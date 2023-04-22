I Used to Work at Lululemon, and These Are the 17 Genius Items I Recommend for Travel

For the last eight years I’ve enjoyed a career as a travel writer, visiting all seven continents in the process. But before that, I was a store educator at Lululemon, where I learned a lot about the science behind the brand’s popular, comfy activewear. I bought pieces I loved and believed in while working there (though I regret not taking greater advantage of their generous employee discount!), and that’s part of the reason most of my travel wardrobe still features the famous “a” logo.

While Lululemon isn’t famous for low prices, I've experienced first-hand that it’s the kind of place where you go for investment pieces with long shelf lives. Heck, I still wear my Lulu gear that pre-dates Instagram. I call it “vintage.” Of course, Lululemon is always coming out with new stuff I'm shopping these days. Last year alone, they debuted a hiking collection for men and women and introduced their first pair of running shoes. I also love to scroll through the latest deals in the “We Made Too Much” section. Currently, I have my eye on these best-selling flared pants (they have thousands of five-star ratings) which are currently up to 50 percent off. I’m also going to buy this travel writer-approved belt bag for my mom for Mother’s Day.

Whether you’re looking for gear that makes traveling with your parents easier, or you’re simply treating yourself to something special, I have you covered when it comes to Lululemon. I may no longer be on their payroll, but I spent many hours on the site recently and put together a list of travel-friendly products, many of which I personally own, starting at just $38. Whether it’s a convertible backpack or a reversible sweater, if it’s below, it has my unofficial travel-writer stamp of approval. Just keep in mind that any items marked down may be final sale. That said, I doubt you’ll have any regrets.

Travel + Leisure / Katie Jackson

Lululemon Lab Convertible Duffle Bag 29L

My first insider tip for you? The Lululemon Lab Convertible Duffle Bag is genius because it’s actually two bags in one. First, it’s a great weekender duffel for quick trips where you’re only packing for a night or two. Second, it converts into a backpack — I can see myself using it as a personal item on the plane. In terms of features, it has a padded laptop pocket for electronics, a sleeve that makes it easy to slide on top of your favorite roller bag, and an exterior water bottle holder comes in handy for staying hydrated.

To buy: lululemon.com, $75

City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Leg Pant

Back when I worked at Lululemon, they had mostly leggings and yoga pants. These days, I love seeing options you can wear to the office like the City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Leg Pant. Of course, since it’s made of a sweat-wicking, four-way stretch “performance fabric” that’s also wrinkle-resistant, it’s a great travel pant. And unlike leggings, it has several pockets. There are two in front, two in back, and a smaller pocket that’s perfect for coins or keys. Available in both black and white, it’s available in sizes 28-31 and is currently $29 off.

To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $128)

Everywhere Belt Bag

With a 4.7-star average rating from more than 12,500 reviews, the Everywhere Belt Bag is so popular that Lululemon has a “purchase limit” on it to keep it from selling out. You can only buy up to 10, and they have to be in different colors. The main thing I love about this bag is that, like the duffel above, it can be worn two ways. Wear it as a traditional fanny pack or as a crossbody bag. It’s small enough that it’s easy to pack around but big enough to fit all of your valuables including passport, phone, wallet, and hotel key.

To buy: lululemon.com, $38

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Lululemon didn’t make shoes back when I worked there, but I figured it would only be a matter of time before they entered that market. And considering how highly rated their shoes are, it looks like they’re delivering a quality product. The Chargefeel Low Women’s Workout Shoe, for example, has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviews. I love that it’s on sale for less than $100, and it’s designed for both running and training, so essentially, it takes the place of two pairs. It’s currently available in black in most sizes 5.5-10.5.



