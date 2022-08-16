Best Products The Best Men’s Bathing Suits The Lululemon Pool Short is versatile and built to last. By Joel Balsam Joel Balsam Instagram Website Joel Balsam is a Canadian freelance journalist and guidebook author whose work has appeared in National Geographic Travel, Time, The Guardian, BBC Travel, Lonely Planet, and more. His home is Montreal, but he can often be found tasting his way through markets. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Lululemon / Bather / Amazon / Nordstrom Whether you’re hitting the beach or lounging by the pool, you’ll need a bathing suit that’s both comfortable and good looking. And these days, rocking a pair of below the knee boardshorts just won’t cut it. Today’s bathing suits are shorter — in the 5-to-7-inch inseam range — and aren’t shy about bold and fun patterns. Today’s best bathing suits are also often made of eco-friendly, quick-drying material, so you can go from the pool or beach to summiting a mountain or out for dinner without having to change. For a versatile bathing suit that’s built to last, our favorite is Lululemon’s Pool Short. It’s extremely comfortable, made mostly from recycled materials, and comes in 5- or 7-inch sizes. But there are plenty of bathing suits out there for a reason, so from tiny briefs to performance shorts built for working out and then jumping into a pool, this list has something for everyone. Here’s our breakdown of the best bathing suits for men. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Lululemon Pool Short at Lululemon Jump to Review Best Overall, Runner-up: Bather Surf Shorts at Bather.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Maamgic Swim Shorts at Amazon Jump to Review Best Eco-friendly: Fair Harbor The Anchor at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best All-day: Everlane Swim Short at Everlane.com Jump to Review Best Boardshorts: Vuori Cruise at REI Jump to Review Best for Hiking: Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts at Backcountry.com Jump to Review Best for Training: Ten Thousand Set Short at Tenthousand.cc Jump to Review Most Comfortable: Chubbies Classic Swim Trunk at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Vintage: Bonobos Swim Trunks at Bonobos.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Lululemon Pool Short Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love it: Stylish and uber-comfortable, they feel like you’re wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all…What to Consider: The shape parachutes out from the leg rather than being fitted. According to the commentators of TikTok, every man looks good in 5-inch inseam shorts, and they’d certainly have nothing to complain about with this Lululemon bathing suit. Meant to be an easy flow from yoga to the pool, Lululemon’s bathing suit not only shows off your thighs, but it’s also super comfy and functional. They’re made with breathable mesh liners coated with a material that prevents them from breaking down in chlorine and have a back zipper with an easy-to-pull drawcord if you need to grab something while in the water. Oh, and they’re stylish too, with eight bright and funky colors. Thigh shy? Lululemon also sells a 7-inch version. Inseam sizes: 5 or 7 inches | Material: Recycled polyester, elastane | Liner: Polyester, Xtra Life Lycra elastane Best Overall, Runner-up: Bather Technical Surf Shorts Bather View On Bather.com Why We Love it: A high-performance, stylish suit that takes a good crack at diminishing its impact on the planet. What to Consider: They’re pricey. Canadian-made Bather stormed onto the scene nearly a decade ago and has managed to bubble to the top of a highly competitive swimsuit scene. Their Technical Surf suits are as good, if not better than, any others you’ll try, with a breathable fabric that seamlessly stretches in all directions; they somehow manage to hug your thighs without being too tight. Yes, these are short for boardshorts at 6.5-inch inseam, but that’s the style these days. But the best part is they walk the walk on the environment by not just using mostly recycled materials, but also donating to an organization, 1 percent for the Planet, which helps ocean cleanups and marine conservation. Bather also sells a more traditional suit with a 5.5-inch inseam. Inseam sizes: 6.5 inches | Material: Recycled polyester, elastane | Liner: None Best Budget: Maamgic Men’s Swim Shorts Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy Why We Love it: Choose from plenty of funky colors for whatever fits your vibe.What to