Best Products The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Sets of 2023 Shop coordinating suitcases that combine stylishness and spaciousness. In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. When you're on the road, your luggage is your temporary home — so why not make it as fashionable and functional as possible? From sleek polycarbonate shells to handy organizational features inside, there's a range of desirable attributes for a well-crafted piece. And, as anyone who’s ever received a dented suitcase from the baggage carousel knows, it pays to spend a little extra up front to ensure you won’t have to buy a new set after one rough-and-tumble ride. Whether you’re flying solo or with the whole family, coordinating sets also help streamline your travel aesthetic and make it convenient to spot your pieces at baggage claim — plus, you can typically score a great discount by bundling multiple suitcases together. Our top pick for luxury luggage sets is the Paravel Aviator Set Plus, which earned pride of place thanks to its timeless silhouette, stylish-yet-durable shells, and serious spaciousness. But, if you’re looking for sets with more smart features, or boldly colorful picks, we’ve rounded up the best options for every traveler’s taste and needs. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Paravel Aviator Set Plus at Tourparavel.com Jump to Review Best Value: Mark and Graham Terminal 1 Carry-On and Checked Luggage Set at Markandgraham.com Jump to Review Best Metallic: TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum Collection at Bloomingdales Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Delsey Paris 3-piece Set at Delsey.com Jump to Review Best Organization: Béis Hardside Luggage Set at Beistravel.com Jump to Review Best Colors: July Classic Family Set at July.com Jump to Review Best Designer: FPM Milano Bank Luggage Collection at Bloomingdales Jump to Review Best Trunk Set: July Trunk Set at July.com Jump to Review Most Durable: Rimowa Essential Case Collection at Bloomingdales Jump to Review Best Budget: Travelpro Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Paravel Aviator Set Plus Paravel View On Tourparavel.com Why We Love It: Sophisticated, spacious, and extremely durable, this two-piece set boasts great organizational features.What to Consider: If you’re a frequent international flyer, you may want to consider Paravel’s classic Aviator Set instead, as the Carry-on Plus may be too large for certain airlines. Paravel’s Aviator Carry-on Plus was ranked the number one luxury luggage piece for 2023 by our editors, so it’s only natural that a 2-piece set by the brand would land the top spot on this list. This pair (available in five classic colorways) includes the Aviator Carry-on Plus and the Aviator Grand, both made of sleek yet sturdy recycled polycarbonate. Crucially, the suitcases are super easy to maneuver, thanks to 360-degree double spinner wheels and a smooth telescopic handle. Combined, the two pieces fit over two weeks’ worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. Handy features like an interior compression board, dual-zippered pockets, and a removable laundry bag make it a cinch to stay organized and fit all of your belongings, even without an expander. Beyond looking good, you can also feel good about toting around your set thanks to Paravel’s commitment to offsetting 100 percent of their carbon emissions and ensuring their pieces are ethically produced. Price at time of publish: $825 for 2 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside | Wheel type: 4 spinner | Expandable: No | Smart: No | Sizes: 22.7-inch and 28-inch Best Value Mark and Graham Terminal 1 Carry-On and Checked Luggage Set Mark and Graham View On Markandgraham.com Why We Love It: You’ll look like you shelled out far more for these classy monogrammed suitcases.What to Consider: Those who prefer a sleek, modern look may not like the leather detailing. Even the most inexpensive luggage sets are somewhat of a splurge, so spending a tiny bit extra to make sure you’re buying pieces built to last is important. While there are even more affordable options on the market, they often sacrifice quality, whereas this Mark and Graham duo is true high-end at a reasonable price. Made from lightweight polycarbonate, this 2-piece set is a jetsetter’s dream thanks to monogrammed detailing that makes spotting your suitcase at baggage claim a breeze. It’s also ideal for those with more retro taste, as the leather detailing adds a slightly vintage vibe that will help you stand out in a sea of hyper-modern metallic suitcases. Souped up with TSA-approved locks, smooth-gliding handles, and oversized wheels, these are as easy to maneuver as they are to look at. Crucially, they also feature expanders (1.5 inches on the carry-on and 2 inches on the checked bag), so you can souvenir shop to your heart’s content. Price at time of publish: $519 for 2 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside | Wheel type: 4 spinner | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No | Sizes: 22-inch and 28-inch Best Metallic TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum Collection TUMI View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It: The diagonal design is made with form and function in mind, offering more rugged protection in addition to style.What to Consider: Each of the suitcases are a bit hefty even while empty, with the carry-on weighing 11 pounds. From its uniquely fluid aluminum shell to its classic metallic color range, Tumi’s 19 Degree Aluminum line is impressively chic and durable. This 3-piece set — which is sold separately — features a streamlined, modern look that boasts dual-spinning wheels, strong anti-scuff bumpers, a telescoping handle with a comfortable grip that locks at three settings, plus integrated TSA locks. Inside each suitcase, you’ll find a hanger bracket, and other useful organizational additions