The 12 Best Matching Sets for Travel of 2022

These are the best matching sets to shop in 2022:

Our favorite is the M.M. LaFleur Freya Hoodie and matching Addison Jogger because they’re comfy, polished, and wrinkle-free to boot. But whether you’re looking for a casual lounge set or a dressed-up ensemble, our list includes picks for every budget, taste, climate, and occasion.

When it comes to travel, there’s so much to love about a coordinating set. It’s a mini capsule wardrobe made for mixing and matching, allowing the pieces to transform into multiple looks while claiming little luggage real estate. Plus, tossing on a ready-to-go combo cuts down on brain cell usage that could be better allocated to navigating airport security , exploring museums , or translating foreign menus .

Best Overall: M.M. LaFleur Freya Hoodie M.M. LaFleur View On Mmlafleur.com Why We Love It: The elegant cashmere-wool blend is comfortable for long travel days, but luxurious enough to dress up once at your destination. What to Consider: This set should be dry cleaned only to protect your investment. This wrinkle-resistant set is a worthy investment piece — both soft enough for a long flight as well as stylish enough to wear around town after arrival. The Freya Hoodie is made from a waffle-textured wool and cashmere blend, with a built-up neckline that gives the appearance of a layered look without any extra packing bulk. The matching Addison jogger is like a favorite dreamy, warm sweater, but for your lower half. The legs have some volume for easy wear, and the tapered ankle elevates the look and makes them easy to pair with a range of shoes. The bottoms have a metal-tipped drawstring plus elastic at the waist, and pockets for small essentials. Wear them together and apart for major versatility. Price at time of publish: $265 (hoodie), $245 (pants) Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: Wool, cashmere

Best Loose-fitting: Monos Sevilla Top Monos View On Monos.com Why We Love It: The loose fit is breezy and elegant, and the reversible top equals two looks in one. What to Consider: You’ll spend $10 more if you purchase both pieces separately. When the climate is hot and sticky (or your culinary tour is starting to catch up with your waistline), you’ll likely want a loose-fitting set that looks polished without pinching. This newly released line from the luggage purveyor Monos comes includes a reversible short-sleeved top with a V-neck on one side and high neck on the other — so it’s two looks in one. The matching Sevilla pants have a flared, wide-leg silhouette. Both pieces are made in sustainable bamboo rayon and cotton, and are $10 cheaper when you add them to a cart together. Price at time of publish: $95 (top) and $100 (pants); $185 (set) Sizes: XS-3XL | Material: Bamboo rayon, cotton, spandex

Best Shorts and Tank: Wayre Shift & Snap Tank Wayre View On Shopwayre.com View On Shopwayre.com Why We Love It: Lightweight, versatile, and oh-so-wearable, this set packs down small and recovers its shape as soon as you pull it out of the bag. What to Consider: Oils and grease — and even sweat — can stain the otherwise rugged and wearable fabric (especially in lighter colors). For warmer weather, this tank and shorts set was positively made for travel. The stretchy material feels like silk, packs down small, and instantly recovers its shape after hours in a cramped suitcase. The mid-crop Shift and Snap Tank top has shoulder pleats and side slits, so you can wear it tied up, tucked in, or flowing loose. The Flow short has two deep secure pockets that zip closed, plus a secret stash pocket for navigating transportation or crowds. Price at time of publish: $69 (tank), $79 (shorts) Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Materials: Recycled plastic bottles (PET), recycled spandex

Best Blazer and Romper: Laws of Motion The Vice Blazer Laws of Motion View On Lawsofmotion.com Why We Love It: This blazer-romper combo is such a unique take on the typical matching-set silhouette. What to Consider: Because these pieces are made to order, they won't ship until a week or two after the purchase date. Sure, matching tops and bottoms are easy to find — but this matching blazer and short romper is an altogether unique twist with tons of versatile travel applications. The impeccably tailored The Vice Blazer hits right above the knee and has pockets for travel goodies. While it can be worn for work or dressed down with jeans, it’s hard to pass up the coordinating, machine-washable The Moxie Romper, which can also be worn all on its own at warm-weather destinations. And the brand's approach to sizing means you can customize the perfect fit for each, outside the confines of a typical range, by following the measuring instructions on their site. Price at time of publish: $295 (blazer), $325 (romper) Sizes: Customizable | Material: Varies by color (blazer) and polyester, spandex (romper)

Best Button-down and Pants: Farm Rio Printed Button Down & Pant Set Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why We Love It: You’re just about guaranteed to get compliments in this tropical-inspired, notice-me print from the brand that does them best. What to Consider: Limited availability remains in the larger sizes. Although the brand started out with a handful of items at a Brazilian fashion fair, Farm Rio is now one of the country’s most recognizable labels. For those in the know, it’s beloved all around the world for knockout, colorful prints inspired by tropical flora and fauna. This set includes a pull-on pant along with a button-down shirt that you can wear closed or unbuttoned over a swimsuit — and any iteration in between. As a bonus, this viscose set is actually machine washable, too. Price at time of publish: $230 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: Viscose