Consider: They aren’t as durable or soft as other bathing suits we reviewed. From bananas to sharks to pineapples, Maamgic’s bathing suit prints bring the party to the pool or beach. But it isn’t just fun to look at. Maamgic’s swim shorts also dry pretty quickly and are soft enough to wear throughout the day. What else could you ask for at this price? Inseam sizes: 7 inches | Material: Polyester | Liner: Mesh The Best Water Shoes for Men of 2022 Best Eco-friendly: Fair Harbor The Anchor Swim Trunks Fair Harbor View On Nordstrom Why We Love it: The interior liner is a game-changer in the fight against chafing.What to Consider: The dry time is not super quick. The material used for this bathing suit is made from 12 recycled plastic bottles, but you won’t feel it when you’re wearing them as they’re extremely soft and stretch in all directions. And while you’re feeling good about yourself for being eco-friendly, you’ll also be enjoying life without chafing, as these come with a soft boxer brief-like liner made from the same materials as the outer suit. Inseam sizes: 8 inches | Material: 88 percent recycled polyester and 12 percent spandex | Liner: Polyester and spandex boxer brief short Best All-day: Everlane ReNew Swim Short Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love it: It’s a light and soft bathing suit you can wear all day.What to Consider: It might be comfortable enough to wear anywhere, but it still looks like a bathing suit. Made for swimming, hiking, biking, or whatever other adventures your trip entails, Everlane’s popular bathing suit has a unique feel that’s soft to touch and dries quickly, so you can go from the beach to the restaurant without feeling soggy. With a bit of stretch but not too much, they’re comfy as well, and they’re made of recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel good about wearing them. Inseam sizes: 7 inches | Material: Recycled nylon, elastane | Liner: Recycled polyester mesh Best Boardshorts: Vuori Cruise Board Shorts REI View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love it: They’re great for performance, and the anti-odor material keeps you fresh while chilling on the beach.What to Consider: They claim to be eco-friendly, but they’re made from only 44 percent recycled materials. These above-the-knee boardshorts from Vuori manage to give a surfer look without being extra-long or baggy. Stretching in four directions, they’re great for performance and dry quickly. They also have UPF 30 to block the sun and have an anti-odor material when you’re on land. Plus, they come in comfortably above the knee at a 7-5-inch inseam and are available in 14 funky color combos. Outseam size: 18.5 inches | Material: Recycled Polyester, polyester, elastane | Liner: None The Most Comfortable Flip-flops of 2022 Best for Hiking: Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's View On Patagonia.com Why We Love it: As with all Patagonia products, you’ll never have to worry about these breaking down or going out of style.What to Consider: While comfortable, the liner is mesh. Arguably the most popular bathing suit on this list, Patagonia’s classic Baggies are great for jumping in the lake and then continuing on with your adventure. The material is made from 100 percent recycled nylon, so you can feel good that they’re eco-friendly. If 5 inches is too short for your taste, you can get them in a longer 7-inch style. Inseam sizes: 5 or 7 inches | Material: Nylon faille | Liner: Black mesh Best for Training: Ten Thousand Set Short Ten Thousand View On Tenthousand.cc Why We Love it: These are super comfortable with the boxer brief-like liner, and they dry quickly so you can go from pool to agility drills in no time.What to Consider: They’re pricey and tend to fit a little snugly, so consider going up a size. For those who plan to swim and train on their travels, there’s no better short than Ten Thousand’s Set Short. Stretching in all directions, it won’t inhibit your movement and its compression liner prevents chafing. The Set Short is also great at fighting off odors and has a solid storage scheme with two hip pockets, a zippered rear pocket and one dedicated for your phone. Inseam sizes: 6.5 inches | Material: 85 percent nylon, 15 percent spandex | Liner: Compression boxer brief liner Most Comfortable: Chubbies Lined Classic Swim Trunk REI View On Nordstrom View On Chubbiesshorts.com View On REI Why We Love it: Chubbies are renowned for comfort, but the boxer brief liner here makes them even comfier.What to Consider: The style is firmly a bathing suit, so you probably won’t want to keep these on all day. Chubbies are an iconic