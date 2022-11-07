10 Genius Products to Organize Your Luggage for Holiday Travel — All Under $25

Frequent travelers know the tricks for staying organized any time they’re on the road. But the extra hectic circumstances surrounding the holiday season make it more important than ever for every type of traveler to stay streamlined and orderly amid the chaos.

Our roundup of luggage organizers includes all the tools you need to do just that. From packing cubes and tech accessory organizers to toiletry solutions and even trolley cup holders, these thoughtfully designed products offer game-changing functionality with prices starting at just $10.



Nishel Hanging Toiletry Organizer

Amazon

This leak-proof toiletry organizer has a function you never knew you needed: It hangs. With a 360-degree swivel hook you can dangle your stuff securely from a shower rod, door hook, or other small, chaotic space. It has enough room for as many as 10 full-size toiletry bottles, with clear pouches to get an at-a-glance overview of the stuff inside.



To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

Meacolia Travel Pill Organizer

Amazon

When it comes to your medicine cabinet, banish bulky bottles and only bring what you need for travel. This box uses a thick silicone ring as a seal to stay tightly closed and protect pills from moisture. The budget-friendly set comes with three organizers, each with eight compartments. Not just for medicines and supplements, these do double duty for traveling with other small, delicate items like jewelry or craft supplies.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 for 3 (originally $13)

Silicone Zip Ties

Amazon

Traveling in the personal tech age means carrying a bag load of cables, from charging cords to delicate headphone cables. Keep everything separate and free from tangles in your carryon with this set of rugged and reusable zip-locking silicone cable ties. Varying colors can help you code your cables for easier identification on the go, too.

To buy: amazon.com, $11 for 20

DDgro Travel Accessories Organizer

Amazon

This slim, streamlined organizer is ideal for tech accessories like headphones and charging cables (but it’s versatile enough to use for jewelry and other small items, too). It has two compartments with pockets and mesh enclosures to keep everything secure and tangle free. The outer material is durable and splash proof.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $16)

Finpac Luggage Cup Holder

Amazon

Especially during the busy holiday travel season, you need all the hands-free solutions you can get. This luggage cup holder connects to your roll-on suitcase and carries not just drinks but essentials like a passport, cash, or smartphone in front and back pockets. It comes with its own drawstring bag so it stores away tidily when you’re not in transit.

To buy: amazon.com, $18

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Cubes

Amazon

While this pack of four packing cubes rings in at a budget-friendly price point, this simple set is a huge boon for organization on the go. Each cube has a breathable mesh top panel, which both ventilates the contents and makes it easy to identify what’s inside. They’re also super lightweight and compact so they don’t add bulk to your cargo.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $27)

Kelesa Travel Makeup Brush Organizer

Amazon

Makeup brushes can be tricky to travel with, but this sleek case keeps them well organized and protected. Made of soft and sleek BPA-free silicone, this case is fast drying and easy to clean. A magnetic closure design keeps everything secure with no fuss.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $13)

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags

Courtesy of Amazon

These waterproof, lightweight bags keep your shoes protected — while also protecting the rest of your luggage contents from your shoes. Billed specifically as shoe bags (and the best-selling golf shoe bags at Amazon), these have a ton of other versatile uses for travel, including as makeup or toiletry bags. Zippers are strong and smooth, with a center-zipping design for easy ins and outs.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 for 4 (originally $22)

Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer

Amazon

Traveling with jewelry can mean tangling, breaking, or losing favorite pieces. Avoid the potential pitfall with this thoughtfully designed jewelry case, which separates and organizes items individually by category. Five compartments include a buckle band for rings, a panel for earrings, buckle straps for necklaces, and two zippered pouches.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $23)

Hero Neck Wallet

Amazon

This pouch keeps your most precious essentials organized, secure, and available at the ready. Think of it as a unisex neck wallet, with room to organize your passport, ID, cash, phone, and more. Tuck it under your clothes for discrete carrying. Construction includes RFID layers that shield personal information.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

