Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers

If we're being honest, there's never been a better time to be an Amazon Prime member than right now. The retailer just unveiled hundreds of exclusive deals for Prime subscribers, giving them the chance to score up to 50 percent off on everything from fashion and beauty to electronics and home appliances.

And, if you're an avid traveler or adventurer, you'll be delighted to know that there are plenty of deals on luggage pieces, packing accessories, outdoor gear, hiking apparel from top brands among the likes of Samsonite, Travelpro, and so much more. As a matter of fact, one of the best deals we saw is happening on the flight attendant-approved Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Underseat Luggage, which is just $128 for Prime members. You can also pick up the shopper-loved Tbmpoy Men's Hiking Joggers on sale for 22 percent off, as well as the vacation-ready Snugwind Women's Jumpsuit for $31.

Not to mention, there are plenty of game-changing travel accessories and tech gadgets on sale, too. You'll want to pick up the SuitedNomad Compression Packing Cubes and the Letmy Camping Lantern while they're nearly 30 percent off before your next trip. And, we also spotted the Tripole Portable Handheld Fan marked down to $14, and trust us, you won't regret packing it if you're headed somewhere tropical.

This is just a taste of the deals. Keep scrolling to shop through the 13 best Prime exclusive deals for travelers that you can score at Amazon this weekend. Not a Prime member? Don't worry; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now so you can take advantage of these savings.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage

Amazon

Every traveler needs a reliable carry-on bag at their disposal, and it doesn't get any better than the Samsonite Omni PC Luggage. Just ask the 17,000-plus shoppers that have given it a five-star rating. The hardside 20-inch carry-on suitcase has an expandable design that allows it to fit everything you need for a week-long stay at your favorite resort or weekend road trip. Don't miss this chance to get one for as little as $119.

To buy: amazon.com, from $119 (originally $150)

SuitedNomad Compression Packing Cube Set

Amazon

Another travel essential that should be on everyone's radar? Packing cubes. And, if you haven't incorporated the game-changing accessories into your travel gear yet, take this as a sign to do so now that the SuitedNomad Compression Packing Cubes are on sale. Equipped with three cubes in varying sizes, the trio outperforms its counterparts with its double-zipper compression design, which one traveler mentioned helped them save "double" the space in their suitcase. Grab a set while they're just $26.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $35)

Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask

Amazon

Don't board another plane, train, bus, or automobile without the Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask on your person. Currently marked down 50 percent, the ergonomically designed eye mask is designed with a special nose bridge to prevent light from creeping in, making it revolutionary for total light block-out. It's also made with a soft, super-breathable cotton fabric and has a unique triangle wing for optimal comfort, which also results in zero strain on your eyes and head. Your best sleep on public transportation is just one click away…

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $20)

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Underseat Carry-On Luggage

Amazon

Minimalist travelers, this deal is for you. Right now, you can get the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Underseat Luggage on sale for 15 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to $128. And, it even comes recommended by flight attendants. In fact, one even dubbed it the "BMW of small carry-on luggage" in their review. According to shoppers, you'll be impressed with how much you can actually fit inside its 15-inch frame, which features a designated garment bag, a convenient front-opening compartment, a padded compartment, and plenty of pockets.

To buy: amazon.com, $128 (originally $150)

Bagsmart Weekender Bag

Amazon

Say hello to the multipurpose bag that you'll be bringing everywhere with you. Whether you're headed on a trip or the gym, this versatile Bagsmart duffel has a roomy 18.5-inch by 8.7-inch by 11-inch frame that's decked out in pockets and compartments to organize all of your essentials — two to four days' worth, we might add. And, it comes in six sleek colors that feel trendy and classic and a stylish quilted texture that really makes it pop. Right now, you can get one for 34 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $40)

