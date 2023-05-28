The 91 Best Luggage Deals You’ll Find Anywhere This Weekend — From Away, Samsonite, and More

First and foremost, Memorial Day is all about remembering the brave men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Of course, the national holiday also has developed a second identity for shopping enthusiasts as retailers use the three-day weekend to roll out their biggest deals of the season. Here at Travel + Leisure, we are most interested in Memorial Day markdowns on travel gear, and this year, there is no shortage of sales to get excited about.

In other words, if you’re in the market for new luggage, or you simply want to seize the opportunity to invest in a splurge-worthy travel bag, you’re in luck. Major retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom beefed up their sales sections with deals up to 68 percent off, as did top luggage brands like Monos, Calpak, Tumi, and Samsonite, which are each having their own specials.

The only downside of having so many deals at your fingertips is it would take days to scroll through them all. To save you precious time (that could be spent having fun with friends and family), we’ve done all the heavy bargain-hunting lifting for you. In fact, we may have even done some shopping in the name of research. After all, who can pass up deals like nearly 70 percent off this Kenneth Cole Reaction 20-Inch Hardside Carry-On Suitcase, and saving more than $150 on Travelpro’s Platinum Elite First Class Luggage Set?

Just remember that supplies are limited, so it’s best to shop before heading out the door to enjoy the long holiday weekend. Keep scrolling to shop the 91 best Memorial Day luggage deals that will elevate your travel game this summer season.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Amazon

For the biggest selection of luggage online, Amazon is where it’s at. For Memorial Day, the retailer has hundreds of deals, including 52 percent off its best-selling Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, which has more than 72,000 five-star ratings. And, if you’re not loyal to hardsided luggage, consider the Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set, which has more than 41,000 five-star ratings. At 58 percent off, it’s just $40.

Best Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom isn't just an amazon fashion hub. It also has an impressive luggage and travel section, featuring top name brands like Monos, Tumi, Herschel Supply Co., and Beis. While its sale section doesn’t have much in terms of large luggage, it has tons of stylish duffle and weekender bags. For example, the Ted Baker London Raill Modular Duffle Bag is marked down 50 percent, and the Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Duffle Bag is 30 percent off. There are even hundreds of more deals (including on large luggage) at Nordstrom Rack where you can save 64 percent on the Duchamp 7-Piece Packing Cube Set and 67 percent on the Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 28-Inch Expandable Checked Suitcase..

Best Samsonite Luggage Deals

Samsonite

Samsonite has been synonymous with quality luggage for nearly 100 years, and it’s one of the most innovative companies in the industry. It’s regularly debuting new smart features like RFID protection, USB ports, suspension wheels, and even integrated built-in scales. Of course all these bells and whistles come at a price. Fortunately, the brand has a bunch of great markdowns just in time for Memorial Day. Save 33 percent on the Hartlan 2-Piece Luggage Set, which includes a large checked suitcase and a carry-on. In the market for packing cubes? Samsonite’s 3-Piece Packing Cube Set, which normally retails for $50, is on sale for $35.

Best eBags Luggage Deals

eBags

A subsidiary of Samsonite, eBags is another great place to find luggage. The site carries Samsonite, American Tourister, and eBags products, and it has a wide selection of both hard-sided and soft-sided luggage pieces. For Memorial Day, save 30 percent (and more) on best-sellers like the NuRoad 22-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, which comes with a convenient 3-1-1 carrying case, and the Mother Lode Travel Backpack which has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 9,300 reviews.

Best Lo & Sons Luggage Deals

Lo & Sons

The story behind Lo & Sons is nothing short of heartwarming. Spoiler alert: It involves a matriarch in her 70s who escaped a civil war, almost became a nun, and got a Ph.D all before founding this family-owned and operated company known for its premium-constructed pieces. Normally, most of the brand’s best-sellers cost at least $200, but now through May 29, you can find them up to 50 percent off. For example, the Hanover 2 Backpack is marked down to just $143 (it’s normally $238), and the Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag is marked down to just $129 (it’s normally $215). If your budget maxes out at $100, don’t worry, that’s still enough to score the Catalina Day Tote Bag.

Best Tumi Luggage Deals

Tumi

In Travel + Leisure’s round-up of the best luggage brands, Tumi is referred to as the crème de la crème. And. as the winner of the splurge category, it’s definitely not a budget-friendly brand. Still, Tumi products are designed to last the test of time, and its luggage comes with a five-year warranty. The brand has also marked several items down for Memorial Day, which coincides with its massive Semi-Annual Sale. While supplies last you can save more than $100 on the Ally Roll Top Backpack, and more than $150 on the International Expandable 21-Inch Carry-On Suitcase.

Best Monos Luggage Deals

Monos

Founded by childhood friends, Monos is another brand beloved by many Travel + Leisure editors. For Memorial Day, save up to 20 percent on some of the best-selling luggage pieces from Monos — all you have to do is use the code MEMORIAL to rack up the savings. Choose from classics like the Carry-On Plus Suitcase, which has a very impressive 4.9-star average rating from nearly 13,000 reviews, and the Check-In Medium Suitcase, which is what I personally use to jet-set across the world. And, with the purchase of a suitcase, you can save 15 percent off on accessories like a luggage cover and compressible packing cubes.

Best Calpak Luggage Deals

Calpak

Calpak was founded more than 30 years ago in Southern California by Edward and Judy Kwon, and the couple’s collection started out with just a few handbags and wallets. Today, the company is behind some of the most popular suitcases on the market. In honor of Memorial Day, enjoy up to 45 percent off all full-priced items, including the adorable Hue Mini Carry-On Suitcase (a Travel + Leisure-favorite), which is marked down to $132, and the Trnk Large Suitcase, which is on sale for $220.

Best Travelpro Luggage Deals

Travelpro

It’s hard to imagine an airport without travelers wheeling upright roller bags with retractable handles around, but pre-Travelpro, which was founded in 1991 by a former 747 pilot for Northwest Airlines, these bags didn’t exist. Today, they make our lives much easier, and the pioneer company is still a well-trusted name in the industry. To kick off summer travel season, Travelpro is offering 15 percent off sitewide from May 26 through June 1. That equates to taking $25 off the best-selling Maxilite Expandable 5 21-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, and more than $150 off the also popular Platinum Elite First Class 2-Piece Luggage Set.

Best Away Luggage Deals

Away

It’s no secret that Travel + Leisure editors love Away luggage. After extensive testing and reviewing, they’ve even ranked the 10 best Away pieces, ranging from packing cubes to carry-ons. If you don’t have time to check out the entire list, just know that the Carry-On Flex took home the award for best overall. While the brand doesn’t have anything planned for Memorial Day, it does have its entire line on sale in a beautiful light pink color, Petal.

