12 of the Best Marriott All-inclusive Resorts — From Adults-only Escapes to Family-friendly Properties

All-inclusive vacations are having a moment. Around the world, all-inclusive hotels and resorts are attracting more vacationers, including upscale travelers seeking luxury and convenience. According to travel advisor Patti Alejos of Classic Vacations, “At least half of the clients who come to me for vacations are interested in all-inclusive hotels and resorts. They love the idea that their trip is paid for before they get on the plane — no worries about bills after they get home. And travelers love the freedom of not having to look at prices while they’re vacationing.”

Major international hotel brands are expanding their footprints in the all-inclusive category, and Marriott’s All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy site now offers vacations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Brazil, with premium and luxury property tiers including Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Luxury Collection, and Westin represented.

Travel + Leisure spoke to Brian King, president of the Caribbean and Latin America region at Marriott International, about the future of all-inclusive hotels and resorts. “We have a deep pipeline of all-inclusive hotels currently under development,” King said. “We know how important this space is and will continue to expand our unique one-price model offerings in new destinations around the world. In the luxury space, we are helping to reshape the all-inclusive experience through The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, and JW Marriott.”

A report by JLL Research titled “America’s All-inclusive Resort Sector Trends & Outlook” says that the all-inclusive sector has transformed as of late, shifting away from the image of “relatively inexpensive vacation options with copious amounts of mediocre food and unlimited alcohol.” The report concludes that “luxury and upper upscale all-inclusive resorts are here to stay, driven by growing consumer demand for high-quality experiences and stress-free vacations.”

King emphasized the value of Marriott’s loyalty program. “Marriott Bonvoy members have access to more than 8,500 participating hotels in 138 countries and territories. The program adds a fantastic advantage for travelers looking to get the most out of their saved points by redeeming them for free all-inclusive stays that incorporate dining, entertainment, activities, and more.”

As King said, booking an all-inclusive vacation can be a great way to use those Marriott Bonvoy points you’ve been saving up. Here are some of the best Marriott all-inclusive resorts around the world so you can start planning your next relaxing getaway.

