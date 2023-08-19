11 Game-changing New Travel Products Just Hit Amazon Shelves — Shop Our Top Picks From Just $7

From carry-on luggage to packing cubes, these must-haves will change the way you travel this fall.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on August 19, 2023

The Best New Travel Products to Launch at Amazon This Month tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

No matter what kind of getaway you have on the horizon, Amazon is stocked with a never-ending wealth of game-changing travel products to help you best prepare for the adventure ahead. While the retailer certainly boasts some tried-and-true staples that will never cease to be of use, the site is also continuously restocked with newer must-have items that can make your travels that much easier — and more comfortable. 

The month of August has been no exception, and Amazon is practically overflowing with fresh gear and clothing that, while new to the site, have already garnered attention from shoppers as standouts for both travel and everyday use. Take this ultra-flattering Anrabess Mini Dress which is currently on sale for just $36 and has earned the title of No. 1 new release in women’s activewear dresses, making it perfect for a busy vacation or a day out running errands. These space-saving Hotor packing cubes have also quickly become a top new release — and right now they’re nearly 60 percent off in time for your end-of-summer vacation.

Whether you’re on the hunt for your new go-to carry-on or are simply browsing, we pulled together the 11 best new travel products available at Amazon to help you prepare for your next season of adventures. Keep reading to find comfy clothing, tech essentials, luggage, and more, all under $100.

Coolife Underseat Carry-on Luggage

Amazon Coolife Luggage Underseat Luggage Carry On Suitcase

Amazon

Work trips and shorter weekend getaways call for a small yet spacious suitcase that can fit under the airplane seat, and this softside spinner bag from Coolife is the perfect choice for packing light. Currently on sale for just $70 with a special on-site coupon, this lightweight suitcase is easy to navigate across uneven surfaces with four smooth, multi-directional spinner wheels. The bag sits at just 13.8 inches by 9.3 inches by 18.1 inches which can fit in the overhead compartment or under the seat of most commercial airlines, and it’s even built with durable Oxford fabric that’s designed to withstand the wear and tear of frequent use.

Hotor Packing Cubes

Amazon HOTOR Packing Cubes for Suitcases - 6 Pieces, Light Packing

Amazon

It’s no secret that packing cubes are some of the best ways to optimize the limited space in your suitcase, and this set of six from Hotor is sure to become a regular player in your travel routine. These water-resistant, compressive cubes are currently on sale at Amazon for an impressive 57 percent off, and come in several different sizes to easily fit within your carry-on, personal item, or checked bag. This set even features one shoe bag that will keep your clean clothes separate from footwear while you’re jetsetting. 

Jealkip Waist Pack

Amazon ealkip Waist Pack for Running Fanny Pack for Women

Amazon

Traveling with a belt bag or fanny pack is a great way to keep your hands free and your important documents safe, and this $7 waist pack from Jealkip is the perfect, affordable way to streamline your next trip. The bag is made with a durable, waterproof nylon material that’s well-suited for whatever weather conditions may come your way, and it’s fitted with one large, primary pocket as well as a hidden back pocket that’s the ideal place to store your passport during your journey. It even comes in 18 vibrant colors and patterns to add flair and personality to any travel outfit.

SublimeWare Universal Travel Adapter

Amazon Universal Travel Adapter International All in One Plug

Amazon

A compact adapter is a must-have when journeying to international destinations, and this simple cube is suitable for worldwide travel with four USB ports that work in the outlets of more than 150 countries. This small but mighty device allows for simultaneous charging of up to four devices at a time, and is easily slipped into your carry-on suitcase for use with any USB-powered devices. No matter where you’re headed next, this converter is essential for smooth sailing.

Simsmel Small Portable Charger

Amazon Simsmel Small Portable Charger for iPhone 5000mAh

Amazon

Keeping your phone adequately charged while you’re exploring a new location is especially important for your safety, and this compact portable charger from Simsmel is small enough to fit into your pocket and compatible with the vast majority of iPhones. Lightweight and easy to use, this portable charging bank holds up to 1.5 full charges so you never have to worry about running out of phone battery while you’re out and about during a travel day or sightseeing excursion. It’s even designed to prevent your phone from overcharging, effectively preserving battery over time.

Crz Yoga High Waisted Shorts

Amazon CRZ YOGA Women's High Waisted Flowy Athletic Shorts Ruffle

Amazon

A good pair of athletic shorts will go a long way while you’re traveling, and whether you’re planning on enjoying a hike or simply going for a morning walk around your new destination, these breathable, airy shorts are one of the most comfortable options available at Amazon right now. In fact, they’re already a best-seller in women’s tennis shorts, and the high-waisted design is both flattering and functional, especially since they don’t dig into your skin if you’re sitting for an extended period of time. Made with an effortless polyester and elastane blend, these ultra-soft shorts are perfect for any active plans you may have coming up — and they’re even available in 10 bright and neutral colors.

Anrabess Sleeveless Mini Dress

Amazon ANRABESS Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Mini Dress

Amazon

Exercise dresses have quickly gained popularity this summer, and this casual, athletic minidress from Anrabess is easily styled from the tennis courts to a day of sightseeing, all while keeping you looking sleek and refined. The dress is made from a sweat-wicking polyester, rayon, and spandex blend, and is stretchy enough that you’ll never feel stifled by stiff, unforgiving material. The best part? It has pockets. 

PocBuds Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Amazon Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds 80hrs Playtime

Amazon

Wireless headphones are a must-have when traveling, and the longer the battery life, the better. These Bluetooth earbuds are not only on sale for just $28 at Amazon, but they even have the capacity for a jaw-dropping 80 hours of playtime and 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you’ll hardly have to worry about missing out on your music or podcasts during the duration of your trip. High-quality sound creates an elite listening experience no matter where you are, and these earbuds are even designed to be sweat-resistant for summer travels and use while working out. 

Rccqpp Camping Chairs

Amazon RCCQPP Camping Chairs - Lightweight, Compact

Amazon

The fall is the best season for camping, and this lightweight, packable chair will keep you comfortable by the fireside for just $18 with a special on-site coupon. An aluminum alloy frame is impressively sturdy yet easy to carry to your campsite, and side pockets affixed to the chair are convenient for holding a beverage or your phone no matter if you’re set up at the beach or in the woods. The chair is so comfy that it has even quickly earned the title of No. 1 new release in camping chairs at Amazon, and will be a highlight of your end-of-summer outings.

Gukkicco Camping Sleeping Pad

Amazon Gukkicco Camping Sleeping Pad, Ultralight Self Inflating

Amazon

Being adequately prepared for your camping excursion is key to actually enjoying your time in the woods, and this self-inflating sleeping pad will give you the best night of sleep possible with minimal effort setting it up. This sleeping pad is designed for two people and weighs just three pounds, which makes it easy to transport to your campground without overwhelming your frame pack. An anti-leak film keeps the air inside of the sleeping pad throughout the night so you don’t have to worry about waking up on the hard ground, and durable nylon and TPU material ensure popping is out of the question as well.

Lillusory Palazzo Pants

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's Summer Palazzo Pants Smocked

Amazon

If you’ve been looking for a comfy and stylish pair of pants to take you from the airport to a casual dinner with friends, look no further than these luxe khaki-colored palazzo pants which are new to Amazon and quickly gaining steam as a No. 1 new release. The elastic waistband of these pants means they’ll be endlessly comfortable while sitting for a long-haul flight; plus, they’re made with a breathable rayon that will keep you cool during the unpredictable weather of the changing seasons. The perfect travel pants? We certainly think so.