like two mesh zip pockets, dual compression straps straps, and a small card pocket. The brand also offers travelers additional peace of mind with their Tumi Tracer program, which assigns every bag a 20-digit identification number to help track your luggage in case of any mishaps. Relatively speaking, it’s also much more affordable than most luxury 3-piece sets. It includes one standard carry-on (21-inch) and two checked bags (27-inch and 32-inch), making this ideal for long term or family travel. For how airy the polypropylene suitcases are (the carry-on weighs just 5.3 pounds!), they’re shockingly durable. Each of the three suitcases come with organizational features like zippered mesh internal pockets and compression straps — which, combined with a 1-inch expansion, offer ample space for stuffing all of your belongings. Notably, Delsey also has a proprietary technology called Zipsecuritech, which ensures the zippered opening is water- and intrusion-resistant. Price at time of publish: $630 for 3 Number of Pieces: 3 | Exterior: Hardside | Wheel type: 4 spinner | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No | Sizes: 21-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch Best Organization Béis Hardside Luggage Set 4.6 View On Beistravel.com Why We Love It: Beyond the standard organizational features, these boast padded laptop sleeves and a weight indicator to help you keep track of what you’re packing. What to Consider: The lighter colors may show scuffs more easily. A suitcase set with a built-in weight indicator on the handle? Sign us up! Béis makes sure you’ll never pay overweight baggage fees again with their smart suitcases, which also boast some of the best organizational features on the market. In addition to the standard zippered mesh section, there are several smaller pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a removable bag for dirty shoes or laundry. For those who appreciate carrying versatility, there’s also a side handle and a retractable bag strap, should you want to switch it up from the cushioned telescoping handle. Four-point compression straps make these expandable suitcases even more convenient for fitting everything you need on the go. Best of all, Béis allows you to customize your set, encouraging you to mix-and-match their pieces (including a mix of hardside and softside) in order to save 10 percent on a set of two or 15 percent on three. The trendy Atlas Pink is almost always sold out, but there are five other sweet shades to choose. Price at time of publish: $429 for the Carry-on Roller and 26-inch Check-in Number of Pieces: 2 or 3 | Exterior: Hardside | Wheel type: 4 spinner | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes | Sizes: 21-inch, 26-inch, and 29-inch Best Colors July Classic Family Set July View On July.com Why We Love It: The suitcases are super smooth to maneuver thanks to July’s proprietary spinner wheels.What to Consider: These are impressively spacious, so be mindful not to overpack if you’re looking to avoid overweight baggage fees. Popular Australian luggage brand July has designed a suitcase with everything the modern traveler could ask for, from an ejectable power bank to aluminum bumpers that offer extra protection and peace of mind. Their telescopic handle stands out among the standard 2 stops, as it’s customizable for up to 20 stops for maximum carrying comfort. To ensure that you can take on cobbled European alleyways with the same ease as gliding through the terminal, they’ve also created their own SilentMove 360-degree double spinner wheels in house. Designed with space-saving in mind, their Carry-on, Checked, and Checked Plus nest into each other for easy storage when not in use — although they’re so charming that you might be booking flights just to have an excuse to show them off. And while most luggage brands stick to classic neutrals or metallics, July offers 12 vibrant colors and 3 punchy limited-edition options (including a bold red), which you can mix-and-match from for the ultimate personalized package. Plus, you’ll save $100 off of the original price when you bundle all three pieces. With details ranging from a rich leather outer handle to two inner compartments, a shirt holder, two leather compression straps, and a mesh pocket to keep your travel wardrobe organized, this set is as convenient as it is classic. There are five pieces available for individual purchase, including a vanity case, classic carry-on, two checked bags, and a bank trunk. Price at time of publish: $1,225 for Vanity Case - $2,225 for Bank Trunk Number of Pieces: 5, sold separately | Exterior: Hardside | Wheel type: 4 spinner | Expandable: No | Smart: No | Sizes: 10.2-inch vanity case, 21.5-inch, 26-inch, 29.5-inch, and 29.7-inch trunk Best Trunk Set July Trunk Set July View On July.com Why We Love It: Available in a range of bold colors, these suitcases are ideal for anyone who travels with a lot of shoes or bulkier items thanks to their 80/20 clamshell design. What to Consider: They don’t nest, which can be a major storage issue in smaller spaces. July’s chic, 70s-inspired trunk suitcases have a retro flair with a modern feel. Made from sleek German polycarbonate, the 21.7-inch carry-on and 28.25-inch checked suitcase boast a scuff-resistant matte finish to make sure they can handle any kind of journey. For those who dislike the hassle of a zip closure, the brand’s twin latch locks will be a breath of fresh air. By far, our favorite part about the set is that both pieces feature a convenient 80/20 design, rather than the ubiquitous butterfly opening. The beauty of this uneven clamshell is that you can store all of your shoes and bulkier items in the deeper part of the trunk, while there’s a zippered compartment up top for the rest of your belongings. Those who appreciate that sort of compartmentalization will also love that there's an odor-proof laundry bag included, which compresses down to keep