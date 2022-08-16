The Best Men’s Bathing Suits

Whether you’re hitting the beach or lounging by the pool, you’ll need a bathing suit that’s both comfortable and good looking. And these days, rocking a pair of below the knee boardshorts just won’t cut it. Today’s bathing suits are shorter — in the 5-to-7-inch inseam range — and aren’t shy about bold and fun patterns. Today’s best bathing suits are also often made of eco-friendly, quick-drying material, so you can go from the pool or beach to summiting a mountain or out for dinner without having to change.

For a versatile bathing suit that’s built to last, our favorite is Lululemon’s Pool Short. It’s extremely comfortable, made mostly from recycled materials, and comes in 5- or 7-inch sizes. But there are plenty of bathing suits out there for a reason, so from tiny briefs to performance shorts built for working out and then jumping into a pool, this list has something for everyone.

Here’s our breakdown of the best bathing suits for men.