To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $138)

Waterside UV Protection Long Sleeve

In two weeks I’m headed to the Coco Collections resorts in the Maldives, where I plan on spending as much time in the water as a mermaid. To protect me from the islands’ ever-present sun, I’ll be wearing the Waterside UV Protection Long Sleeve. It’s made of machine-washable (cold water only) four-way stretch fabric treated with a UPF coating that blocks nearly 98 percent of the sun’s harmful UV rays. It’s available in sizes XS-XXL, and most shoppers and I recommend buying up a size.

To buy: lululemon.com, $78

Softstreme Back in Action Dress

For the Maldives, I also plan on packing the Softstreme Back in Action Dress, which is made of the brand’s cool-to-the-touch, quick-drying “Softstreme” fabric that has Lululemon’s signature four-way stretch. Despite being comfy and casual, it has a kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve, and it’s also dressy enough to wear to dinner, especially when paired with cute wedges. And just because I didn’t get it on sale, doesn’t mean you can’t. It’s currently 30 percent off and is still available in sizes 2-12 in both black and white.

To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $128)

Speed Up Mid-Rise Line Short 4”

I love Lululemon’s best-selling Speed Up Mid-Rise Line Short 4” so much I own three pairs! My oldest pair, which has faded some but is still in good condition, dates all the way back to 2009. In fact, I wore them on almost a daily basis while backpacking for 80 days around Europe the summer before my sophomore year of college. Of course, in addition to sightseeing on sunny days, these shorts are also ideal for exercise. They have a built-in liner, so you don’t need to get a pair of underwear dirty, a zippered pocket for keys or a credit card, and an adjustable drawcord waist. While they’re so popular they seldom go on sale, they’re available in lots of options (hence, why I own so many). Choose from 15 colors in sizes 0-14.



To buy: lululemon.com, $69

Convertible High-Rise Hiking Jogger

The Convertible High-Rise Hiking Jogger, which debuted last fall when Lululemon launched its first-ever hiking collection, quickly became a staple in my travel wardrobe. Earlier this week I was hiking at Montage Big Sky in Montana, where there was still snow on the ground but the temperature was in the 70s Fahrenheit. So, mid-hike when I started to get hot, I turned them into shorts by unzipping the leg bottoms and stashing them in the cargo pockets. There’s also a zippered pocket, which I used for my credit card and hotel key. Currently, they come in three colors and sizes 0-14. One shopper who left a five-star rating wrote: “Bought three pairs of these; they are my favourite versatile pant!”

To buy: lululemon.com, $159 (originally $198)

Travel + Leisure / Katie Jackson.

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt

As a former tennis coach, I have a closet full of tennis skirts. But what I love about the Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt is that it works for tennis, but not only tennis. The 17-inch style (it comes in three lengths: 12-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch) is perfect for a summer day of sightseeing, and it can easily transition into an evening piece perfect for going out on the town. Of course, it is athleisure, so it’s comfortable and functional first and foremost. There’s even a zippered pocket in the back and drop in pockets built into the skirt’s liner. Choose from 12 colors in most sizes from 0-20.

To buy: lululemon.com, $78

Carry Onwards Travel Yoga Mat

The Carry Onwards Travel Yoga Mat is a great travel accessory for the traveler who likes to stay active on vacation or bring their yoga practice with them. I could even see myself using this mat, which is made of sustainably sourced natural rubber, to stretch on a long layover. At just three pounds, it’s pretty lightweight, and when it’s folded up it takes up about half the space, length-wise, of a regular yoga mat.



To buy: lululemon.com, $88

Swiftly Relaxed Half Zip

Although the Swiftly Relaxed Half Zip is designed for running and training, it’s still a great lightweight, travel-friendly layer even if you don’t plan on breaking a sweat on your next trip. That said, if you do work out in it while you’re away, you’ll probably enjoy the fabric’s trademarked Silverescent technology. It prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria, which means you get more wears in between washes. It’s available in two colors and sizes 0-14, and if you act fast, you can get it for more than 40 percent off!

