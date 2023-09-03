Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love We Shopped Every Labor Day Luggage Sale on the Internet and Found the 64 Best Deals — Up to $700 Off Save big on Samsonite, Away, Monos, and Tumi at prices we haven’t seen since Black Friday. By Kristy Alpert Kristy Alpert Kristy Alpert is a freelance travel writer with bylines in Esquire, Travel + Leisure, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Food & Wine, AFAR, Fodor’s Travel, and more. She has visited 86 countries—on all seven continents—and even paid rent on four. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on September 3, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Amazon Luggage Deals Best Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals Best Samsonite Luggage Deals Best eBags Luggage Deals Best Lo & Sons Luggage Deals Best Tumi Luggage Deals Best Monos Luggage Deals Best Calpak Luggage Deals Best Travelpro Luggage Deals Best Away Luggage Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Labor Day weekend can feel like a last-ditch effort to squeeze in one final three-day vacation before the busy fall season, but for us at Travel + Leisure, it’s also the chance to refresh our luggage collection with deals from our favorite brands. Yes, one of the busiest travel days of the year is also one of the best times to save on travel essentials like carry-ons, weekender bags, and checked luggage sets. Many major retailers use the three-day weekend to mark down some of their most popular models — we’re talking huge discounts up to 77 percent off. We’re shopping the incredible deals from our favorite luggage brands — including Samsonite, Away Travel, Monos, Tumi, and Travelpro — to prepare for our fall and winter travels, although the sales sections on Nordstrom Rack and Amazon alone are enough to inspire even more far-flung adventures. Don’t worry, you don’t have to take time away from your well-deserved three-day weekend to scour the Internet for the best deals … we did that for you. These deals go fast, so act quickly if you find a bag that suits your style. From 57 percent off one of our T+L’s favorite weekender bags from Boconi to $700 off — yes, $700 off! — this Champs luggage set, keep reading to shop our curated picks of the best luggage deals available this Labor Day weekend. But hurry — we haven’t seen prices this good since Black Friday, so these deals are bound to sell out fast. Best Amazon Luggage Deals Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $480 $166 No other retailer has a larger selection of luggage online than Amazon, and over Labor Day Weekend, it’s one of the best places to find some of the biggest deals on top selling brands. Score an entire 3-piece London hardside set from Rockland for 68 percent off the original price and find out why the set has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, or snag the brand’s 2-piece softsided set for just $40, and join in on the other 42,800 five-star ratings. SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage Carry-On, $95 (originally $120) Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set, Charcoal, 2-Piece (14/19), $40 (originally $95) Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28), $152 (originally $480) Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 Softside Underseat Carry-on, $128 (originally $150) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels (20), $119 (originally $160) Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0 19-inch Carry-on Luggage, $240 (originally $300) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 20-inch Carry-on 20-Inch, $108 (originally $200) American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, $127 (originally $150) Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder, USB Port and Phone Holder 2-Piece Set, $54 (originally $75) Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder, USB Port, and Phone Holder 2-Piece Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $54 Best Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals Kenneth Cole Madison 28-Inch Luggage Nordstrom Rack Buy on Nordstromrack.com $315 $140 Nordstrom’s luggage and travel section boasts brands like Kenneth Cole, Tumi, and Herschel Supply Co., and during Labor Day Weekend sales go quickly on those top tier travel brands selections of duffles and weekenders. Act quickly while the best-selling Kenneth Cole Out of Bounds 24” Hardside Suitcase is 60 percent off, and the two-piece tote and spinner luggage set by Geoffrey Beene is 50 percent off. And this deal on a Champs 2-piece luggage set made us stop in our tracks — it’s $700 off! Champs Tourist Suitcase 2-Piece Luggage Set, $200 (originally $900) Ben Sherman 24-inch Expandable Spinner Suitcase, $90 (originally $300) Geoffrey Beene Two-Piece Tote and Spinner Luggage Set, $180 (originally $360) Kenneth Cole Out of Bounds 24” Hardside Suitcase, $79 (originally $200) Kenneth Cole Madison 28-inch Luggage, $140 (originally $315) Herschel Novel Duffle Bag, $70 (originally $100) Boconi Overnight Duffle Bag, $110 (originally $399) Robert Graham Infinity Duffle Bag, $112 (originally $398) Vince Camuto Zora Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set, $280 (originally $600) Best Samsonite Luggage Deals Samsonite Freeform 21-Inch Carry-On Spinner Luggage Samsonite Buy on Samsonite.com $200 $140 This timeless brand has been trusted by travelers around the world for nearly a century, and it’s easy to see why. Samsonite luggage is reliably durable and new models come with loads of innovative features like RFID protection, USB ports, and suspension wheels. Labor Day Weekend deals on the brand span their entire range, from carry-ons and checked bags to under seat luggage. Save 30 percent off the trendy SXK Rolltop Backpack and 58 percent off the hardsided Centric 3-Piece Set. Samsonite SXK Rolltop Backpack, $133 (originally $190) Samsonite Centric 3-Piece Set, $310 (originally $730) Samsonite Ascella X Extra Large Spinner, $170 (originally $250) Samsonite Mobile Solution Carry-On Expandable Spinner, $140 (originally $200) Samsonite Executive Leather Convertible Backpack, $140 (originally $200) Samsonite SXK Wheeled Duffel Bag, $210 (originally $300) Samsonite SXK Core Messenger Bag, $133 (originally $190) Samsonite Freeform 21-Inch Carry-On Spinner Luggage, $140 (originally $200) Samsonite 2-Piece Co/l Luggage Set, $180 (originally $280) Best eBags Luggage Deals eBags CityLink Wheeled Backpack Amazon Buy on Ebags.com $160 $110 This America-based brand is owned by Samsonite and goes all out for Labor Day Weekend. You’ll find hardshell spinners, softshell carry-ons, backpacks, and luggage accessories deeply discounted from both eBags and Samsonite on the site. The brand’s popular CityLink Field Pack is on sale for 40 percent off, and they’re offering 30 percent off the new Entering Vacation Mode (E.V.M.) hard-sided spinner. CityLink Field Pack, $48 (originally $80) E.V.M. Medium Spinner, $105 (originally $150) CityLink Wheeled Backpack, $110 (originally $160) CityLink Duffel, $78 (originally $130) Haswell Laptop Backpack, $40 (originally $60) Best Lo & Sons Luggage Deals Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag Lo & Sons Buy on Loandsons.com $215 $129 This Asian-American-owned brand was born after founder Helen Lo struggled to find lightweight luggage suitable to her frequent travels … and her back problems. Lo enlisted the help of her two sons, and the trip came up with a series of functional, lightweight, and very back-friendly bags for everyday travel. They’re celebrating the long weekend with sales that last until September 11, and include up to 50 percent off their most popular summer styles, including this Upcycled Patchwork Tote for $99 (originally $165) and this Beacon backpack for $179 (originally $298). Lo & Sons Upcycled Patchwork Tote, $99 (originally $165) Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag, $129 (originally $215) Lo & Sons Beacon backpack, $179 (originally $298) Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Tote, $123 (originally $205) Lo & Sons O.G. 2 Laptop Bag, $199 (originally $398) Lo & Sons Waverley 2 Belt Bag, $105 (originally $210) Lo & Sons Hakuba Backpack, $165 (originally $275) Best Tumi Luggage Deals Tumi Just in Case Backpack Buy on Tumi.com $150 $105 There’s a reason Tumi is synonymous with quality; actually, 30 reasons. Each product produced by this high-end brand goes through a combination of 30 tests to ensure it’s ready to stand up against everything that will be thrown its way on the streets … or in the air. Tumi luggage is built to last, but their Labor Day Weekend deals won’t, so act accordingly. The brand takes international travel seriously, and designed many of their carry-ons to meet Asian and European standards, like their sleek Cori Tote, which is a whopping $271 off. Tumi Just in Case Tote, $105 (originally $150) Tumi Just in Case Duffel, $135 (originally $195) Tumi Cori Tote, $629 (originally $900) Tumi Just in Case Backpack, $105 (originally $150) Best Monos Luggage Deals Monos Check-In Large Suitcase Monos Buy on Monos.com $355 $316 Not only is Monos a favorite of many T+L travel writers and editors, but the brand also shares a similar ethos to many professional travelers: “being immersed in the here and now.” The design is simple, but the quality is impeccable—and incredibly durable, as evidenced by the 40 tests each piece is required to pass before hitting the market — and that’s what separates Monos from everything else out there. The brand celebrates Labor Day Weekend with up to 20 percent off favorite bags with a combination of the 10 percent promo code LONGWEEKEND and select markdowns on some of its best-selling pieces, like their vegan leather Metro Sling for $72. Monos Metro Sling, $72 (originally $80) Monos Check-In Large Suitcase, $316 (originally $355) Best Calpak Luggage Deals Calpak Evry Starter Bundle Luggage Set CalPak Buy on Calpaktravel.com $545 $299 The number of times the word “perfect” is used in the product reviews on Calpak’s top products should be enough incentive to purchase one of these popular bags, but their Labor Day Weekend sales make owning one perfectly irresistible. This year they’re offering up to 60 percent off select styles, with hot deals like $246 off their three-piece Evry Starter Bundle. Consider this your sign to add to cart. Calpak Evry Starter Bundle, $299 (originally $545) Calpak Gold Marble Carry-On Luggage, $166 (originally $195) Calpak Luka Mini Backpack, $58 (originally $72) Calpak Stevyn Rolling Duffel, $132 (originally $165) Calpak Trnk 3-Piece Luggage Set, $495 (originally $715) Calpak Astyll 2-Piece Luggage Set, $329 (originally $470) Best Travelpro Luggage Deals Travelpro Maxlite 5 25-inch Medium Check-In Expandable Spinner TravelPro Buy on Travelpro.com $220 $187 This is the No. 1 most trusted luggage brand by airline crews and flight attendants around the world, and it’s a fan favorite over here at T+L as well. Travelpro changed the way people travel back when they invented a bag with telescoping handles and wheels — the rollaboard — and now they’re changing the way people shop for travel gear with a 100-day trial guarantee and 15 percent off their entire site for Labor Day Weekend. Snag the Maxlite 5 International Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard for just $145 or the exclusive Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Carry-on Spinner and UnderSeat Tote Luggage Set for $158 off its original price. Travelpro Maxlite 5 International Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard, $145 (originally $170) Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Carry-on Spinner and UnderSeat Tote Luggage Set, $632 ($790) Travelpro Maxlite 5 25-inch Medium Check-In Expandable Spinner, $187 (originally $220) Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner, $315 (originally $370) Travelpro Platinum Elite First Class Luggage Set, $640 (originally $800) Travelpro Maxlite Air Medium Check-In Expandable Hardside Spinner, $187 (originally $220) Travelpro Platinum Elite 22-inch Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard, $315 (originally $370) Best Away Luggage Deals Away The Carry-on With Pocket Courtesy of Away Buy on Awaytravel.com $375 $276 Travel + Leisure editors aren’t the only ones who rave about this New York City-based luggage company, and just their The Carry-On bag alone has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5. Away luggage deals don’t happen very often, but Labor Day Weekend is one of the brand’s biggest promotions it runs all year. Between now and September 4, travelers can save up to 35 percent on Away’s best-selling Original suitcases and select bags. You can get The Carry-on with Pocket, with room in the front for a laptop for just $276 or the F.A.R. Duffel Bag for just $93 (originally $170), but only if you act quickly! The Daily Carry-On with Pocket, $208 (originally $245) F.A.R. Duffel 55L, $93 (originally $170) The Carry-On with Pocket, $276 (originally $375) The Front Pocket Backpack, $146 (originally $195) The Packable Carryall, $56 (originally $75) The Original Large Suitcase, $318 (originally $375) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Lululemon Restocked Its 'We Made Too Much' Section With Jaw-dropping New Finds — Shop the 13 Best Ones We Found the 'Perfect Fall Sweater' on Secret Sale at Amazon — Get It While It's Just $37 Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 60% Off Its Most Comfortable Sandals — Prices Start at $23