Welcome to the Big Easy, where the good times roll whether you’re strolling down Bourbon Street with a hurricane cocktail in hand, catching beads at Mardi Gras parades, chowing down on jambalaya and beignets, or tapping along to the live jazz the city is known for. New Orleans is an iconic Southern city with a feel all its own, thanks in part to its vibrant confluence of French, African, and American cultures. But when you’re not out exploring Louisiana’s largest city, you’ll want a great home base where you can rest and recharge (or get the party started) for another great day in NOLA.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Readers chose a mix of accommodations in New Orleans for this year's World's Best Awards, from quirky inns that breathe fresh life into historic buildings to classic luxury hotels with old-school grandeur. The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, No. 4 on this year’s list, is one of those quintessential NOLA hotels and has welcomed guests since 1893. With 67 suites, Maison de la Luz (No. 3) in the Warehouse District was described by one of our readers as an “oasis in the crazy of New Orleans...such a gem.”

These are the hotels in New Orleans that T+L readers say are their favorites — starting with this year’s No. 1 property, Hotel Saint Vincent.

The Winner

Hotel Saint Vincent

The 75-room Hotel Saint Vincent opened in 2021, bringing bright splashes of color to a beautifully restored building that dates back to 1864. Drinking and dining options include the sexy, moody Chapel Club and the bright and airy all-day restaurant San Lorenzo — and both perfectly capture the spirit of the city. One reader described the hotel as “one of the most magical hotels I have ever been in. Every inch of the property is beautifully and thoughtfully designed.” Other noteworthy amenities include a gorgeous pool and courtyard, D.S. & Durga bath products, and custom Italian linens.

— T+L Reader

The Full List

1. Hotel Saint Vincent



Reader Score: 96.55

2. The Windsor Court

Reader Score: 95.45

3. Maison de la Luz

Reader Score: 95.25

4. The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Reader Score: 88.16

5. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

Reader Score: 87.42