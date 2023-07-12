The 41 Best Members-only Deals You Can Still Shop Before Prime Day Ends

Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing, and don’t worry, you’re not tardy to the savings party. The second day of the major sale event still has thousands of deals ready to be shopped before Prime Day wraps up tonight at midnight PT. And the best deals available are reserved for Prime members.

Right now, Prime members can save nearly 60 percent on top-rated travel gear and accessories. We’re eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch and the Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise-canceling Earbuds, which are up to 40 percent off and a must-have for any trip. Another notable members-only deal to take advantage of is the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 2-piece Luggage Set; now’s your chance to get the reviewer-loved suitcase duo for $171.

Suitcases and travel accessories aren’t the only things on sale. If your vacation wardrobe needs an upgrade, we have great news: travel-friendly apparel and footwear essentials start at $18. That means you can save big on everything from versatile joggers and flowy travel dresses to supportive sandals and running sneakers. Outdoor enthusiasts can expect big savings on hiking, camping, and other must-have gear; we’re talking 40 percent off Yeti coolers, Coleman camping tents, and more.

Reminder: These are reserved for Prime members only. If you're not signed up, make sure you enroll in your free 30-day trial before you start adding these top products to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop the 41 best Amazon Prime Day members-only deals before they're gone for good.

Best Overall Prime Day Deals

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is ending on a good note with major savings on travel gear and accessories. Score nearly 60 percent off the London Fog Newcastle Softside Underseat Luggage, which fits just as much as your trusty carry-on. And make sure to grab the Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler while it's 30 percent off — it hardly ever goes on sale!

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler

Amazon

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Amazon

Prime members are privy to massive savings on top luggage brands. Right now, the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 2-piece Luggage Set is 37 percent off and perfect for any trip. You can also get the durable and sleek Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside 29-inch Checked Suitcase for 30 percent off.

Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell 22-inch Carry-on Suitcase

Amazon

Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon

These travel accessories make your trip smoother, and these amazing Prime-exclusive discounts will also make it easier on your wallet. Check out the Shark Tank-famous Cincha Luggage Travel Belt that attaches your personal bag to your luggage handle for hands-free convenience; it’s 20 percent off. You can also score the two-in-one BlueHills Travel Blanket Pillow and the iMangoo Tech Organizer Carrying Case for as little as $8.

OlarHike 8-piece Packing Cube Set

Amazon

Best Prime Day Comfortable Shoe Deals

Amazon



Don't hit the road with uncomfortable shoes, especially with all of these Prime-exclusive footwear deals happening now. Today's your last chance to get the Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoes on sale for $44 as well as the similarly priced Saucony Men's Excursion Tr15 Trail Running Shoes, which are $45 until midnight. You can also pick up the Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandals and Reef Men's Twinpin Flip-flops for as little as $22.

Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoes

Amazon

Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals

Amazon

Traveling in style just got so much easier for Prime members, who can save up to 52 percent on Amazon's fashion offerings. We recommend starting with the ultra-fashionable Anrabess Women's V-neck Smocked Cutout Jumpsuit or the versatile Libin Women's Athletic Joggers, which are 22 percent off. And you can also get these comfy Amazon Essentials Men's Chino Pants starting at $18.

Nautica Women's Comfort Tailored Cotton Shorts

Amazon

Best Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon

Tech savvy Prime members can expect big savings on top brands like Apple and Bose. We spotted the Apple iPad 10th Generation starting at $380, and you can bring home the Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Wireless Earbuds for $140. Pick up the Apple- and Samsung-compatible Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker, which helps you keep track of your wallet, travel bags, and other essentials, while it's $24.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones

Amazon

Best Prime Day Home and Outdoor Deals

Amazon

We'd be remiss not to highlight the Prime-exclusive home and outdoor deals that are happening today. The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is 31 percent off. Dress up your backyard with the popular Devoko Outdoor Sectional Patio Sofa while it's 32 percent off, and get ready for your camping adventure with the Coleman Sundome 3-person Camping Tent (it's starting at $54!).

Coleman Sundome 3-Person Camping Tent

Courtesy of Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.