Best Loungewear: Bleusalt Shorty Crew Bleusalt View On Bleusalt.com Why We Love It: Made in the U.S. with minimal-waste packaging, this cool set comes in 13 colors in an inclusive range of sizes. What to Consider: The joggers run small, so choose accordingly or size up twice for a looser fit. The whole concept behind this brand is the ease of a capsule collection with inclusive sizing. Both pieces come in more than a dozen neutral hues so they’ll go with lots of other items in your carry-on. The Shorty Crew top has a classic, cropped length and long sleeve with a relaxed fit. Score a matching pair of The Sustainable Jogger, which can be worn either high waisted or low waisted. Wear this set with an ankle boot, high-top sneaker, or even heels. Price at time of publish: $128 (top), $150 (pants) Sizes: 00-7 (equivalent to XXS-3XL) | Material: Tencel modal, spandex

Best Wool: Buck Mason Lounge Wool Crew Buck Mason View On Buckmason.com Why We Love It: This cozy matching set is made from a wool and cotton blend for warmth and sophisticated styling. What to Consider: Although they have the look of sweats, you’ll need to wash the pieces on cold and lay flat to dry (or dry clean them) for the best long-lasting use. This matching set has the cut of a sweatsuit but a more elevated construction, made of a blend of merino wool and organic cotton. The Lounge Wool Crew has a relaxed silhouette and a cropped length that’s right on trend, hitting just below the waistband. Subtle detailing borrows from vintage sweats, including a triangle detail at the neckline. Wear the sweater alone as a layering piece, or pair it with the matching Lounge Wool Sweatpant. Also inspired by retro silhouettes, the pants have a slim-fitting leg that tapers at the ankle. A wide ribbed waistband has a drawstring for the perfect fit, and two side-entry pockets are perfect for stashing a lip balm or headphone case on the plane. Price at time of publish: $178 (hoodie), $178 (pants) Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Wool, recycled nylon, organic cotton The 14 Best Women’s Jumpsuits of 2022

Best Silk: Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set 4.5 Lunya View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Lunya.co Why We Love It: This fan-favorite washable silk pajama set is lightweight and delivers major luxury. What to Consider: This set is available in six colors, but inventory may be more limited in the larger sizes. The ultimate pajama set for travel is one that feels like a dream when you’re wearing it after a long day of sightseeing. This Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set is deceptively low maintenance — even machine-washable — but it has a luxurious feel worthy of a five-star hotel bed. Sold together, the combo has an relaxed, oversized fit with a pocketed shirt that can easily top jeans, too. Price at time of publish: $198 Sizes: XS-2XL | Material: Washable silk

Best Cashmere: Gobi Mouline Sweater Gobi View On Gobicashmere.com Why We Love It: Cashmere is the pinnacle of softness and luxury, and this set is sustainably made and undyed. What to Consider: There are only two natural colors to choose, and expect the exact hue of each piece to be slightly unique. There’s nothing more posh than a cashmere set. This one is knitted from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere and comes in a hue nature intended; the pieces aren't dyed but rather untreated for naturally rich, organic tones (plus less water and energy use and carbon emissions compared with chemically treated cashmere). The Mouline Sweater has a raw edge and is perfect on its own or paired with the matching cashmere Mouline Joggers, which have a drawstring waist and pockets at the hips. Price at time of publish: $219 (sweater), $249 (pants) Sizes: XS-2XL | Material: Organic cashmere

Best Sweats: Aether W Foundation Hoodie Aether View On Aetherapparel.com Why We Love It: This set is every bit as comfy as regular sweats — but the straight leg, raglan sleeve, and tailored look keep the look presentable and elevated. What to Consider: The color options — navy, bone, and gray — are neutral but not standout. When you just want to wear sweats, you can still look pulled together on the plane or in an après-ski scenario with this loungewear set with a tailored-for-sweats vibe. Made from a cotton-blend French terry, the W Foundation Hoodie looks refined with raglan sleeves and a rib kit around the body hem and sleeves and the W Foundation Cropped Sweatpant has a shorter, straight-leg fit. Price at time of publish: $195 (hoodie), $195 (pants) Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Cotton, polyester

Best Swim: Waimari Reina Top Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: This coverup set is sexy but totally chic — the equivalent of a night-out dress to wear to pool or beach events. (White makes it brilliant for brides or honeymooners.) What to Consider: Because it’s unlined, it won’t easily double as street clothes. Pool and beach time is’t always casual, and this is the set that will steal the show when you’re partying in Ibiza, Mykonos, or Miami. From the cool Colombian brand Waimari, known for its rich textured fabrics, the Reina Top has long sleeves and a cropped cut with a boat neckline while the sumptuously fringed Sara Skirt ties at the waist like a sarong. Feel-good bonus: All pieces are handmade in the brand’s factory, where it employs mostly single mothers or the family’s breadwinners so they can provide for their households. Price at time of publish: $112 (top), $135 (skirt) Sizes: XS-L | Material: Polyester The Best Swimsuit Cover-ups for Every Summer Style