You can museum-hop or see a brilliant Broadway show in Manhattan, try mouth-watering cuisine in Queens, relax at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, catch a Yankee game in the Bronx, or take a free ride on the iconic Staten Island ferry. However you want to spend your time, Travel + Leisure readers will attest that the best hotels in New York City situate visitors in the middle of the action — and provide an oasis for a good night’s sleep before embarking on the next day’s adventures.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

What Readers Loved

Spanning the glamorous Upper East Side to downtown’s vital Financial District, every hotel on this year’s list can be found in the borough of Manhattan. Hotels like The Lowell (No. 3), the Pierre - a Taj Hotel (No. 5), and the Waldorf Astoria New York (No. 8) stood out for their proximity to icons like the Museum of Modern Art and Central Park. Others, including Baccarat (No. 7) and the new Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad (No. 2), were lauded for their sublime service. “I didn't touch a piece of luggage or a door handle my entire stay,” one voter said of the latter.

It was the bright and beaming Wall Street Hotel that reigned over all. Find out why readers chose it as this year’s best hotel in New York City.

The Winner

The Wall Street Hotel

Greg Powers/Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

In the heart of FiDi, this elegant 180-room property provides simple touches that didn’t go unnoticed by T+L readers: heated bathroom flooring, Frette bed linens, and dog-friendly accommodations. It’s an “incredible addition to downtown NYC,” said one voter, who also commented that the hotel was “tastefully designed” and had “impeccable service.” Complimentary bikes allow guests to zip around the city with ease, whether they want to head over to Battery Park or zip up the East Side. What one reader loved most were its spacious event spaces like the Gerdau Ballroom and Pearl Room: “Wonderful venue for private events and dining.”

T+L Reader The Wall Street Hotel is an incredible addition to downtown NYC. — T+L Reader

The Full List

1. The Wall Street Hotel



Greg Powers/Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

Reader Score: 96.80

2. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Opened in July 2022, this sophisticated newcomer debuted with 219 rooms, 30 suites, and 16 luxe residences, plus a serene spa and culinary outlets under the direction of chef José Andrés.

Reader Score: 96.15

3. The Lowell

Nico Schinco/Courtesy of The Lowell

“It was our wedding anniversary and we were greeted with a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc in our room and a note of welcome from the general manager, " says one enthusiastic T+L reader who praised the service. “Quite nice treatment, having not stayed there before!”

Reader Score: 96.00

4, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Durston Saylor/Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Voters flock to this Upper East Side property for its iconic bar: “While Bemelmans Bar is enjoying a renaissance discovery from younger city residents, the hotel makes sure guests have priority seating and access," commented one WBA voter. "Always a classic for the martinis and music!”

Reader Score: 94.95

5. The Pierre - a Taj Hotel

Donna Dotan/Courtesy of The Pierre, A Taj Hotel

This 41-story landmark, with a three-story penthouse inspired by the Royal Chapel in Versailles, is known for its glamorous interiors and star-studded guests. The lovely staff and gracious service dazzled readers.

Reader Score: 94.67

6. The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Michael Weber/Courtesy of The Langham, New York

One voter called this property, within walking distance of Grand Central Terminal and the stately New York Public Library, a “hidden gem in NYC and the perfect place to be with your loved one.”

Reader Score: 93.78

7. Baccarat Hotel

Eric Laignel/Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel

“A beautiful oasis in the middle of a very metropolitan area,” declared one voter, whose comment might’ve been inspired by the heated pool (white daybeds and cabanas are meant to evoke the Côte d’Azur) or perhaps by the La Mer spa.

Reader Score: 93.33

8. The Mark

Todd Eberle/Courtesy of The Mark

As a guest at this luxurious Upper East Side bolthole, located one block east of Central Park, you can request fine-dining delivery from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's kitchen straight to your room.

Reader Score: 92.61

9. Soho Grand Hotel

Courtesy of Soho Grand Hotel

Fans of Soho Grand know they can count on the 17-story hotel for a festive night out. “The menu is really good for eating and has an amazing variety of spirits in their whiskey bar,” wrote one guest.

Reader Score: 92.44

10. The Roxy Hotel

Courtesy of The Roxy Hotel

T+L readers homed in on a handful of specific attributes: “It has some of the best coffee in the area,” said one voter. Another reader commented on its memorable staff: “Marko, the night manager, stood out as providing truly great service.”

Reader Score: 91.89

11. The Plaza Hotel

Richard Mandelkorn/Courtesy of The Plaza â a Fairmont Managed Hotel

“This iconic hotel is all the magic it is made out to be,” shared one pleased guest of the Central Park South landmark, which has appeared in North by Northwest, Baz Luhrman’s version of The Great Gatsby, and countless other films.

Reader Score: 91.76

12. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Courtesy of Four Seasons

T+L readers adore this property for its authentic hospitality and attentive employees. “It has the most incredible service and great soul,” wrote one reader. “The staff are genuine and truly care.”

Reader Score: 91.57

13. Pendry Manhattan West

Courtesy of Pendry Manhattan West

Just north of the bustling High Line, this stylish 164-room hotel — part of the Hudson Yards complex — appeals to both guests and locals with its hip lobby bar and its Eastern Mediterranean restaurant, Zou Zou’s.

Reader Score: 91.56

14. Aman New York

Kelly Marshall

One reader raved about all there is to do in and around Aman New York, which opened last summer: “Enjoy the different treatments at their huge spa facilities, eat at their top-notch restaurants, and enjoy their amazing Jazz Club. The hotel's also centered on Fifth Avenue for shopping and a trip to the MoMA.”

Reader Score: 91.45

15. The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

Courtesy of Hyatt

This posh Financial District stalwart lays claim to two restaurants from two celebrity chefs (Tom Colicchio and Daniel Boulud), both of which earned raves from WBA voters. But even more than the high-caliber dining, readers appreciated the building itself — a 19th-century landmark with an ornate, nine-level atrium that has been thoughtfully brought into the modern era, thanks to designer Martin Brudnizki. “This hotel has so much history and charm without feeling old and dusty,” wrote one person.

Reader Score: 90.88

