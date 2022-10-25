Here are the best rollerblades for men in 2022:

We included these factors as well as price, safety, and construction quality into our recommendations for the best men’s rollerblades. The K2 Trio LT 100 Inline Skate earned our best overall pick for its versatile uses, secure fit, and performance-oriented features. Read on for our other top recommendations for beginners, commuting, advanced skaters, and more.

We spoke with Skatefresh's Barry Heath to get tips on what to look for when shopping for men’s rollerblades. The London-based skate instructor weighed in on wheel size, frame materials, how rollerblades should fit, and other key considerations.

Rollerblading is a fun and efficient way to get around or workout, and it’s making a comeback. For many, affection for bipedal wheeling dates back to childhood birthday parties . But rollerblades, also known as inline skates, have advanced significantly in their comfort and design quality over the years. There is a wide range of options geared for different uses, surfaces, and skill levels—a major perk for newbies or those re-approaching the sport as an adult.

Best Overall: K2 LT Trio 100 Urban Inline Skates Why We Love It: This intermediate skate boasts comfort, quality construction, and an ideal performance-to-price ratio. What to Consider: Novice skaters would benefit from rollerblades with a sturdier, more supportive boot. Sleek, maneuverable, and flexible—there's a lot to like about the K2 Trio LT 100 Inline Skates. From casual cruising to more strenuous workouts, these versatile skates deliver all-around performance and functionality. Equipped with three 100 millimeters wheels and a mesh and synthetic boot, these blades are designed to enhance speed and range of motion while skating. Flexible cuffs and an anatomically shaped foam liner with ventilation provide ample comfort and a snug fit. The aluminum frames are an upgrade from many entry-level skates, improving handling and power transfer while shedding weight to reduce fatigue. This higher-level skate still maintains a couple handy beginner features, namely a heel brake and lacing system with a lace-locking tab. The skate is further secured via cuff buckle and 45-degree power strap. Price at time of publish: $200 Available sizes: 5-14 | Number of wheels: Three | Wheel size: 100 millimeters | Frame type: Aluminum

Best Budget: Rollerblade Men's Advantage Pro XT Why We Love It: It's a comfortable, supportive, and user-friendly skate. What to Consider: These recreational skates aren't the best fit for dancing, speed skating, or tricks. The Rollerblade Advantage Pro XT is a budget-friendly recreational skate that still affords comfort and durability. It's equipped with a padded liner and supportive shell to keep feet securely in place while picking up speed. The skate's cuff buckle, 45-degree strap, and laces promote extra stability and support. Bearings on this skate are designed for decent speed capabilities with an ABEC 7 rating. The 80-millimeter wheels have a 78A durometer rating, enhancing grip and speed while giving the option to ride indoors without slipping on the hardwood. Price at time of publish: $76 Available sizes: 7-13 | Number of wheels: Four | Wheel size: 80 millimeters | Frame type: Monocoque composite

Best for Beginners: Rollerblade Men's Zetrablade Inline Skates 4.8 Why We Love It: These entry-level skates offer excellent support and stability for newbie skaters. What to Consider: The plastic frame isn't the most durable for more advanced skating. Whether you're trying the sport for the first time or returning from a long hiatus, a pair of user-friendly rollerblades can help hone your skills. The Rollerblade Zetrablade Inline Skates provide ideal beginner features, including a lower frame profile to improve balance, high cuff for support, and a heel brake for precise stopping. Barry Heath, level 1 instructor at Skatefresh, advises that beginners opt for rollerblades with a heel brake. "It's arguably the easiest way to slow down and control your speed when learned correctly," says Heath. The blades' 80-millimeter wheels are also geared for novice skaters, as the lower height helps with coordination and balance. The closure system consists of a cuff buckle, 45-degree velcro strap, and laces for top-notch stability. As skaters get more experienced, they can upgrade these blades with higher-performance wheels to continue their growth. Price at time of publish: $92 Available sizes: 6-13 | Number of wheels: Four | Wheel size: 80 millimeters | Frame type: Composite plastic

Best for Speed: Atom Luigino Strut Inline Skates Why We Love It: These skates provide comfort, stability, and confidence for race-ready performance. What to Consider: The boots require heat molding to get the right fit. Mastering your technique is key for reaching top speeds, as is finding the right skates. With its three-wheel design and compatibility with 125-millimeter wheels, the Atom Luigino Strut 3 Wheel is geared for swift and nimble performance. The skate's carbon fiber boot is heat-moldable to achieve a custom fit, which can be done via Aquatech heat molding system or carefully in the oven. A nano buckle and waxed laces help keep feet locked into place while training or racing at high speeds. Despite the snug fit, these skates integrate comfort with high-density sole padding, ankle padding, and pre-shaped latex foam around the Achilles tendon. For more control, skaters can opt for the four-wheel model. Price at time of publish: $378 Available sizes: 12J-15 | Number of wheels: Three | Wheel size: 80-125 millimeters (depends on frame choice) | Frame type: Aluminum

