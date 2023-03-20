15 Best Museums in Washington, D.C.

Here are 15 of the best museums in Washington, D.C. to check out on your next trip to the capital.

By
Patricia Doherty
Patricia Doherty
Patricia Doherty
Patricia Doherty is a writer who specializes in covering destinations, resorts, and cruises for Travel + Leisure and other publications.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023
Women pause in front of The Four Justices, a portrait by Nelson Shanks inside the National Portrait Gallery
Photo:

The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images


The nation’s capital is home to beautiful government buildings, gardens, and more than 70 museums. The Smithsonian, the largest museum complex in the world, includes the National Zoo and 21 museums, and all are free for visitors, although some require timed reservations. And beyond the Smithsonian, other museums covering a wide range of interests are spread throughout Washington, D.C. with opportunities for enrichment, education, and entertainment.

If your last trip to Washington, D.C. was a class trip, it’s time for a return visit. Plush hotels, new restaurants, and lovely scenery make the nation’s capital a great vacation destination for visitors of all ages. Here are 15 of the best museums in Washington, D.C. to check out on your next trip to the capital. 

Related: 27 Best Museums in the U.S.

01 of 15

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Exterior of The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture with the Washington Monument in the background

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The newest addition to the Smithsonian, this museum tells the story of America through the lens of African American life, history, and culture. The eight-story museum commemorates historical figures and events in African American history, with priceless objects that include Harriett Tubman’s shawl, Nat Turner’s Bible, a cabin where people who were enslaved lived, and other objects that bring stories to life and encourage discussion and understanding. 

02 of 15

National Children’s Museum

Children play in the Data Science Alley at the National Children's Museum

The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images

This engaging museum encourages children to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) through hands-on experiences. Video programs, experiments, and exhibits entertain and educate with fun for a wide range of ages. For infants and toddlers, a cloud and flight-themed area encourages movement and connection. “Weather Worlds” is an immersive digital experience that allows visitors to control weather with hand gestures that trigger everything from rain to tornadoes and blizzards. 

03 of 15

National Postal Museum

Exterior of the National Postal Museum

The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images

Opened in 1993, the National Postal Museum’s exhibits and programs are focused on the preservation and study of postal history from colonial times to the present. The museum celebrates the beauty and lore of collecting stamps, and its William H. Gross Stamp Gallery is the world’s largest gallery dedicated to philately, with stunning displays of interest to both casual and experienced collectors. The website features a variety of hands-on activities and coloring pages for kids.

04 of 15

International Spy Museum

Exhibit in the International Spy Museum

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

This independent nonprofit museum holds the largest collection of international espionage artifacts on public display. Opened in 2002 to educate visitors on the shadow world of espionage and the changing role of technology in intelligence, the museum visit starts with a briefing film and stories of secret missions. Visitors can play the role of a spy with a new identity, badge, and undercover mission that is tracked as they travel through the museum, with a debriefing at the end.

05 of 15

National Portrait Gallery

Women pause in front of The Four Justices, a portrait by Nelson Shanks inside the National Portrait Gallery

The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images

Thousands of works at the National Portrait Gallery include visual, performance, and new media art depicting presidents, poets, film stars, scientists, and more. The Gallery strives to present a complete narrative, acknowledging the history of slavery, racism, and inequality in the United States. The collection ranges from pre-colonial times to the present, with a life-sized portrait of Abraham Lincoln, a collection of sports champions, and presidential portraits including those of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. 

06 of 15

President Lincoln’s Cottage

President Lincoln cottage at Soldiers; Home, Washington, D.C.

Buyenlarge/Getty Images

This historic site and museum is located on 250 acres in the northwest Washington, D.C. neighborhood of Petworth. Abraham Lincoln actually lived in the cottage and developed the Emancipation Proclamation there. The home is decorated with period furniture, original art, photographs, and original documents. The cottage is open daily, and advance ticket purchase for guided tours is recommended. Self-guided landscape tours of the grounds and the Armed Forces Retirement Home are available. 

07 of 15

Heurich House Museum

A woman going up on the stairs in the The Heurich House Museum by a suit of armor

The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images

The Heurich mansion was built in 1892-94 for German-American immigrant Christian Heurich, whose brewery was the largest in Washington, D.C. The city’s best-preserved example of Richardsonian Romanesque residential architecture, the mansion included many technological advancements of its era, including electric lighting, burglar alarms, and metal speaking tubes. Visitors can explore the lives of the family, household staff, brewery workers, and the craftspeople who built the home. Tours are available by reservation from Thursday through Saturday, and there’s a backyard biergarten.

08 of 15

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

A Diplodocus dinosaur skeleton on display in the National Natural History Museum

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

One of Washington’s most popular museums, the National Museum of Natural History celebrates the natural world, from dinosaurs to rare gems, mammals, sea life, plants, insects, and the history of the planet. More than 147 million specimens and artifacts make up the museum’s collection, and exhibits include the Butterfly Pavilion, Hall of Fossils, Eternal Life in Ancient Egypt, Nature Photography, Insect Zoo, and Bone Hall.

