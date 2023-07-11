According to a recent Travel + Leisure trends survey, large and mid-size cities are high on T+L readers’ destination wish lists for the coming year. And with cultural immersion being among travelers’ chief motivators, it’s little surprise the top five urban hotels in Mexico are located in destinations known for their artistic and culinary prowess.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Mexico City consistently ranks in the T+L’s Top 10 best cities in the world, driven in part by the richness of its food and culture. Despite the recent proliferation of independent boutique hotels there, readers chose properties from three international luxury brands as their CDMX favorites this year — all located a mere block away from one another on the tony Paseo de la Reforma. One of the newest additions to the city’s luxury hotel scene is The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City (No. 3), which debuted in October 2021. The service is already earning raves from guests, who also appreciate the property’s impressive views of Chapultepec Park. Sliding onto the list at No. 5 is the 240-room Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City. “The design of the hotel makes it a tranquil spot in the midst of a very busy city,” shared one reader. “The service is excellent, as with all Four Seasons. We are going back to Mexico City soon and would not think of staying anywhere else.”

The top two spots for 2023 both went to hotels in San Miguel de Allende, an architectural gem in the central highlands that readers named No. 2 among the best cities in Mexico and No. 5 among the best cities in the world this year. Last year’s No. 1, the hacienda-style Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, came in second this time around but still earned strong praise from readers, one of whom called it a “wonderful oasis.” Multiple people touted the sunset views from Luna, the rooftop tapas bar, while one fan also loved the Sunday brunch. “Don’t miss it,” wrote the guest. “It is one-of-a-kind.” The creatively inclined can avail themselves of both painting and craft workshops, but there’s also an art concierge who can help dream up personalized excursions.

But ultimately, it was last year’s No. 5 hotel, Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel, that prevailed at the top spot. Read on to see why — and which other hotels join it among the reader selections of best city hotels in Mexico.

The Winner

Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Courtesy of Belmond Hotels

“A fantastic hotel with outstanding service,” summed up one reader who helped vote this SMA darling into the top spot. Located in the Zona Centro, within easy walking distance to the picturesque Jardín Allende and Parque Benito Juárez, this heritage-laden property houses 37 rooms and suites across four mansions constructed in the 17th and 18th centuries. Guests can learn about local culture both on and offsite through experiences that include cooking classes, craft workshops with an artist-in-residence, and horseback rides through the countryside. At the day’s end, travelers can take in the city views from the rooftop cocktail bar or hunker down for dinner and live music at the garden-adjacent Restaurante del Parque.

The Full List

1. Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Reader Score: 97.74

2. Rosewood San Miguel de Allende: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Reader Score: 96.58

3. The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City: Mexico City, Mexico

Reader Score: 96.24

4. The St. Regis Mexico City: Mexico City, Mexico

Reader Score: 93.60

5. Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City: Mexico City, Mexico

Reader Score: 92.32

