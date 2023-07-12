Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals The 41 Best Members-only Deals You Can Still Shop Before Prime Day Ends Luggage, travel accessories, tech gadgets, and more are starting at $8 — but they won't be around for much longer. By Emily Belfiore Published on July 12, 2023 05:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing, and don’t worry, you’re not tardy to the savings party. The second day of the major sale event still has thousands of deals ready to be shopped before Prime Day wraps up tonight at midnight PT. And the best deals available are reserved for Prime members. Right now, Prime members can save nearly 60 percent on top-rated travel gear and accessories. We’re eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch and the Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise-canceling Earbuds, which are up to 40 percent off and a must-have for any trip. Another notable members-only deal to take advantage of is the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 2-piece Luggage Set; now’s your chance to get the reviewer-loved suitcase duo for $171. Suitcases and travel accessories aren’t the only things on sale. If your vacation wardrobe needs an upgrade, we have great news: travel-friendly apparel and footwear essentials start at $18. That means you can save big on everything from versatile joggers and flowy travel dresses to supportive sandals and running sneakers. Outdoor enthusiasts can expect big savings on hiking, camping, and other must-have gear; we’re talking 40 percent off Yeti coolers, Coleman camping tents, and more. Reminder: These are reserved for Prime members only. If you're not signed up, make sure you enroll in your free 30-day trial before you start adding these top products to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop the 41 best Amazon Prime Day members-only deals before they're gone for good. Best Overall Prime Day Deals Amazon Amazon Prime Day is ending on a good note with major savings on travel gear and accessories. Score nearly 60 percent off the London Fog Newcastle Softside Underseat Luggage, which fits just as much as your trusty carry-on. And make sure to grab the Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler while it's 30 percent off — it hardly ever goes on sale! Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch, $280 (originally $399) Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler, $175 (originally $250) Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise-canceling Earbuds, $90 (originally $150) London Fog Newcastle Softside Underseat Luggage, $107 (originally $260) Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Neck Pillow, $30 (originally $40) Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $175 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Amazon Prime members are privy to massive savings on top luggage brands. Right now, the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 2-piece Luggage Set is 37 percent off and perfect for any trip. You can also get the durable and sleek Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside 29-inch Checked Suitcase for 30 percent off. Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 2-piece Luggage Set, $171 (originally $271) Oiwas Rolling Duffle Bag, $43 (originally $70) Rockland Vienna Hardside 3-piece Luggage Set, $120 (originally $180) Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell 22-inch Carry-on Suitcase, $68 (originally $111) Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside 29-inch Checked Suitcase, $178 (originally $254) Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell 22-inch Carry-on Suitcase Amazon Buy on Amazon $111 $68 Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals Amazon These travel accessories make your trip smoother, and these amazing Prime-exclusive discounts will also make it easier on your wallet. Check out the Shark Tank-famous Cincha Luggage Travel Belt that attaches your personal bag to your luggage handle for hands-free convenience; it’s 20 percent off. You can also score the two-in-one BlueHills Travel Blanket Pillow and the iMangoo Tech Organizer Carrying Case for as little as $8. Cincha Luggage Travel Belt, $32 (originally $40) iMangoo Tech Organizer Carrying Case, $8 (originally $16) OlarHike 8-piece Packing Cube Set, $17 (originally $21) BlueHills Travel Blanket Pillow Set, $22 (originally $29) Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet, $16 (originally $25) OlarHike 8-piece Packing Cube Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $17 Best Prime Day Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Don't hit the road with uncomfortable shoes, especially with all of these Prime-exclusive footwear deals happening now. Today's your last chance to get the Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoes on sale for $44 as well as the similarly priced Saucony Men's Excursion Tr15 Trail Running Shoes, which are $45 until midnight. You can also pick up the Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandals and Reef Men's Twinpin Flip-flops for as little as $22. Puma Women's Cali Sneakers, $58 (originally $80) Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandals, $25 (originally $34) Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoes, $44 (originally $75) Keds Women's Champion Slip-on Sneakers, $45 (originally $55) Reef Men's Twinpin Flip-flops, $22 (originally $30) Saucony Men's Excursion Tr15 Trail Running Shoes, $45 (originally $75) Olukai Men's Alapa Li Athletic Sneakers, $72 (originally $100) Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes, $53 (originally $75) Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $44 Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Traveling in style just got so much easier for Prime members, who can save up to 52 percent on Amazon's fashion offerings. We recommend starting with the ultra-fashionable Anrabess Women's V-neck Smocked Cutout Jumpsuit or the versatile Libin Women's Athletic Joggers, which are 22 percent off. And you can also get these comfy Amazon Essentials Men's Chino Pants starting at $18. Anrabess Women's V-neck Smocked Cutout Jumpsuit, $36 (originally $43) Nautica Women's Comfort Tailored Stretch Cotton Shorts, $22 (originally $35) Libin Women's Athletic Joggers, $27 (originally $34) Aisew Women's Striped Button-down Shirt, $24 (originally $29) Real Essentials Men's 5-pack Quick-drying T-shirt Set, $29 (originally $60) Amazon Essentials Men's Classic-fit Wrinkle-resistant Flat-front Chino Pants, $18 (originally $25) Pudolla Men's Hiking Cargo Shorts, $24 (originally $30) Jmierr Men's Cotton Linen Button-down Shirt, $25 (originally $40) Nautica Women's Comfort Tailored Cotton Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $22 Best Prime Day Tech Deals Amazon Tech savvy Prime members can expect big savings on top brands like Apple and Bose. We spotted the Apple iPad 10th Generation starting at $380, and you can bring home the Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Wireless Earbuds for $140. Pick up the Apple- and Samsung-compatible Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker, which helps you keep track of your wallet, travel bags, and other essentials, while it's $24. Apple iPad 10th Generation, $380 (originally $449) Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones, $199 (originally $329) Loveledi Portable Charger 2-pack Set, $20 (originally $36) Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Wireless Earbuds, $140 (originally $169) Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker, $24 (originally $35) Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones Amazon Buy on Amazon $329 $199 Best Prime Day Home and Outdoor Deals Amazon We'd be remiss not to highlight the Prime-exclusive home and outdoor deals that are happening today. The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is 31 percent off. Dress up your backyard with the popular Devoko Outdoor Sectional Patio Sofa while it's 32 percent off, and get ready for your camping adventure with the Coleman Sundome 3-person Camping Tent (it's starting at $54!). Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $180 (originally $260) GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Camp Chair, $53 (originally $75) Coleman Sundome 3-person Camping Tent, $54 (originally $90) Devoko Outdoor Sectional Patio Sofa, $299 (originally $439) Fruiteam 10-foot Offset Cantilever Patio Umbrella, $110 (originally $200) Coleman Sundome 3-Person Camping Tent Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $54