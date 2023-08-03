Hotels + Resorts All-Inclusive Resorts 12 of the Best Marriott All-inclusive Resorts — From Adults-only Escapes to Family-friendly Properties These are some of the best Marriott all-inclusive resorts around the world. By Patricia Doherty Patricia Doherty Patricia Doherty is a writer who specializes in covering destinations, resorts, and cruises for Travel + Leisure and other publications. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts All-inclusive vacations are having a moment. Around the world, all-inclusive hotels and resorts are attracting more vacationers, including upscale travelers seeking luxury and convenience. According to travel advisor Patti Alejos of Classic Vacations, “At least half of the clients who come to me for vacations are interested in all-inclusive hotels and resorts. They love the idea that their trip is paid for before they get on the plane — no worries about bills after they get home. And travelers love the freedom of not having to look at prices while they’re vacationing.” Major international hotel brands are expanding their footprints in the all-inclusive category, and Marriott’s All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy site now offers vacations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Brazil, with premium and luxury property tiers including Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Luxury Collection, and Westin represented. Travel + Leisure spoke to Brian King, president of the Caribbean and Latin America region at Marriott International, about the future of all-inclusive hotels and resorts. “We have a deep pipeline of all-inclusive hotels currently under development,” King said. “We know how important this space is and will continue to expand our unique one-price model offerings in new destinations around the world. In the luxury space, we are helping to reshape the all-inclusive experience through The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, and JW Marriott.” A report by JLL Research titled “America’s All-inclusive Resort Sector Trends & Outlook” says that the all-inclusive sector has transformed as of late, shifting away from the image of “relatively inexpensive vacation options with copious amounts of mediocre food and unlimited alcohol.” The report concludes that “luxury and upper upscale all-inclusive resorts are here to stay, driven by growing consumer demand for high-quality experiences and stress-free vacations.” King emphasized the value of Marriott’s loyalty program. “Marriott Bonvoy members have access to more than 8,500 participating hotels in 138 countries and territories. The program adds a fantastic advantage for travelers looking to get the most out of their saved points by redeeming them for free all-inclusive stays that incorporate dining, entertainment, activities, and more.” As King said, booking an all-inclusive vacation can be a great way to use those Marriott Bonvoy points you’ve been saving up. Here are some of the best Marriott all-inclusive resorts around the world so you can start planning your next relaxing getaway. Related: 23 Best Affordable All-inclusive Resorts for Families and Couples, According to Hotels.com 01 of 12 Sanctuary Cap Cana, A Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, Dominican Republic Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts Located in Cap Cana, a private gated community in Punta Cana, Sanctuary Cap Cana is the first and only Luxury Collection all-inclusive property, according to King. Four suite categories include Colonial, Luxury, Castle, and Villa suites. The renowned Castle Island Suite offers a primary bedroom, secondary bedroom, three indoor plunge pools, and private beach access. Five restaurants along with six bars and lounges provide a variety of dining options. There’s plenty to do with six pools, golf at Punta Espada Golf Club, complimentary use of non-motorized water sports equipment, the Sanctuary Spa, tennis, beach volleyball, boating, fishing, and more. 02 of 12 The Westin Porto de Galinhas, An All-Inclusive Resort, Brazil Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts “This oceanfront resort is Marriott International's first all-inclusive resort in Brazil and South America,” King mentioned. A wide range of amenities for all ages includes a gym, beach club, kids club, teens club, live music, pool yoga, dance classes, and more, promising an unforgettable family vacation. Accommodations range from garden-view rooms to bi-level villas with private pools. A variety of dining spots include a buffet, coffee bar, food truck for street food, beachfront bar, and special options for Bonvoy members staying seven nights or more. There’s a spa, fully-equipped gym, heated indoor pool, children’s pool, and large outdoor leisure area steps from the beach. 03 of 12 Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts Delta Riviera Nayarit is a one-of-a-kind property perched in the Sierra Madre mountains. The property allows guests to reconnect with the surrounding nature with lush endemic flora. A stay includes meals, access to Tonati Beach Club, Wi-Fi, natural pools, and in-room beer and soft drinks. Tzicuri Spa, inspired by the local Huichol culture, focuses on traditional treatments in a tranquil setting. The new Aqua Jungle Experience, modeled after Tolantongo caves in the state of Hidalgo, includes a lazy river, five Jacuzzis, water slides, and a kids area, perfect for family fun. “This is the first Delta all-inclusive in the world,” King pointed out. 04 of 12 Waves Hotel & Spa by Elegant Hotels, Barbados Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts Set on the Platinum Coast of Barbados, the boutique Waves Hotel & Spa is surrounded by lush greenery and Caribbean waters. The hotel’s 70 spacious guest rooms and suites offer chic, modern design and driftwood accents, and a complimentary spa treatment is included with a five-night stay. Also included are cocktails, meals, snacks, fitness classes, Wi-Fi, and complimentary water taxi transportation to sister hotels. Water sports including banana boat rides, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, and sailing are complimentary. There’s also an adults-only building for those who want a little more peace and quiet during their stay. 05 of 12 The House by Elegant Hotels, Barbados Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts The House by Elegant Hotels is a romantic escape with a spectacular beachfront setting overlooking the calm waters of the Caribbean Sea. Guest rooms offer garden or sea views, with several one-bedroom suites to choose from. A stay at this adults-only property includes daily Champagne breakfast, a 30-minute jet lag massage upon arrival, dining, motorized and non-motorized water sports equipment, yoga and fitness classes, traditional afternoon tea, cooking demos, water taxi transportation to sister properties, and personalized ambassador services. Set on a stretch of white-sand beach with lounge chairs, a pool and whirlpool, and lush gardens, The House is the perfect place to unwind. 06 of 12 Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels, Barbados Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts “We are seeing the rise of multi-generational family travel as families find new ways to connect and create lasting memories,” says King. Family travelers will delight in a stay at Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels, located on the picturesque southern shore of Barbados. This family-friendly resort boasts spacious suites for families of all sizes and a variety of dining experiences. Kids can learn about the culture of Barbados with an opportunity to become an “honorary Bajan” during their stay. They learn the local lingo, try their hand at cooking Bajan dishes, and even receive mementos to bring home. A stay includes all meals, non-motorized water sports, fitness classes, tennis lessons, and family-friendly activities like calypso dancing lessons and pastry-making demonstrations. 07 of 12 Tamarind by Elegant Hotels, Barbados Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts Also located on Barbados’s Platinum Coast, Tamarind by Elegant Hotels is an ideal getaway for families. The 101-room resort features private outdoor space in each room, offering stunning views of the property’s gardens or sparkling waters. Numerous dining options include the Dine Around Programme, offering guests the opportunity to indulge at Elegant Hotels’ sister properties. A daily breakfast buffet in the Sugar Cane Room features an omelet station, fresh fruits, breads, and Bajan dishes. Family-friendly amenities — including dedicated adults and kids pools, themed nights, a wide array of water sports, and the educational Flying Fish Kids Club — promise fun and lasting memories. 08 of 12 Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels, Barbados Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts Beachfront boutique hotel Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels is the perfect getaway for art and gastronomy lovers. Located on the Platinum Coast, the adults-only hotel offers 35 spacious one-bedroom suites with coral stone walls, private balconies, and garden, pool, or ocean views. An array of cultural experiences includes weekly art tours, visits to local museums and galleries, and an immersive Treasure Art Crawl excursion. Guests may also enjoy fine dining and participate in hands-on mixology workshops, pastry-making classes, wine tastings, complimentary water sports, and more. Related: 10 Adults-only All-inclusive Resorts Around the World 09 of 12 Crystal Cove by Elegant Hotels, Barbados Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts This family resort offers oceanfront guest rooms and one-bedroom suites in St. James. Dining at three on-site restaurants and bars with ocean and pool views is included, along with motorized and non-motorized water sports (and free lessons). Snorkeling, sailing, tube rides, water skiing, banana boat rides, and stand-up paddle boarding are some of the ways to enjoy the sea, and on land, there are complimentary fitness classes, guided beach walks, and tennis courts. For kids, there’s Freddy’s Island and Adventure Tour with a fun treasure hunt, kite flying, and games. 10 of 12 Westin Reserva Conchal, An All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa, Costa Rica Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts Between lush forests and pristine beaches, Westin Reserva Conchal, An All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa, offers guests a true retreat. Set on 2,400 acres, the resort includes a beach, a lagoon-style pool, a Westin Workout Fitness Studio, tennis courts, and the Reserva Conchal championship golf course. Nine dining venues offer something for every palate, and there’s a special Westin Eat Well menu for kids. The Heavenly Spa by Westin offers facials, body treatments, and salon services. The hotel will even arrange volunteer opportunities with local agricultural initiatives and honeybee conservation projects for educational guest experiences. 11 of 12 Royalton Chic Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, Dominican Republic Courtesy of Marriott Hotels and Resorts The adults-only Royalton Chic Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, offers groups, couples, and solo travelers a great time in the perfect location. Accommodations include 320 rooms, suites, and the plush Chic Mansion with six guest rooms, a private pool, Jacuzzi, a fully stocked bar, and a terrace with a state-of-the-art Bose sound system. Guests of the Chic Mansion also benefit from a personal chef and butler, and they have access to the upscale Diamond Club, which includes exclusive perks across the resort. Six restaurants and bars include a swim-up bar and a Diamond Club beach bar. Wellness opportunities include fitness classes and spa treatments. 12 of 12 Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico The first Marriott Hotel to be opening as an all inclusive in 2024, Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, will offer the all-in-one dream vacation. With renovated rooms, new pools, an exhilarating water park, and daily entertainment, guests will enjoy superb hospitality. Most guest rooms include balconies, and several one-bedroom suites will be available. Dining options range from a beach shack to a Polynesian grill. There’s a spa, fitness center, beach, pool, whirlpool, and kids pool. Marriott’s Kids Club will keep youngsters happy with games, crafts, and outdoor activities. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit