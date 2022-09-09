Trekking through alpine forests, zigzagging across desert landscapes, or simply taking a hike on an easy trail are all great reasons to invest in a pair of hiking pants. They come in a variety of styles with lots of bells and whistles such as multiple pocket designs, pants-to-shorts capabilities, stretchy materials, and more. Based on what type of environment you’ll be exploring and for how long helps determine what type of hiking pants you should buy. For hotter climates, you’ll obviously want something breathable and lightweight, while colder weather calls for thicker fabrics that can withstand the elements.

We’ve rounded up the best hiking pants based on price points, climate, versatility, durability, and materials. Our favorites are the Ferrosi Pants from Outdoor Research because of their great combination of comfort, stretch, and mobility. But our list includes hiking pants of all sorts, so if you’re looking for something more specific, keep reading.

Here’s our breakdown of the best hiking pants for men: