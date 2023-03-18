These Are the 10 Best Luggage Deals at Amazon Right Now — and Prices Start at Just $56

There are so many factors to consider when investing in a new piece of luggage that making a selection can quickly become overwhelming. Durability is, of course, one of the most important variables, but spaciousness and functionality also rank highly on the list of qualities that your new bag should possess.

Amazon has always been a hotspot for incredible luggage deals, and the online retailer is currently well-stocked with the shopper-loved brands of suitcase sets and stand-alone baggage you’ll want to check out before your next trip comes to fruition. In fact, the Amazon’s Choice Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner 2-piece Set has seen an impressive price slash of 66 percent, so you can now grab two high-quality cases for just $116. And if you’re looking for a basic yet sturdy case for an upcoming weekend getaway, the TPRC 15-inch Smart Underseat Carry-on Luggage may just be your perfect fit for $55, the lowest price it’s been in 30 days.

Whether you’re preparing for a lengthy international vacation or are simply looking for a smaller bag to accompany you on weekend trips, we’ve rounded up the 10 pieces of luggage you won’t want to overlook — especially when prices start under $50.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Durable and spacious yet compact, this expandable suitcase from Samsonite has earned its “Amazon’s Choice” title for helping travelers maximize their packing space in the form of this 20-inch carry-on. Meeting the carry-on restrictions for most commercial airlines, this lightweight bag has plenty of room for all of your travel essentials without ever requiring you to check a bag. A scratch-resistant coating and side-mounted TSA locks ensure this suitcase is durable and will keep your items safe so you can travel with the peace of mind that your valuables are well-protected. Plus, it comes in 11 pretty colors which appeal to nearly every traveler.

To buy: amazon.com, $101 (originally $160)

Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-piece Luggage Set

Purchasing a luggage set is one of the best ways to save money on essential bags from checked suitcases to toiletry kits, and this four-piece set from Travelers Club is perhaps one of the best options on sale right now. After earning more than 10,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, the two hardshell suitcases alongside the softer duffel and makeup bag round out your luggage collection with ample space for packing larger items and gear you may want on hand during your flight. The set is also available in five eye-catching shades so you can travel in style.

To buy: amazon.com, $125 (originally $140)

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

Coming in at 22.75 inches by 14.25 inches by 10.25 inches, this spacious carry-on from SwissGear is dependable and built to last. Four 360-degree wheels make it easier than ever to navigate through the busy airport to your flight, and a convenient side-carry handle streamlines the dreaded process of getting your bag into the overhead compartment. Scuff-resistant polyester material makes this bag ultra-durable, and a removable zippered wet bag and several additional pockets ensure that this expandable bag is easy to keep organized during even the most chaotic trips.

To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $130)

Coolife Softshell Luggage 3-piece Set

Coolife has secured its spot as a front-runner in the luggage space, and for good reason. This highly rated softshell luggage trio comes in three sizes that are perfect for lengthier trips where you may need to check a bag, as well as bring a classic carry-on. A fully lined, spacious interior complete with mesh pockets optimizes organization while you’re on the go, and two large, easily accessible front pockets on each bag offer the space you need to store electronics and other essentials while you’re hustling through the airport.

To buy: amazon.com, $140 with on-site coupon (originally $160)

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside 4-piece Set

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 4 Piece Set.

If you’re looking for an incredible deal on luggage sets, this four-piece offering from American Tourister is currently up to 58 percent off and has earned more than 5,700 perfect ratings at Amazon. Incredibly lightweight and durable, the two upright bags boast smooth inline rolling wheels for easy transport, and an impressive range of interior and exterior pockets which make these bags uniquely equipped for organization and storage. Reinforced corners keep them protected even during more tumultuous trips, and each handle is made to comfortably fit within the palm of your hand. The matching set also comes with a carry-on and wheeled duffel, so you’re ready for any type of trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $190)

Showkoo Expandable Luggage Set

Hardshell suitcases offer the most security to your belongings while you travel, and this three-piece set from Showkoo is exactly what you’ve been looking for to accompany you during your upcoming travels. Not sold by the 12,700 five-star Amazon ratings? Just consider the TSA-approved durable locks, impact-resistant shell, and ergonomic telescoping handle that make this $170 deal a complete steal. Did we mention the 360-degree double spinner wheels?

To buy: amazon.com, $170 with on-site coupon ($190)

TPRC 15-inch Smart Underseat Carry-on Luggage

You can never go wrong with a high-quality, compact carry-on suitcase, and this 15-inch softshell bag from TPRC is perhaps the best deal on this list for just $55. A side USB port makes charging your phone on the go a cinch, and 1680 D polyester material is built to withstand the test of time (and uneven city streets). A spacious main pocket has plenty of room for your travel must-haves, and an open side pocket is great for stowing a water bottle, phone, or anything else you may need to access quickly.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $59)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

This expandable hardside case from Delsey Paris comes in nine bold and vibrant colors and is an excellent carry-on option at just $106. The bag boasts TSA-approved locks which keep your items from getting stolen during your travels, and at 20.5 inches by 14.5 inches by 10 inches it easily fits in most commercial airlines overhead compartments. The lightweight design paired with a durable polycarbonate shell makes for a piece of luggage that’s built to last, and this spacious bag also contains web straps to keep your clothes folded and neat — even during turbulence.

To buy: amazon.com, $106 (originally $184)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner 2-piece Set

This suitcase duo from Rockland is the perfect carry-on and checked bag pair, and its durable ABS shell ensures that these bags are going to be with you for years to come. Not to mention they’re on sale for an unbeatable 66 percent off right now. Multi-directional spinner wheels are easy to navigate on even the most uneven surfaces, and the expandable design ensures there’s plenty of space to make purchases during your travels without having to leave anything behind.

To buy: amazon.com, $117 (originally $340)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels

Samonsite checked bags are also on sale right now, and this expandable hardside case with double spinner wheels is only $150 in the stunning shade Merlot. A TSA combination lock adds an extra level of security to your belongings, and the inside of the bag is spacious with a web and zippered pocket to keep your clothing organized and in place while you’re on the road. Coming in 15 vibrant and neutral colors, this 24-inch bag is excellent for lengthier trips and international travel when you need a suitcase you can rely on.

To buy: amazon.com, $150 (originally $230)

