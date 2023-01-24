Best Products The 15 Best Loungewear Sets for Women of 2023 Our top pick is Lunya’s Travel Kit, a complete capsule wardrobe. By Alesandra Dubin Alesandra Dubin Instagram Twitter Website Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

A matching loungewear set is a major travel wardrobe boon: it's a go-to for streamlined transit days, comfortable lounging, and even sleeping, with indoor-outdoor versatility. It also makes for effortless layering or mixing and matching, so you get multiple looks from pieces that claim a compact footprint in the suitcase. Our favorite is the Travel Kit by Lunya because it's a full matching capsule collection for effortless dressing on the road. But whether you're looking for a head-to-toe, full-coverage ensemble or a skin-baring crop and shorts set, our list includes picks for every budget, taste, climate, and occasion.

Best Overall: Lunya The Travel Kit
Best Budget: Sousuoty Two Piece Outfit
Most Comfortable: Parachute Waffle Lounge Set
Best for Warm Weather: Summersalt The Going Places Gauze Set
Best for Cold Weather: ASOS Design Fleece Sweatshirt and Sweatpant Set
Best Size Inclusivity: Wayre Flow Short and Tanks Set
Most Soft: L.L. Bean Super-Soft Shrink-Free Pajama Set
Best Wool: Buck Mason Lounge Wool Crew
Best Striped: Iris & Lilly Women's Jersey Loungewear Set
Best Designer: Diane Von Furstenberg Pajama-Style Top and Wide-Leg Pants Bean Super-Soft Shrink-Free Pajama Set at L.L.Bean Jump to Review Best Wool: Buck Mason Lounge Wool Crew at Buckmason.com Jump to Review Best Striped: Iris & Lilly Women's Jersey Loungewear Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Designer: Diane Von Furstenberg Pajama-Style Top and Wide-Leg Pants at Dvf.com Jump to Review Best Overall Lunya The Travel Kit Lunya View On Lunya.co Why We Love It: An entire capsule wardrobe of travel essentials in one package, this kit is an investment in a future of effortless packing.What to Consider: With five pieces included, this kit comes with an investment price point. (Plus, stock tends to sell out quickly). While many loungewear sets comprise just two pieces — a single top and bottom — this one is a complete capsule lounge wardrobe in one package. All bundled together in a mesh laundry bag, the bestselling kit comes with a base-layer tank, a long-sleeve crew neck shirt, leggings with pockets, socks, and even a sleep mask — all matching in versatile heather gray. The fabric is breathable and machine washable for easy wear and maintenance. We love the comfortable, elegant look of the clothing and the light-blocking, comfy qualities of the eye mask, too. Price at time of publish: $380 Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: Cotton, polyester, viscose, elastane | Colors: Heather gray Best Budget Sousuoty Two Piece Outfit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: You can’t beat the budget-friendly price point for a two-piece set that’s ready to rack up major travel mileage.What to Consider: The sizing runs small, but returns are free. This two-piece shorts and T-shirt set comes at a wallet-friendly price point, and it’s such a multitasking wardrobe staple you might as well buy more than one of the 10 available color options. Each set comes with a short-sleeve T-shirt plus a pair of pull-on shorts with side pockets and a drawstring elastic waistband. This set is soft and stretchy enough to double as comfy PJs, too. Price at time of publish: $26 Sizes: S to XXL | Materials: Polyester, rayon, spandex | Colors: Black, plum, blue, gray, coral, green, burgundy, grayish blue, purplish gray, maroon Most Comfortable Parachute Waffle Lounge Set Parachute View On Parachute Why We Love It: We love how soft this vintage-vibe loungewear set is, and that it’s 100 percent cotton.What to Consider: The lightweight fabric can be a bit fragile, and you’ll need to look out for inconsistent sizing. This waffle weave loungewear set has a distinctive textured look and a super-soft feel in 100 percent cotton. It comes with a crew neck pullover with raglan sleeves and joggers with two front pockets, for easy wear separately or together. The lightweight material has a vintage look, available in two naturally dyed neutral colors. Price at time of publish: $149 Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: 100 percent cotton | Colors: Clay, slate 5 Pajama and Loungewear Essentials That Enhance My State of Zen While Traveling Best for Warm Weather Summersalt The Going Places Gauze Set Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Why We Love It: This breezy organic cotton set is just as at home on the beach over a swimsuit as it is paired with espadrilles for alfresco dinner and drinks.What to Consider: The drawstring pants have a voluminous, baggy cut that isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. This gauzy set is ideal for warm weather, with a dressed-up vibe that can go right into dinner on the beach. Made of soft organic cotton gauze, the camp shirt has front pockets and roll-tab sleeves. It pairs perfectly with jeans or a swimsuit, but its matching set is the gauze drawstring pants. Price at time of publish: $85 (shirt), $80 (pants) Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: Organic cotton | Colors: Agave and white (shirt); agave, black, and white (pants) Best for Cold Weather ASOS Design Fleece Sweatshirt and Sweatpant Set ASOS View On Asos Why We Love It: This teddy fleece set is as warm and cozy as can be — at a wallet-friendly price point. What to Consider: This set is so popular it tends to go out of stock quickly. This matching sweatshirt and sweatpants set is perfectly warm and cozy in teddy fleece. The sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and spread collar with a partial zip closure. The sweatpants are tapered with an elasticized waistband and cuffs, plus travel-friendly side pockets. