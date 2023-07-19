We handpicked 18 travel money belts to put through a series of controlled tests in our lab. We gave a sharp eye to each money belt’s ease of use, comfort, capacity, performance, and quality. We also included a water test to mimic sweat and other water exposure. We’ll continue to test these products for the next six months to see how they stack up over time, but we’ve already got picks for this year’s best travel money belts. Whether you’re looking for a compact one for just the basics, need something while you’re off on an active adventure, or are looking for RFID protection, we’ve got a pick for you.

Money belts can be a hot topic in the travel community: to wear or not to wear one, that is the question. When it comes down to it, if having your essentials close by and on your person makes you feel more secure, or if you want a hands-free-worry-free way to carry your stuff, we say go for it — with a few caveats. Travel money belts can either be conspicuous or well-hidden. If you’re buying one for security against potential theft, you’ll want to factor in how obvious it is when you access your items. If you’re looking for more convenience, then double down on comfort and zero in on the right capacity for what you plan to carry.

This smaller, lightweight money belt is a great bargain for travelers looking to carry the basics. The classic money belt look features an open, mesh slip pocket in the back, a small front-zippered pocket, and a main compartment with two open mesh pockets. The back mesh pocket is padded, making for an exceptionally comfortable wear, and we liked how easy it was to access everything we stashed inside. The 26-to-46-inch adjustable strap belt clips around your waist in the back, though the strap is attached to the front pouch toward the top, making the pouch want to flip backward. Despite being compact, it could fit all of our testing items (though it was a tight squeeze). Because it was packed so fully, it was visible through our T-shirt and sweatshirt, so may not be the right pick for someone looking to go incognito.

This StashBandz money belt impressed us with its waterproof compression band design, and we liked that it was available in 11 colors. The 360-degree spandex band has no clips or belts and instead fits around your hips and waist (you put it on by pulling it up or down your body). The four pockets are divided through stitched-in seams. For extra security, one has a zippered closure at the top. Accessing the two front pockets is easy enough, but getting to the back requires some flexibility. During our spray bottle “sweat test,” the belt kept items dry and completely dried in about 15 minutes. While we found the spandex to be comfortable against our skin, the belt did ride up when we sat down and even with some arm movements. Since it tends to run small, we recommend sizing up if you’re between sizes, which may also help prevent the belt from rolling up.

This slim money belt has two main zippered pockets, two stash pockets inside the larger main pocket, and a concealed stretchy mesh pocket at the back. The number of pockets and overall design makes it a cinch to locate items without digging (especially for smaller things like coins or wired earphones). Both zippers glide smoothly and have long, nylon pulls that made it a cinch to find and grip. The exterior fabric is tear- and water-resistant and the sweat-wicking padding on the back made it comfortable to wear as we moved around. The adjustable belt is made from an elastic material that helps to get the perfect fit, though we were left wondering how the rebound stretch would hold up after many wears. The RFID-blocking capabilities are a plus. Like many travel money belts, this one is only available in solid black, making it more difficult to conceal under light clothing.

This machine washable money belt is made from a light and breathable plush fabric that feels good against the skin and has a stretchy, bounceback capability. We also found it easy to move freely while wearing it without any trouble, making it an easy go-to for active travelers. There are four pockets, and we were impressed by how much we fit inside the main storage compartment (stretchy material for the win!). All-in-all, we were pleasantly surprised at how well this performed in our sweat test, the durability and quality of materials, and how well it was concealed under our clothes. This money belt comes in 13 different colors but we do wish one of the pockets had a zipper for that added security. Unfortunately, there’s no way to adjust this band-style belt as there are no clips or buckles so be sure it fits your waist size before purchasing (and it comes in seven sizes from XXS to XXL).

It’s not adjustable so you'll have to commit to one of seven sizes when shopping.

This money belt has a standard money belt design with five storage areas, including a main compartment with two interior mesh slip pockets, a small zippered front pocket, and the back has a breathable, open mesh-paneled sleeve that works great for stashing paper money. We liked how comfortable the belt was, and that it easily fit all items (with room to spare) and still wasn’t detectable under clothes. The strap fits waists measuring 26-50 inches but could likely stretch to fit larger sizes. During our water bottle sweat test, it provided total protection for the items inside. Also, the wallet belt has three built-in RFID-blocking layers and comes with 10 single RFID-blocking card holders (something we’ve never seen before). But, while it’s available in beige, cream, and black, we’d like to see it available in more colors to switch things up.

This Peak travel money belt comes with built-in RFID protection lining, but what makes it a standout anti-theft wallet for us is that it also comes with $250 worth of theft protection and two recovery decals for lifetime recovery services of lost or stolen items. Recovery services are available via a 24/7 phone line and work by helping to return items to you from anywhere across the globe. We also like that we could access our items without drawing attention to the fact we were wearing a money belt. We tested the “regular” size wallet and loved how it stayed slim, inconspicuous, and comfortable even when loaded with documents, money, and other items from headphones to keys to a cell phone. In fact, when we almost completely filled all five pockets, it still felt light and never dug into our waist even while sitting. The biggest drawback for us is that it only comes in beige and black.