To buy: lululemon.com, $74 (originally $108)

ABC Men’s Jogger

While my go-to travel jogger is the Align jogger, I always recommend the men’s equivalent to my guy friends. Like my joggers, the ABC Jogger is made of a wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying, four-way stretch fabric that, despite being as comfy as sweats, looks polished enough to be dressed up for a night out on the town, especially when the waistband drawcord is worn inside. In addition to a secure back pocket for his wallet, these joggers have two front pockets with hidden media sleeves. They’re currently available in nine colors and sizes XS-XXL.

To buy: lululemon.com, $128

5-Year Basic T-Shirt, 3-Pack

Do I think Lululemon is cheap? Heck no. But I do know their stuff lasts so long you can wear it for years. For example, the 5-Year Basic T-Shirt, 3-Pack is designed to last half a decade. If you do the math, it comes out to less than $10 per year per T-shirt and is much better for the environment than buying new $20 shirts every year. Although these shirts are designed for men, I live in them (they come in sizes XS-XXL) because oversized is in, and they go with every kind of bottom. One shopper who left a five-star review raved that they are made of “soft, breathable fabric and a nice slim cut. Just what I was looking for in an undershirt [and] basic T-shirt for everyday wear.”

To buy: lululemon.com, $138

Men’s Active Swim Short 6”

While I’ve never had swimwear from Lululemon, I did sell Robert Downey, Jr. a swimming cap when I worked there! And if we’d had the Men’s Active Swim Short 6” in stock, I would have tried to talk him into buying those, too. Personally, I love this short, which is made of 100 percent recycled polyester, because it has a zippered back pocket for small valuables, “laser-cut” ventilation panels for breathability, and the brand’s signature Xtra Life Lycra, which prevents chlorine damage. One five-star review left by a former lifeguard says they wish they’d discovered these years ago. Choose from five colors in sizes S-XXL.

To buy: lululemon.com, $88

Warp Light Packable Men's Jacket

I’m a sucker for anything with “packable” in the product title, so the Warp Light Packable Men's Jacket which packs down into its own back pocket automatically gets my approval. It’s made of a four-way stretch breathable mesh fabric that repels moisture, and to further keep water out, the hood is cinchable. It also has two zippered pockets and a “hidden sleeve” to keep your phone safe and dry. One shopper who left a five-star rating wrote: “Bought this as a lite packable jacket for a trip recently. It was fantastic! Provided some protection from light rain [which] was nice and light even when it got warmer. Was able to easily pack down and be carried around in my day bag when it got too warm out.” The Warp Light Packable Men’s Jacket is currently available in five colors and sizes XS-4XL.



To buy: lululemon.com, $148

Reversible Double-Knit Zip-Up Sweater

The Reversible Double-Knit Zip-Up Sweater, which is currently 41 percent off, also offers two looks, and textures, for the price of one. One side is a honeycomb knit in Moonlight Magenta, and the other is a super soft merino blend in Faint Lavender. It’s a great lightweight layer for summer evenings — I can see myself wearing it to all the weddings I’m invited to in the coming months — and it’s also perfect for a cooler plane cabin. It’s available in sizes 0-14, but keep in mind that it runs big, so you may want to buy a size down.

To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $168)

Pack It Down Jacket

This summer my travel editor wants me to fly the new Icelandic airline, PLAY, to Reykjavik, one of summer’s hottest, but not literally, destinations. Since daily lows will be in the 40s Fahrenheit, I’m bringing my beloved Pack It Down Jacket, which is as travel-friendly as it is warm (it’s wind-proof, water-resistant, and made of 700-fill-power goose down). I love that it comes with a stuff sack with a handle that’s easy to attach to the exterior of a backpack or carry-on when I run out of space inside. I’m also a fan of the hood, which is removable, and the hand pockets that feature a “hidden” sleeve for my iPhone. While it’s not currently on sale, it does come in two great colors and sizes 0-12.

To buy: lululemon.com, $198

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.