09 of 15

United States Botanic Garden

US Botanic Garden sign

Bill Clark/Getty Images

Visitors can explore thousands of plants, both indoors and outdoors, in a variety of environments at the United States Botanic Garden. In the Garden Court, colorful flowers and foliage include plants that help create fibers, food, beverages, fuel, cosmetics, and more. A tropical forest, desert, primeval garden, and orchid collection of 3,000 specimens show the diversity of plant life. Plants native to Hawaii, the Mediterranean, and rainforests are there, along with medicinal and rare, endangered plants.

10 of 15

The Octagon Museum

Room in The Octagon Museum

Octagon Museum

Built between 1798 and 1800 by enslaved workers for a Virginia family, the building was designed by the first architect of the United States Capitol, William Thornton. The house served as temporary quarters for President Madison after the White House was burned in the War of 1812, and the Treaty of Ghent was signed there, ending the war. Recognizing the building’s national importance, the American Institute of Architects restored the building and established its national headquarters there, and visitors can now check out the museum.

11 of 15

National Air and Space Museum

Planets in the Smithsonian's National Air And Space Museum

Alex Wong/Getty Images

One of Washington’s most popular destinations, the museum features the largest collection of aviation and space artifacts in the world. Open every day (except Christmas Day), the museum offers two locations, one on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and one in Virginia. Exhibits explore early flight, space travel, stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Wright Brothers, commercial aviation, the moon landing, the planets, and more. Free timed-entry passes are required.

12 of 15

National Museum of the American Indian

The Americans exhibit at the National Museum of the American Indian

The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images

Opened in 2004, the museum features more than 825,000 photographs, documents, and artifacts telling the story of Native Americans from past to present. Exhibits include “Nation to Nation,” describing treaties between the United States and tribal governments. Another exhibit focuses on Native American images in history and contemporary life. The Mitsitam Cafe (Mitsitam means “let’s eat!” in the Native language of the Delaware and Piscataway peoples) features Indigenous cuisines of the Americas and ingredients found in both traditional and contemporary dishes.

13 of 15

Planet Word Museum

The earth made up of lights in Planet World

The Washington Post/Getty Images

This museum opened in 2020, highlighting the power of words and language. Its interactive galleries and exhibits bring words to life and inspire a love of language through humor, puzzles, and games. As visitors enter, a Speaking Willow tree sculpture sets the stage as murmurs in hundreds of languages can be heard. Songwriting, advertising, poetry, jokes, and famous speeches are explored. Visit Lexicon Lane for clues to a puzzle, great for family and group fun.

14 of 15

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

People visit the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC

Eric Baradat/Getty Images

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is dedicated to helping people understand what happened, so that it may never happen again. Recordings and testimonials from victims, witnesses, and survivors tell the tragic stories of the Holocaust (1933-1945), and according to its website, “The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum teaches millions of people each year about the dangers of unchecked hatred and the need to prevent genocide.” Nearly 50 holocaust survivors volunteer at the museum, sharing their personal histories and acting as tour guides. Free timed-entry tickets are required for museum visits.

15 of 15

National Bonsai Museum

National Arboretum, Bonsai and Penjing Museum

Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

The museum nurtures a collection of bonsai with special emphasis on specimens from Japan, China, and North America, in addition to providing education about bonsai. The Yee-sun Wy Chinese Pavilion houses the penjing (a scene or landscape in a container) collection, demonstrating an art form developed more than 1,000 years ago. The Japanese Pavilion contains masterpiece trees donated by the people of Japan in honor of the U.S. Bicentennial.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pair of photos from Abu Dhabi, one showing stairs and tiles at the Cultural Center, and one showing a portrait of an artist in his studio
A Guide to Abu Dhabi's World-class Museums and Galleries
The Getty, Los Angeles, California
27 of the Best Museums in the U.S.
People visit the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC
11 Places to Commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day in the U.S.
King Street with a couple biking
This Small Virginia City Is Full of History, Culture, and Adventure
Stax Museum of America Soul Music, Memphis, Tennessee
These 2 Music Museums Have Been Added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail — How to Visit
St. Barths
11 Best Places to Travel in March 2023
Lion statue in front of the Art Institute of Chicago
13 Best Museums in Chicago
Photos showing public artwork in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago's Public Art Scene Is Like No Other — Here's What to See
Aerial view of downtown Chicago with city parks and the lake in view
30 Best Things to Do in Chicago, From Iconic Sites to Can't-miss Museums
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Museum with manicured lawn and blue sky
America's Best Small-Town Museums
The National Museum of African American History and Culture
7 Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo Will Reopen in May
Skyscrapers of San Diego Skyline at dusk with glowing garden.
This California Destination Is the 8th Largest City in the U.S. — and It's Home to Casual Beach Towns, Family Theme Parks, and Beautiful Golf Courses
Key Bridge over Potomac River with urban skyscrapers on early morning in Washington DC, USA.
Washington, D.C. Travel Guide
Cades Cove, Tennessee, on an early fall morning.
Discover Appalachian Cuisine, Craft Distilleries, and Music History on a Tennessee Road Trip
The Washington Monument can be seen through a lens of the building's Corona past an exhibit honoring Medal of Honor winners at the Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of African American History and Culture
15 Inspiring Places in the U.S. to Learn About Black History