Best for City: FR Skates FR1 80 2022 Why We Love It: Strong support and a shorter frame make for easier maneuvering between pedestrians and traffic. What to Consider: Brakes aren't included with these skates. The FR Skates FR1 80 are well-suited for free-skating on varied urban terrain thanks to the shock-absorbing hard-shell boot, lightweight frame, and 80-millimeter wheels with an 84A hardness rating. The integrated mounting blocks can be adjusted to seven positions for more personalized skating styles. The baseplate also provides solid energy transfer for making the most of your effort while zipping around the city. Long days of skating are made possible with a padded liner and high-cut multi-positional cuff delivering lasting feet and ankle support. Note that the thick liner takes some breaking in when testing out different sizes. Price at time of publish: $360 Available sizes: 5-13.5 | Number of wheels: Four | Wheel size: 80 millimeters max | Frame type: Aluminum

Best Aggressive: Razors SL Graphite Skates Why We Love It: These highly customizable skates deliver enhanced performance and control for executing tricks and stunts. What to Consider: There's only one color choice. The Razors SL Graphite Skates are our top pick for taking your tricks at the skatepark to the next level. These skates feature a baseless design, reducing the distance between the foot and sole plate to provide greater contact and responsiveness on grinds. The Ground Control 57-millimeter 92A wheels have ideal hardness for the street or skatepark while delivering a lower center of gravity. A padded liner and heel pads help with shock absorption when landing tricks. The skates are equipped with a high tongue, four-point lacing system, and cuff buckle for excellent support and fit. Much of the SL Graphite can be replaced, including the cuffs, soul frame, and backslide plate, making for easy customization and repair. The skates are available in sizes 6-13, with several half size options—7.5, 9.5, and 10.5—granting more options for an exact fit. Price at time of publish: $260 Available sizes: 6-13 | Number of wheels: Four | Wheel size: 57 millimeters | Frame type: Reinforced plastic

Best for Large Feet: Rollerblade RB XL Why We Love It: Made exclusively in large sizes, these skates make rollerblading more accessible for big footers. What to Consider: There isn't a three-wheel option for these skates. Having large feet can make it challenging to find footwear and rollerblades that fit. But the Rollerblade RB XL are specifically designed for bigger feet, with only sizes 14-17.5 on offer. These blades are also designed with an extruded aluminum frame, enhancing durability and power transfer. The 90-millimeter 84A wheels deliver extra speed and hardness that's suitable for indoor and outdoor skating. A padded liner and a reinforced high cuff provide comfort and lateral support for hours of inline skating. The skates are equipped with a cuff buckle, strap, and laces to secure a snug fit. Price at time of publish: $279 Available sizes: 14-17.5 | Number of wheels: Four | Wheel size: 90 millimeters | Frame type: Aluminum

Best for Commuting: Powerslide Doop 100 Skates Why We Love It: These highly-adjustable skates strap to your shoes for an easy on and off. What to Consider: The tall three-wheel design is better suited for intermediate to experienced skaters. Traveling light and efficiently is ideal for commuting. The Powerslide Doop 100 Skates can conveniently be secured to your shoes with three adjustable straps, saving time and the need to carry an extra set of footwear when you're on the go. The skates come in two sizes—one accommodating men's size 5-10 and another for sizes 10-13.5. Buckles along the cuff, forefoot, and toe help achieve a snug fit to your size and chosen shoes. The frame uses a three-point mounting system to increase power transfer, control, and stability with this step-in design. These commuter-friendly skates also feature glow-in-the-dark, 100-millimeter wheels and rechargeable front LED lights to increase visibility on the road. Price at time of publish: $300 Available sizes: 5-13.5 | Number of wheels: Three | Wheel size: 100 millimeters | Frame type: Aluminum

Best for Hockey: Bauer Vapor 2XR Inline Skates Why We Love It: It delivers top-notch performance at a value compared to other high-end hockey skates. What to Consider: For frequent, high-level play, it may be worth upgrading to the 2XR Pro for its lighter frame and responsiveness. The Bauer Vapor 2XR Inline Skates are a great choice for competitive or recreational indoor floor hockey. Like Bauer's top-of-the-line 2XR Pro, these skates feature Labeda Addiction wheels, providing excellent grip and speed on tile surfaces and sport court materials used in indoor rinks. The skates are fitted with a Hi-lo aluminum chassis holding two 80-millimeter rear wheels and two 76-millimeter front wheels to support greater power and maneuverability. The heat-moldable boots are equipped with Lock-fit liner and footbed to secure the foot while wicking away sweat. The boots offer considerable protection, from foam ankle pads to the 48-ounce felt tongue with an injected metatarsal guard. Price at time of publish: $560 Available sizes: 6-12 (half-size increments) | Number of wheels: 4 | Wheel size: Two 76 millimeter and two 80 millimeter | Frame type: Aluminum