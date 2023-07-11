It’s the kind of trip Goldilocks would take: midsize ships offer the perfect blend of plentiful onboard amenities and the kind of caring, personalized service only possible at this scale. The category includes brands that have ships with 300 to 799 cabins, regardless of destination — and these sorts of vessels really do go everywhere in the world. Though many people put a pause on cruise vacations over the past few years, these days travelers are embracing the convenience and comfort of travel by sea: perhaps surprisingly, more travelers are planning to cruise in 2023 than did in 2019, according to trade group Cruise Lines International Association.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).



For the cruise category, respondents were asked to rate individual ships; the results were combined to generate scores for cruise lines in different categories based on number of cabins. The midsize ocean cruise line category is only for ships with 300 to 799 cabins. Some cruise lines may appear in multiple categories depending on the makeup of their fleet.

Ships were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Cabins/facilities

Food

Service

Itineraries/destinations

Excursions/activities

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

What Readers Loved

This year’s list is a who’s-who of the top midsize operators, many of which offer truly luxurious service, food, and amenities no matter which itinerary travelers choose. Take the 2023 runner-up, for example. Seabourn (No. 2) has a fleet of fabulous ocean ships that ply the waters of the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and more far-flung destinations such as Australia and New Zealand. “They run a first-class operation,” said one voter, who traveled on the Seabourn Encore. “The food was particularly excellent, the entertainment was engaging, and the cabin was extremely comfortable,” another said. “It’s the friendliest cruise line on the ocean.”

Moving up this year is Regent Seven Seas Cruises, which improved one position to No. 3. “It was the most beautiful, luxurious ship I've ever sailed on,” said one reader about the line’s Seven Seas Splendor. “The service was incredible; the entertainment and shore excursions were top notch. Can't say enough about this wonderful experience.” Rounding out this year’s list are Silversea (No. 4) and Oceania Cruises (No. 5), both known among readers as delivering superlative service and unforgettable adventures.

All that said, it was Viking that ranked as the top choice among readers in this year’s voting for the best midsize-ship ocean cruise lines.

The Winner

Viking

Courtesy of Viking

Viking took the No. 1 spot in this category for the second year in a row, thanks to its consistent excellence. It starts with the brand’s many identical ocean-going ships, of which Viking now has 10, including the newest, Viking Saturn. The 465-cabin vessels travel familiar destinations, such as the Caribbean and the Western Mediterranean, but they also visit Australia, South America, and Southeast Asia. Service is a cornerstone of every trip, noted one reader, saying, “The staff and crew are happy people, and that enthusiasm is contagious.” Viking’s all-inclusive fares, which cover meals, activities, many beverages, and Wi-Fi, are another positive mark for the brand in readers’ estimation. “Everything about them is first class,” another guest said. “The rooms, the service, the food, the facilities — even the included excursions are of very good quality.”

The Full List

1. Viking

Reader Score: 93.73

2. Seabourn

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 93.39

3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 91.33

4. Silversea

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 89.65

5. Oceania Cruises

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 87.10

