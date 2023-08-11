15 Best Wineries in New Jersey

Interestingly enough, explains Matthew Cassidy of Salem Oak Vineyards , the terroir of New Jersey “mirrors that of Bordeaux, France , and the Delaware River mirrors the Bordeaux River, with similar climate effects.” With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that the state is home to some great vineyards. Additionally, the wine scene here is anything but stuffy, says Dustin Tarpine of Cedar Rose Vineyards . “In my view, the beauty of New Jersey's wine scene lies in its casual simplicity. Our tasting rooms are marked by a lack of pretension and an emphasis on genuine, friendly interactions.” Fortunately, you can find all this and more — including an abundance of unique varietals — at the best New Jersey wineries.

When thinking of the best wine regions in the U.S., hotspots like Napa and Sonoma often come to mind. However, unbeknownst to many, the East Coast is teeming with under-the-radar wine regions — including the state of New Jersey. While best known for its beaches, the Garden State boasts a surprisingly great wine scene that, in recent years, has boomed drastically. “I often tell people that if you haven’t had a bottle of NJ wines in 10-15 years, you won’t recognize it,” says Jeffrey Vasser, executive director of New Jersey’s Division of Travel & Tourism . This makes sense, given that, in 2006, Southern New Jersey was awarded its own American Viticultural Area (AVA) designation. Today, the Outer Coastal Plain AVA covers over two million acres, and, according to Visit South Jersey, it’s one of the largest AVAs in the country.

01 of 15 Auburn Road Vineyards, Pilesgrove Courtesy of Auburn Road Vineyards “Auburn Road Vineyards features a European-style vineyard wine bar, patio, and courtyard surrounded by the vines,” says Michael Snyder, director of operations at Visit South Jersey. The winery also hosts events like happy hours, open mic nights, live music performances, farm-to-table dinners, and wine-tasting tours. The postcard-worthy sunset views are a bonus.

02 of 15 Cedar Rose Vineyards, Millville Per Snyder, this 22-acre vineyard and winery specializes in producing “dry, Jersey, estate-grown wines, with a few select semi-sweets.” Visitors are welcome to partake in on-site events like vineyard yoga, concerts, book club, and, last but not least, the Savor Summer Wine Festival (Aug.19 and 20), which offers live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and family-friendly activities. Don’t skip town without visiting Wheaton Arts to catch a glass-blowing demonstration.

03 of 15 Sharrott Winery, Hammonton Courtesy of Sharrott Winery Perched on a rolling hill overlooking horse farms, Sharrott Winery is a favorite amongst locals (Snyder included!) and visitors. In addition to its top-notch tasting room and open-air patio — where you can sip vino and nosh on light fare like cheese plates, flatbreads, and crostini al fresco — the winery offers an incredible Sunday brunch complete with live music.

04 of 15 Salem Oak Vineyards, Pedricktown Courtesy of Salem Oak Vineyards Just a half-hour away from Philadelphia lies the town of Pedricktown. It’s here where you’ll find the quaint Salem Oak Vineyards, which Snyder describes as a “small, family-run farm.” Savor award-winning wines like the Triple Twin Strawberry (a semi-sweet strawberry wine) and Christopher Andrew (a dry and peppery chambourcin) paired with bar bites like spinach artichoke dip and pretzel bites. Alternatively, for something heartier, stop by for Sunday brunch.

05 of 15 William Heritage Winery, Mullica Hill Courtesy of William Heritage Winery Like Salem Oak Vineyards, William Heritage Winery is also 30 minutes from Philadelphia. Fora travel advisor Irene Wilkoff is quick to note the winery’s modern tasting room and beautifully maintained outdoor space overlooking the vineyards. “As a mom of a toddler,” she adds, “finding places that I can enjoy just as much as my 2-year-old is a big deal.” However, at William Heritage, “kids are welcome, and they have plenty of events throughout the seasons to entertain them, all while parents are enjoying a delicious glass of pet-nat rosé (my favorite) or the 2016 vintage brut.”

06 of 15 Jessie Creek Winery, Cape May Court House Located in Cap May Court House, an unincorporated community on the famed Jersey Shore, Jessie Creek Winery “has a relaxing atmosphere with views of the surrounding vineyards,” says Fora travel advisor Ronit Margolis. Wine tastings, tours, and events like painting classes and live entertainment are also available. Best of all, Jessie Creek Winery is less than two miles from the beach, so you can easily split your time between the sand and the vineyards.

07 of 15 Cape May Winery, Cape May Courtesy of Cape May Winery If you need a break from the beautiful beaches of Cape May — or you’re just craving some good wine — make your way to Cape May Winery, which, per Margolis, “has a serene setting with vineyard views.” The travel pro recently returned from a girls getaway here and “very much enjoyed the wine and the live music.” Should you opt to visit, keep in mind that the winery offers two types of tastings: traditional tastings ($10, includes your choice of six half-ounce pours and a keepsake wine glass) and educational ones (semi-private seated tastings). Post-tasting, visitors can also order tapas (think: lobster sliders, hummus, and charcuterie boards) or brunch staples like brioche French toast.

