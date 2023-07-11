The mid-Atlantic is home to some of the most charming waterfront landscapes in the United States, from the beach towns of New Jersey and harbors in Maryland to rivers and springs in Pennsylvania. So, it’s no surprise that eight of the 10 best resorts in the mid-Atlantic, according to T+L readers, boast water views of some sort.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Nikolas Koenig

What Readers Loved

Last year, River House at Odette’s in New Hope, Pennsylvania, made its WBA debut, snagging the No. 3 spot on this list. This year, it rose the ranks as readers gave it the No. 1 title.

Another repeat favorite is the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland, which ranked at No. 4. "The rooms are lovely, the food is good and the location is beautiful overlooking the water," one T+L reader gushed. Another reader summed up the hotel grounds and spa in one word: “heavenly.”

Asbury Park, New Jersey, claimed two spots on this year’s list, with the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel at No. 3 slot and The Asbury Hotel at No. 10. Located a little over an hour from New York City, the Jersey Shore has a thriving art and music scene, as well as some exciting new hotels and restaurants popping up.

Read on to find which hotels readers named their favorite destinations in the mid-Atlantic.

The Winner

River House at Odette’s: New Hope, Pennsylvania

Courtesy of River House at Odette's

This 36-room riverfront hotel, which opened its doors in 2020, sits in idyllic New Hope, Pennsylvania. The town, easily accessible from both New York City and Philadelphia, is known for its antique shops and a burgeoning LGBTQIA+ scene. The hotel pays homage to French-American actor Odette Myrtil, who ran a cabaret restaurant called Chez Odette on the site of the hotel. The property features a vibrant piano lounge with live music and a 1970s-inspired rooftop bar offering unobstructed views of the Delaware River. (Hotel guests can access the otherwise members-only bar with a special key.) One T+L reader said River House at Odette’s is “beautifully decorated, professionally staffed, and the atmosphere is over the top.” In fact, this particular reader was “so impressed with [the] staff, location, and overall beauty” that they chose the property for their daughter’s wedding reception.

The Full List

1. River House at Odette’s: New Hope, Pennsylvania

Reader Score: 90.53

2. Nemacolin: Farmington, Pennsylvania

Reader Score: 90.09

3. Asbury Ocean Club Hotel: Asbury Park, New Jersey

Reader Score: 88.29

4. Inn at Perry Cabin: St. Michaels, Maryland

Reader Score: 87.58

5. Congress Hall: Cape May, New Jersey

Reader Score: 87.35

6. The Reeds at Shelter Haven: Stone Harbor, New Jersey

Reader Score: 85.62

7. Omni Bedford Springs Resort: Bedford, Pennsylvania

Reader Score: 83.86

8. Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, Autograph Collection: Annapolis, Maryland

Reader Score: 83.40

9. The Hotel Hershey: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Reader Score: 82.66

10. The Asbury Hotel: Asbury Park, New Jersey

Reader Score: 82.38