your dirties separate. Both suitcases also feature the brand’s SilentMove spinner wheels and an ejectable power bank for when you need to juice up your devices on the go. By bundling the two suitcases, you’ll save $35. Price at time of publish: $855 for 2 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside | Wheel type: 4 spinner | Expandable: No | Smart: Yes | Sizes: 21.7-inch and 28.25-inch Most Durable Rimowa Essential Case Collection Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It: The wheels are patented to maximize stability and smoothness, ensuring this sturdy suitcase will glide effortlessly with you, wherever you’re going.What to Consider: While the pieces are all sold separately, they’re easy to bundle directly at purchase — but unfortunately, it doesn’t save you any money to do so. Famous for their celebrity-loved aluminum luggage, Rimowa’s sleek and super-lightweight Essential Collection remains at the top of the line for stylish pieces. Designed and engineered in Germany, this shockingly rugged polycarbonate suitcase was the first of its kind (initially released in 2008) and has set the mold for its competitors, as it’s made from virgin polycarbonate that’s highly resistant to extreme temperatures and retains its color over time. Although the suitcase is designed to handle even the bumpiest roads and roughest baggage handlers, Rimowa offers peace of mind with their 5-year warranty. If you’re looking to color-coordinate your set, note that the 21.7-inch Essential Cabin and 30.6-inch Essential Check-in Large are available in six classic shades, from matte black to cherry red, while the Essential Check-in Medium (26.4 inches) is only available in black and white. Made from durable polycarbonate, this carry-on and checked suitcase pair will stand up well to some rough-and-tumble baggage handling — and, on the chance anything does get dinged up, Travelpro offers a Trusted Companion Promise that will cover the repair costs for any damage caused by an airline in the first year after registration. There’s no need to stress about pairing down your travel wardrobe, as the set itself is impressively spacious thanks to 2-inch expanders in both suitcases. There are a number of other handy features, from a telescopic handle that conveniently locks at two heights to the smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, which make for easy rolling through the airport. Type A travelers can rejoice that the set also boasts several accessory pockets and zippered interior panels to help you stay organized. Scoop it up in 7 cool colors, from Ash Lilac to Gunmetal. Price at time of publish: $330 for 2 Number of Pieces: 2 | Exterior: Hardside | Wheel type: 4 spinner | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No | Sizes: 23-inch and 27-inch Tips for Buying Luxury Luggage Sets Don’t sacrifice form for function All luggage sets are somewhat of an investment, so you want to make sure what you’re buying will stand the test of time (and hold up at baggage claim). Some sets might tempt you with a sleek design or unique pattern, but take careful note of the materials used, plus any warranties, as price doesn’t always reflect quality. Be sure to look for durable models that offer spacious interiors, powerful damage protection for your valuables and, for the suitcase itself, smooth-gliding wheels and zippers. Only get what you need It’s tempting to purchase multi-piece sets based on aesthetics alone, but it’s key to only buy the amount of pieces you need. Consider the ways that you typically pack — Are you always struggling to close your fully-stuffed suitcase? Do you usually leave room for new local purchases? — plus any planned trips before buying a new set. You don’t have to use all of the pieces together, so think about if a carry-on would be helpful for an upcoming business trip while a coordinated checked bag would be a better companion for a two-week vacation in Europe this summer. Frequently Asked Questions Is hardside better than softside? There are pros and cons to each, and it essentially comes down to a matter of preference and priorities. Hardside luggage is more durable and in turn offers more protection for your valuables, especially when made out of polycarbonate. It’s also much easier to clean. However, it tends to show scratches or small dents more readily than softside luggage.While softside luggage can be more prone to tearing over time, suitcases made from rugged ballistic nylon can also be exceptionally durable. They’re also an over-packer’s best friend, as they have more give for souvenir-stuffing. What are the benefits of luggage sets? First things first: saving money! Most retailers offer a discount on bundled sets, meaning more ba(n)g for your buck. Luggage sets are also great for streamlining your individual or family’s travel aesthetic, bringing back the golden days of Pan Am and luxe railway travel when you were expected to dress for an occasion rather than for a nap.They’re often also the most efficient space-savers, as you can nest them inside each other Matryoshka doll-style when not in use. What usually comes in a luggage set? Luggage sets typically consist of two or three pieces, including one carry-on (ranging from 19-23 inches) and one or two checked bags of varied sizes (the smaller measuring 25-27 inches, and larger 28-32 inches). Why Trust Travel + Leisure For this article, T+L contributor Sophie Dodd researched the most high-quality luggage sets on the market, from legacy brands to newcomers that make sleek and sturdy pieces that you can count on for life. Why Trust Travel + Leisure For this article, T+L contributor Sophie Dodd researched the most high-quality luggage sets on the market, from legacy brands to newcomers that make sleek and sturdy pieces that you can count on for life. She used her expertise as a travel writer and a full-time traveler to curate a list of the best options for every style and type of trip.