bathing suit brand, and their patterns are always wild. But this pair stands out among other suits since it comes with a super comfy liner made from almost the exact same outer material that’s made Chubbies so famous.They also have a zippered back pocket, so you won’t lose your keys. Inseam sizes: 5.5 inches | Material: 92 percent polyester, 8 percent spandex | Liner: 91 percent polyester, 9 percent spandex boxer brief liner The 18 Best Pool Floats of 2022 Best Vintage: Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks Bonobos View On Bonobos.com Why We Love it: Hang out by the pool like it’s 1974, but with eco-friendly recycled polyester.What to Consider: There are more form-fitting bathing suits for less money, and it only has a simple mesh liner. A great style pick, Bonobos’ Throwbacks are retro in the best way possible with bold colors and a simple strip on the side. They come in more than a dozen unique styles, from pineapples to waves to bold turquoise — and many of them are on sale right now. If 5 inches is too thigh-high, you can also get them in a 7-inch inseam. Inseam sizes: 5 or 7 inches | Material: 85 percent recycled polyester, 15 percent spandex | Liner: Mesh Best Briefs: Speedo Powerflex Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love it: They’re a classic European look without the lag when doing laps.What to Consider: You better put sunscreen on those thighs. If traveling to many parts of Europe or Brazil, long board shorts will make you stand out like a sore thumb. So blend in with the locals with a pair of swim briefs. If you do, Speedo remains the best pick for performance, though if you really want to show off, fashion brands like Versace and Calvin Klein also make swim briefs. Inseam sizes: None | Material: 78 percent nylon, 22 percent spandex | Liner: None Most Stylish: Orlebar Brown Bulldog Orlebar Brown View On Mrporter.com View On Orlebarbrown.com Why We Love it: Gorgeous style and they also work as classy shorts.What to Consider: They’re very expensive. Britain’s Orlebar Brown makes excellent bathing suits that look like works of art — but they’ll cost you. At least for this price you can rest assured that they’ll also look great as shorts since they’re designed using the traditional 17-piece tailoring pattern. Inseam sizes: 6 inches | Material: Recycled Polyester | Liner: Mesh Tips for Buying Bathing Suits Consider drying time All the bathing suits we reviewed are designed to be fast drying. As you’ll notice, none of them are made with cotton, which doesn’t dry quickly and is the reason your regular shorts aren’t great for swimming. Choose your preferred length The popular style these days is shorter than it was a decade ago at 5-8 inches. Longer is fine if that’s what your comfort level is, but a bathing suit that fits lower than the knee will limit your mobility and take longer to dry, in addition to not fitting the current trend. Think about liners Many guys have experienced the pain of a chafing after a day at the pool. Thankfully, some brands have revolutionized the inner liner by moving away from mesh towards a compression brief style. But all mesh liners aren’t created equal — some are softer than others — and not everyone is plagued by chafing. So if you’ve never had issues with mesh, stick with that as it’ll give you more choices. Frequently Asked Questions Are swim trunks, swimsuits, bathing suits, and boardshorts all the same thing? Men’s swim trunks, swimsuits, and bathing suits are all the same thing, but boardshorts are a little different. They’re meant for surfing, tend to be longer, don’t have a liner, and rarely have any elasticity in the waist. Is it better to have a swimsuit with or without a liner? It’s all about preference. Boardshorts come without a liner, while others have different kinds of liners from mesh to compression boxer brief-style shorts. You’ve probably worn a bathing suit before and if you didn’t mind the mesh liner then keep up with that. Material is all about softness, stretchiness and how quickly they'll dry. Many of the bathing suits we reviewed used eco-friendly recycled polyester, but you'll also see some with nylon, elastane or spandex. All of those are comfortable and dry quickly, so it just depends on preference and how much you want to spend. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Travel + Leisure writers are shopping and product experts who use personal experience and expert recommendations to choose the best items for shoppers. For this article, writer Joel Balsam, a frequent traveler who has visited more than 50 countries, reviewed and selected from the industry's best options. 