Amazon Prime Members Can Score Up to 65% Off Travel Gear This Weekend — Here Are the 10 Best Deals From $6

Amazon has long been known as one of the best retailers for all of your everyday needs — and yes, that extends to travel as well. While everyone can shop the top brands listed on the site, it’s Amazon Prime members that are awarded the most savings on high-quality products from sturdy suitcases to comfortable sneakers and everything in between.

Right now, Prime members looking to get the best deals can score top-rated travel gear without breaking the bank, and we rounded up the 10 members-only sales you should shop this week ahead of your next vacation. If you’re not already a Prime member, sign up now and get a 30-day free trial to make the most of these unbeatable deals. The spacious Etronik Travel Duffel bag with a zippered shoe compartment and built-in USB charging port is discounted to just $40, and the shopper-loved Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage is the lowest price it has been in 30 days, coming in at just $169. We even found comfortable women’s walking shoes for a whopping 65 percent off.

Whether you’re looking for comfortable clothes to wear during your travels, or the bags and accessories to make the experience more enjoyable, becoming an Amazon Prime member awards you all the best deals to travel in style on a budget. Keep reading to see this travel writer’s picks for the gear you need to try this week, with prices starting as low as $6.

Comfortable Walking Shoe

Amazon

A comfortable walking shoe is non negotiable for long days of travel and sightseeing, and this lightweight yet supportive pair from Damyuan is an unbeatable choice that’s currently on sale for a jaw-dropping 65 percent off. This high-quality running shoe has earned more than 4,400 perfect ratings at Amazon and boasts a breathable upper and a durable, slip-resistant sole to keep you feeling comfortable on your feet — no matter the terrain. With sizes ranging from 5.5 to 10.5 and coming in 11 different colors, these shoes are a versatile addition to any travel wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $80)

Portable Charger

Amazon

Traveling without a portable charger is like going to the grocery store while hungry — it’s a recipe for disaster and it should be avoided at all cost. The good news is the Amazon Choice Vrurc Portable charger with built-in cables is currently on sale for $22 for Prime members with a special on-site coupon. Now you can travel with the peace of mind that your phone will always have plenty of battery to navigate you around an unfamiliar destination. Plus, the charger comes in four pretty colors (including light blue and pink) so your travel accessories can actually match your personal taste.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

Spacious Duffel Bag

Amazon

By this point we all know and love the Béis Weekender Bag, but if you’re not prepared to spend the money, this spacious and high-quality tote from Etronik is an excellent choice as well. This bag features a zippered shoe compartment at the bottom of the tote, as well as a wet pocket, and even a USB-charging port for easy access while you’re on the go. Coming in nine sleek colors, this comfortable, best-selling duffel is the perfect companion for weekend trips starting at $37.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $50)

Travel Makeup Bag

Amazon

Staying organized is essential for a smooth, streamlined travel experience, and what better way to achieve this than with a spacious makeup bag? Coming in at just $10 for Prime members, this compact toiletry case is excellent for storing skincare, makeup, and other essential items while you’re busy jetsetting. Made with water-resistant material and able to be opened two ways, this accessible and compact kit is a travel essential for making organization a priority.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $13)

Softside Expandable Suitcase

Amazon

Purchasing new luggage is an expensive underaking, so capitalizing on Amazon Prime member-exclusive deals is a great way to score an unbeatable price on high-quality suitcases like this Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Spinner. This 25-inch by 18-inch by 11-inch checked bag is spacious, maneuverable, and a dream for extended vacations. Plus, it comes in 13 gorgeous colors so your suitcase will be easy to locate at baggage claim.

To buy: amazon.com, $169 (originally $220)

Hanes Fleece Sweatshirt

Amazon

The airplane cabin can get chilly during your flight, so come prepared with this timeless Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt, which has earned a staggering 118,500 five-star ratings at Amazon and is conveniently on sale for only $14 in select colors and sizes. Made of a cozy cotton and polyester blend, this ultra-soft, stylish crewneck sweatshirt is a versatile staple to keep in your carry-on from the airport to your destination.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $18)

Passport Holder

Amazon

There’s no question that your passport is the most important item you’re traveling with, so naturally it’s essential to keep it safe and protected. For this, shoppers love the best-selling Tigari Passport Holder which is currently only $6 and has a slot to hold your vaccination card, ID, and any other vital documents you may need. Accessible and available in nine classic colors, your passport will be easier to find than ever in the depths of your bag.

To buy: amazon.com, $6 (originally $10)

Memory Foam Neck Pillow

Amazon

Sleeping on a flight or train is not necessarily the most comfortable situation in the world, but this memory foam neck pillow and eye mask kit from Mlvoc is here to transform your experience. In fact, more than 19,000 shoppers agree that this set is a travel must-have, with one customer even calling it a “game-changer” and “the most supportive travel pillow” they have ever tried — and right now the set is just $22 for Prime members.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $30)

Travel Backpack

Amazon

My favorite travel hack is using a backpack as my carry-on item, and this spacious $72 tote from Samsonite contains ample pockets to help you stay organized while you’re on the go. With enough space to hold your laptop as well as other travel must-haves, and a smart sleeve to easily slide over the upright handle of your suitcase, this backpack is built to last and ready to accompany you on all of your upcoming adventures.

To buy: amazon.com, $72 (originally $90)

Lounge Pants

Amazon

Comfort should be a top priority when selecting your travel outfit, and these versatile, flattering, and ultra-cozy wide-leg lounge pants from Sarin Mathews are a great staple piece that will keep you looking stylish from the airport to the streets. An adjustable drawstring waistband helps these pants fit to your unique body type, and with sizes ranging from small to 5XL we’ve almost certainly found your new favorite pair of travel pants. Did we mention they come in 37 stunning colors and patterns? We can’t blame you if you decide to pick up more than one pair.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $38)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.