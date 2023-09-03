We Shopped Every Labor Day Luggage Sale on the Internet and Found the 64 Best Deals — Up to $700 Off

Labor Day weekend can feel like a last-ditch effort to squeeze in one final three-day vacation before the busy fall season, but for us at Travel + Leisure, it’s also the chance to refresh our luggage collection with deals from our favorite brands. Yes, one of the busiest travel days of the year is also one of the best times to save on travel essentials like carry-ons, weekender bags, and checked luggage sets.

Many major retailers use the three-day weekend to mark down some of their most popular models — we’re talking huge discounts up to 77 percent off. We’re shopping the incredible deals from our favorite luggage brands — including Samsonite, Away Travel, Monos, Tumi, and Travelpro — to prepare for our fall and winter travels, although the sales sections on Nordstrom Rack and Amazon alone are enough to inspire even more far-flung adventures.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to take time away from your well-deserved three-day weekend to scour the Internet for the best deals … we did that for you. These deals go fast, so act quickly if you find a bag that suits your style. From 57 percent off one of our T+L’s favorite weekender bags from Boconi to $700 off — yes, $700 off! — this Champs luggage set, keep reading to shop our curated picks of the best luggage deals available this Labor Day weekend. But hurry — we haven’t seen prices this good since Black Friday, so these deals are bound to sell out fast.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set

Amazon

No other retailer has a larger selection of luggage online than Amazon, and over Labor Day Weekend, it’s one of the best places to find some of the biggest deals on top selling brands. Score an entire 3-piece London hardside set from Rockland for 68 percent off the original price and find out why the set has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, or snag the brand’s 2-piece softsided set for just $40, and join in on the other 42,800 five-star ratings.

Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder, USB Port, and Phone Holder 2-Piece Set

Amazon

Best Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals

Kenneth Cole Madison 28-Inch Luggage

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom’s luggage and travel section boasts brands like Kenneth Cole, Tumi, and Herschel Supply Co., and during Labor Day Weekend sales go quickly on those top tier travel brands selections of duffles and weekenders. Act quickly while the best-selling Kenneth Cole Out of Bounds 24” Hardside Suitcase is 60 percent off, and the two-piece tote and spinner luggage set by Geoffrey Beene is 50 percent off. And this deal on a Champs 2-piece luggage set made us stop in our tracks — it’s $700 off!

Best Samsonite Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform 21-Inch Carry-On Spinner Luggage

Samsonite

This timeless brand has been trusted by travelers around the world for nearly a century, and it’s easy to see why. Samsonite luggage is reliably durable and new models come with loads of innovative features like RFID protection, USB ports, and suspension wheels. Labor Day Weekend deals on the brand span their entire range, from carry-ons and checked bags to under seat luggage. Save 30 percent off the trendy SXK Rolltop Backpack and 58 percent off the hardsided Centric 3-Piece Set.

Best eBags Luggage Deals

eBags CityLink Wheeled Backpack

Amazon

This America-based brand is owned by Samsonite and goes all out for Labor Day Weekend. You’ll find hardshell spinners, softshell carry-ons, backpacks, and luggage accessories deeply discounted from both eBags and Samsonite on the site. The brand’s popular CityLink Field Pack is on sale for 40 percent off, and they’re offering 30 percent off the new Entering Vacation Mode (E.V.M.) hard-sided spinner.

Best Lo & Sons Luggage Deals

Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag

Lo & Sons

This Asian-American-owned brand was born after founder Helen Lo struggled to find lightweight luggage suitable to her frequent travels … and her back problems. Lo enlisted the help of her two sons, and the trip came up with a series of functional, lightweight, and very back-friendly bags for everyday travel. They’re celebrating the long weekend with sales that last until September 11, and include up to 50 percent off their most popular summer styles, including this Upcycled Patchwork Tote for $99 (originally $165) and this Beacon backpack for $179 (originally $298).

Best Tumi Luggage Deals

Tumi Just in Case Backpack

There’s a reason Tumi is synonymous with quality; actually, 30 reasons. Each product produced by this high-end brand goes through a combination of 30 tests to ensure it’s ready to stand up against everything that will be thrown its way on the streets … or in the air. Tumi luggage is built to last, but their Labor Day Weekend deals won’t, so act accordingly. The brand takes international travel seriously, and designed many of their carry-ons to meet Asian and European standards, like their sleek Cori Tote, which is a whopping $271 off.

Best Monos Luggage Deals

Monos Check-In Large Suitcase

Monos

Not only is Monos a favorite of many T+L travel writers and editors, but the brand also shares a similar ethos to many professional travelers: “being immersed in the here and now.” The design is simple, but the quality is impeccable—and incredibly durable, as evidenced by the 40 tests each piece is required to pass before hitting the market — and that’s what separates Monos from everything else out there. The brand celebrates Labor Day Weekend with up to 20 percent off favorite bags with a combination of the 10 percent promo code LONGWEEKEND and select markdowns on some of its best-selling pieces, like their vegan leather Metro Sling for $72.

Best Calpak Luggage Deals

Calpak Evry Starter Bundle Luggage Set

CalPak

The number of times the word “perfect” is used in the product reviews on Calpak’s top products should be enough incentive to purchase one of these popular bags, but their Labor Day Weekend sales make owning one perfectly irresistible. This year they’re offering up to 60 percent off select styles, with hot deals like $246 off their three-piece Evry Starter Bundle. Consider this your sign to add to cart.

Best Travelpro Luggage Deals

Travelpro Maxlite 5 25-inch Medium Check-In Expandable Spinner

TravelPro

This is the No. 1 most trusted luggage brand by airline crews and flight attendants around the world, and it’s a fan favorite over here at T+L as well. Travelpro changed the way people travel back when they invented a bag with telescoping handles and wheels — the rollaboard — and now they’re changing the way people shop for travel gear with a 100-day trial guarantee and 15 percent off their entire site for Labor Day Weekend. Snag the Maxlite 5 International Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard for just $145 or the exclusive Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Carry-on Spinner and UnderSeat Tote Luggage Set for $158 off its original price.

Best Away Luggage Deals

Away The Carry-on With Pocket

Courtesy of Away

Travel + Leisure editors aren’t the only ones who rave about this New York City-based luggage company, and just their The Carry-On bag alone has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5. Away luggage deals don’t happen very often, but Labor Day Weekend is one of the brand’s biggest promotions it runs all year. Between now and September 4, travelers can save up to 35 percent on Away’s best-selling Original suitcases and select bags. You can get The Carry-on with Pocket, with room in the front for a laptop for just $276 or the F.A.R. Duffel Bag for just $93 (originally $170), but only if you act quickly!