08 of 15 Beneduce Vineyards, Pittstown Courtesy of Beneduce Vineyards Helmed by fourth-generation farmer Mike Beneduce, this family-owned-and-operated winery is “committed to using sustainable practices,” explains Fora travel advisor Taylor Votaw. “The grapes are grown using organic and biodynamic methods, and the winery uses minimal intervention in the winemaking process.” Visitors can choose from an array of wines, including cabernet sauvignon, merlot, chardonnay, and riesling. In addition to tastings, the winery hosts events like “Group Therapy” (an adults-only affair with live music, lawn games, and a food truck on Saturday evenings) and the more family-friendly Sunday Picnic soiree.

09 of 15 Hawk Haven Vineyards, Rio Grande Miyazaki Yasutomi/Courtesy of Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery “Nestled in the heart of Cape May County, Hawk Haven Vineyards in Rio Grande is a hidden gem for wine lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike,” says Votaw. Book a guided wine tasting, snag a seat in the heated tent, or enjoy an outdoor picnic to savor wines like the award-winning cabernet franc or the 2022 sparkling rosé, which is perfect for summer sipping with notes of white peach, raspberry, and toasted coconut. This husband-and-wife-owned winery is also famous for its vineyard summer concert series, which takes place every Friday from mid-July to early September.

10 of 15 Willow Creek Winery + Farm, West Cape May Courtesy of Willow Creek Winery + Farm Fora travel advisor Kim Hannum has been spending summers at the Jersey Shore for over 20 years, so she certainly knows a thing or two about the area. “Beyond the beaches and boardwalks,” she says, “there are some little gems that will transport you from the obvious New Jersey vacation to the rural working farms and wineries just a stone's throw from the Atlantic Ocean.” One such place is Willow Creek Winery + Farm. With its outdoor patio and rustic tasting room — combined with events like Fire Pit Fridays, vineyard yoga, and live music — Hannum tells Travel + Leisure that the winery offers “sweet programming for groups of friends and family to enjoy.” Of course, tours and tastings are also available, as are mouthwatering food options like gourmet cheeses, tasty salads, and flavorful sandwiches. Just down the road from Willow Creek is Beach Plum Farm, which Hannum described as “undeniably charming” with its picturesque gardens, farm-to-table fare, and cottage-style accommodations.

11 of 15 Laurita Winery, New Egypt This buzzy winery in Central New Jersey has something fun for everyone, be it goat yoga, country line dancing, comedy nights, dueling pianos, paint and sip classes, luau nights, or gourmet food trucks — as well as spectacular seasonal festivals. Award-winning wines include the cabernet sauvignon and merlot, and you can bask in the sweeping vineyard views while you sip. For a true treat, snag some of the winery’s Chocolate Therapy or Chocolate Peanut Butter Therapy dessert wine. Then, retreat to the on-site Inn at Laurita Winery, where rooms are housed in a restored farmhouse.

12 of 15 Renault Winery, Egg Harbor City Courtesy of Renault Winery This winery hotel feels like it’s been plucked straight out of the French countryside with its landscaped gardens and fairytale-worthy architecture — and it also makes a great weekend getaway from NYC. The 55 rooms and suites are housed in the elegant Château Renault. At the on-site tasting room, sample fine wines in style or embark on a guided winery tour complete with food and vino pairings. Additional amenities include an 18-hole golf course, three restaurants (including a Parisian-inspired cafe and a beer and wine garden), and live entertainment ranging from family movie screenings and goat yoga to concerts.

13 of 15 Bellview Winery, Landisville Courtesy of Bellview Winery The pet-friendly Bellview Winery boasts over a dozen estate-grown varietals, which means there’s a bottle here for everyone. While Bellview is best known for its dandelion wine, other options — including specialty vinos like port, along with whites, reds, and fruit wines — abound. Tastings are available Fridays-Sundays, starting at just $14 for eight wines plus a souvenir glass. Finally, don’t miss one of the Fiesta Fridays and Soiree Saturdays, which feature food trucks and live music.

14 of 15 Valenzano Winery, Shamong Courtesy of Valenzano Winery While the Valenzano family has strong ties to the Shamong community dating back to the ‘70s, their namesake winery didn’t exist until 1996, following 10-plus years of grape-growing and wine-making as a hobby. Fast-forward to today, the winery offers over 35 different wines for visitors to enjoy on a tasting, including acclaimed picks like Berry Red Cranberry (a fruit wine), cabernet merlot (a medium-bodied red), and the Shamong Red (a table wine made with Concord grapes). There’s also the on-site Bari Wine Pub, which offers wine flights, build-your-own charcuterie boards, and a selection of salads, small plates, and entrees. Tip: If the weather’s warm, nab a seat outside on the patio.