Tpmboy Men's Hiking Pants

Amazon

These hiking pants are ready for any adventure because of their water-resistant and durable polyester construction, which is also designed to be quick-drying and stretchy for maximum comfort while you're trekking. Zippered pockets create secure storage spots for your smartphone, keys, wallets, trail snacks, and other essentials. And, they have a flattering straight-leg silhouette that allows them to pass for sleek joggers when you're running errands, catching a flight, etc. Now's the best time for Prime members to add the Tpmboy Men's Hiking Pants to their carts while they're 22 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $32)

Infurture Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

Amazon

A good pair of headphones doesn’t always have to come with a steep price tag. And if you're in the market for a new pair, check out these top-rated Infurture Over-The-Ear Headphones that are on sale for $35. Their noise-canceling technology is so good that one shopper said they're "much better than my AirPods when on a plane… they cut out background noise from the engines." Another reviewer added that their battery life, sound clarity, and bass also outperforms AirPods.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $53)

Snugwind Women's Jumpsuit

Amazon

When you're on vacation, you'll need something easy to throw on for the beach and pool, but is also stylish enough to wear to lunch and around town when needed. Not to mention, it has to be comfortable. Luckily, this jumpsuit from Snugwind checks all of those boxes. The perfectly breezy and roomy and trendy jumpsuit will match the vibes of your itinerary, all while keeping you cozy, cool, and looking put-together.

To buy: amazon.com, from $30 (originally $36)

TriPole Portable Handheld Fan

Amazon

Trust us, you will never regret bringing the TriPole Portable Fan with you on the road. Don't believe us? Well, it's 14,900-plus five-star ratings from fans say differently. In fact, one reviewer declared that "this thing has saved my life in more ways than one," noting that it came in handy on a hot day during their trip to Florida, a stuffy airport, and even on their wedding day to stop their makeup from sweating off. And, it's also a good buy for anyone that needs white noise to fall asleep, according to another shopper: "I’ve always hauled my big fan with me when I travel. Thought I’d give this a try. It was perfect…It’s tiny so perfect to pack in my little bag."

To buy: amazon.com, from $14 (originally $20)

Letmy Camping Lantern Set

Amazon

Extra lighting is always a plus when you're camping, and you won't regret bringing these LED camping lanterns along. Each one emits 600 lumens of light to create 360-degree illumination for up to 12 hours, but the best part is that you can recharge their mighty batteries in three different ways (they're solar powered, USB compatible, and run on AA batteries). What's more, they're water-resistant and their collapsible design makes them incredibly easy to pack. And, if you're not camping, you can use them to add light to your backyard, picnics, hikes, and other outdoor activities this spring and summer.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

Big Dart Women's Button-Down Shirt

Amazon

A wrinkle-resistant blouse will go very far in any travel wardrobe, and the popular Big Dart Button-Down Shirt just went on sale for Prime members. This weekend, shoppers can score extra savings on the versatile, travel-ready top, which elevates any outfit with its crisp pleats, relaxed-fitting silhouette, and soft cotton material (which makes it extra breathable, too). Wear it on flights, out to lunch, to business meetings, by the pool — wherever!

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $28)

Akk Women's Athletic Walking Shoes

Amazon

Make sure you're hitting the road this spring travel season with a comfy pair of sneakers like the Akk Athletic Walking Shoes, which are starting at $36 for Prime members thanks to an on-site coupon. The very stylish sneakers are not only sleek, but you'll quickly find that they're also incredibly comfortable thanks to their supportive, sock-like fits, and memory foam insoles. Choose between 26 colors that are each bound to elevate your travel wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Loowoko 50-Liter Hiking Backpack

Amazon

Enter spring hiking season with the ultimate trail companion: the Loowoko Hiking Backpack. The waterproof backpack, which is 35 percent off this weekend for Prime members, has a 50-liter capacity that the brand notes can fit three to four days' worth of clothes, gear, and whatever else you need for a trip. It has side compression straps to deliver extra packing space, plus plenty of thoughtful features like a rainfly cover, a moisture-wicking back panel, padded shoulder straps, and more. Even if you're not headed on a hike, you're still going to be reaching for it if you're on the go.

To buy: amazon.com, from $50 (originally $66)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