The ANJ Outdoors Water-resistant Money Belt has a two-layer, single-pocket design that translates to an ultra-thin and lightweight belt. At the same time, the soft lycra material provides a decent stretch that allowed us to fit in all of our tester travel items, but not much else (and we had to squeeze in our passport). This belt is technically designed for runners, giving the water-resistant material an athleticwear level of comfort which we appreciated. An added feature we didn’t even know we were missing is the built-in headphone jack, though it won’t make a difference for travelers sporting wireless earbuds. The adjustable waist strap has reflective strips and fits sizes 26-41 inches. And, not only did the belt not dig into our skin, it actually also felt stylish and very secure, too.

The money belt has an unusual, round double-release button that seems sturdier than the typical three-prong side release buckle on most others. We didn’t feel the waist strap dig into our sides while wearing and noted the straps are easily adjustable and feel smooth. The waist strap will fit waists between 27-41 inches, and the belt comes in black as well as fun colors like bright pink and green. The slim profile did bulk up once the belt was fully loaded, though, making it easy to spot even under two layers of clothes. Still, this belt felt secure and durable, and it didn’t shift around while wearing.

This classic-style money belt has a deceptively slim profile with five pockets. A larger main zippered pocket has two interior mesh slip pockets for stashing smaller items like coins, transit tickets, or an earbud case. There’s also a hidden back mesh pocket ideal for paper money, plus a medium front zippered pocket. We found it easy to load up all of the items on our testing list and were happy to see it fits a passport without any struggle with the zipper. The back mesh pocket is breathable and slightly padded and feels comfortable against your skin.

Other Travel Money Belts We Liked

These travel money belts didn’t make our best-of list but still deserve a shout. Take a peek, they might just be what you’re looking for.

Venture 4TH Travel Money Belt: This is a larger-capacity money belt with plenty of pockets and storage options that made it easy to access our items fairly inconspicuously. The downside is that it made the front pouch obviously bulky and the waist belt dug into our sides and back making for an occasionally uncomfortable fit.

Boxli Travel Hidden Money Belt: We were fans of the overall design of this bag, especially how well it performed in our water testing (everything stayed dry and it dried completely within 15 minutes), but we think the minimalist design worked against the belt and they struggled to feel like they had enough space for everything they needed.

Samsonite RFID Security Waist Belt: This belt had a comfortable fit, held all our items, and was easy to adjust. It also performed well in water testing, but we couldn’t quite get over feeling uneasy about the security of the belt’s thin and somewhat flimsy elastic strap.

Our Testing Process

We tested 18 travel money belts at our in-house testing lab. Each person was given a set of dummy essential items that most travelers would need or want to fit inside the money belt. This included a passport, credit cards, cash, a cell phone, a set of three keys, and earbuds. We assessed how easy it was to put on, adjust, and wear the belts, as well as how durable the components and materials of each belt appeared. We also noted how visible the belt was under one layer of clothing and then under a sweatshirt, plus how conspicuous it felt to access the items inside. Comfort was tested while standing, sitting, and moving around. Additionally, a water/sweat test was performed on any belts that claimed to be water-repellant, water-resistant, or waterproof where we used a bottle to spray the belt until it was soaked and then checked the effect on the items inside and timed how long it took for the belt to completely dry.

P.S. Stay tuned for an even better gauge of how well these travel money belts perform over time, as we will continue to use our top-pick money belts and collect insights for six months following the initial test.

Tips for Buying a Travel Money Belt

Know what size you need



Make sure you’re buying a travel belt with enough capacity for what you expect to carry in it while also being aware that the more you can fit inside, the bulkier it is likely to become (and therefore possibly harder to conceal under your clothes). When possible opt for the most minimal design for your needs. It’s also important to check the smallest and largest possible circumference of the belt, particularly for anyone with a smaller or larger waist.

Evaluate different materials



Travel belts are made of different materials that benefit different purposes. If you’re trekking in the rainforest, finding a belt with a solid waterproof or water-resistant shell is essential, but if you’re heading out for a city trip, rip-proof or cut-proof material may take priority to avoid the belt being snatched. Similarly, if you’re planning to do more adventurous activities that require a lot of movement and possibly sweating, a money belt made from breathable, flexible material is probably your best bet.

Look for added security features



If you’re choosing to wear a money belt as a bag-free option for security purposes, consider buying something with extra security features. Having a RFID-blocking lining in at least one pocket can provide more peace of mind when storing credit cards and IDs. We’re fans of the hidden pocket, though they can sometimes be tough to access in an item such as a money belt. Ripstop material, locking zipper fasteners, and theft insurance and recovery are also great security extras.

Frequently Asked Questions Do travel belts really keep your money safe? Travel belts are one of the safest places to keep your money and important cards and IDs, particularly in destinations known to have problems with pickpocketing. That said, the wrong type of travel belt — aka one that is too obvious under your clothes or makes you look conspicuous when trying to access your items — may call attention to you as a tourist. This is why it is important to buy the best travel belt for your body and needs.

What else can you put in a travel money belt? It may be called a travel money belt, but you can usually treat these portable security pouches like a minimalist hip pack, loading in valuables and necessities from keys and cards to earbuds and your phone. If you want to carry your passport or phone, make sure your travel belt is big enough (and you may need to take the cover off either item in some cases).

Can you wear your travel money belt through airport security screening? No, you must remove the travel belt when you go through security. It will be treated like a hip pack, which cannot be worn into the body scanners. If the belt is small, you may get away with holding it as you walk through. We recommend packing the belt like a wallet in your luggage while going through security and then going to the bathroom to put on the belt after security so you don’t draw attention to the fact you’re wearing this.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Katherine Alex Beaven combined research, T+L tester input, and her personal experiences while traveling with money belts for this list.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.