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: 0 to 14 | Materials: 100 percent polyester | Colors: Green Best Size Inclusivity Wayre Flow Short and Tanks Set Wayre View On Shopwayre.com Why We Love It: Chic, lightweight, and stain-proof, this set is a dream for travel. Sustainable manufacturing seals the deal.What to Consider: Fuller busts can cause the shift tank to hang in a tent-like way. Wayre’s Flow shorts and Shift & Snap tank are an absolute dream for travel — chic, versatile, lightweight, easy to pack, and simple to care for. The tank has a seamless crew neckline, easy-close back snap, a mid-crop length and peek-a-boo side slits so you can tie up the front or let it hang. The shorts have two side pockets that zip closed for security and a secret internal passport compartment, too. Price at time of publish: $79 (shorts), $69 (tank) Sizes: XXS to XXXL | Materials: 86 percent recycled plastic bottles (PET), 14 percent recycled spandex | Colors: Nearly 20 standard and rotating limited-edition prints and solids Most Soft L.L. Bean Super-Soft Shrink-Free Pajama Set L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why We Love It: This pajama set is supremely soft and comfy, with white piping detailing for a polished, classic sleepwear look.What to Consider: This is really made as a sleep set — only wear it outside if you’re not bashful about wearing PJs in public. Sometimes a pajama-like loungewear set won’t cut it — you want actual PJs for sleeping in supreme comfort. These are as soft as they come, made in an organic cotton-blend fabric that won’t shrink. The button-front top is slightly fitted. The pants have a relaxed fit with a flat-front waistband, an adjustable drawstring, and side pockets. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: XS to XL in regular, petite, or plus | Materials: 56 percent organic cotton, 38 percent modal, 6 percent spandex | Colors: Navy, peach, seafoam green Best Wool Buck Mason Lounge Wool Crew Buck Mason View On Buckmason.com Why We Love It: This set is warm, pulled together, and overall elevated in both look and feel.What to Consider: Protect your investment in these splurge-worthy pieces by dry cleaning them only. This crew neck sweater and sweatpants set will give you a put-together, polished look, even just while lounging around the house. Made of seven-gauge jersey knit from a blend of merino wool and organic cotton, the pieces in the set include a relaxed-fit crew neck sweater as well as sweater pants inspired by vintage sweats — with a long, slim leg that tapers at the ankle. The wide-ribbed waistband cinches with a drawstring, and two side-entry pockets make it practical for travel. Price at time of publish: $178 (sweater), $178 (pants) Sizes: XS to XXL | Materials: Jersey knit from a blend of merino wool and organic cotton | Colors: Oat, storm gray Best Striped Iris & Lilly Women's Jersey Loungewear Set Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This set is budget friendly and oh-so soft and cozy.What to Consider: Technically billed as loungewear, this set skews heavy on the sleepwear. This synthetic loungewear set comes at a budget price point, plus it’s lightweight, comfortable, and fully machine washable. The waistband of the top gives the illusion of a tucked-in silhouette. Wear the pieces together or separately, or layer with outerwear like a denim jacket for warmth. Price at time of publish: $35 Sizes: 2 to 14 | Materials: 79 percent viscose, 18 percent polyester, 3 percent elastane | Colors: Gray and white stripes Best Designer Diane Von Furstenberg Pajama-Style Top and Wide-Leg Pants Diane Von Furstenberg View On Dvf.com Why We Love It: We’re obsessed with this luxe, statement-making set. What to Consider: This colorful, patterned pajama-inspired set is a bold look — be prepared to own it. Step out in bold, statement-making style with this pajama-inspired loungewear set from Diane von Furstenberg. Taking inspiration from classic pajama sets, the top is luxurious in smooth viscose jacquard with contrast piping along the lapels and fabric-covered buttons on the button-down shirt. The wide-leg pants have a drawstring waist for a customized fit. Price at time of publish: $318 (shirt), $278 (pants) Sizes: 00 to 16 | Materials: 47 percent viscose, 53 percent rayon | Colors: Blue, camel, and brown all-over print I'm Actually Looking Forward to 26 Hours on a Plane Thanks to This Comfy Lounge Set — and It’s on Sale Best Crop Top Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Short Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It: This set is comfy, stretchy, and elevated in sustainable wool — perfect for layering.What to Consider: The top runs small, so consider sizing up. The wool in this cozy stretch shorts and tank set is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, which ensures the welfare of the sheep and the land they graze on. Wear the pieces together or separately, and easily dress this set up or down; the top in particular is great as a layering piece under a sweater. Price at time of publish: $60 (shorts), $40 (tank) Sizes: XXS to XL | Materials: 58 percent wool, 30 percent recycled nylon, 10 percent yak hair, 2 percent elastane | Colors: Gray, camel Best Indoor-Outdoor Splendid Long-Sleeve loungewear set Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: These pieces are as soft as pajamas, and work just fine for stints outdoors, too.What to Consider: This set is available in a range of patterns, but inventory is limited in some styles. This set is made from soft and breathable fabric that will keep you cool as you sleep, but offers plenty of warmth for the cooler seasons. With a pull-on closure and machine washable fabrication, this is an easy-breezy set both for sleeping and heading down to the cafe in the morning for that essential cup of coffee as the day gets underway. Price at time of publish: $54 Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: 95 percent polyester, 5 percent elastane | Colors: 15 varied colors and prints. Best Sweater Set Free People Hailee Sweater Set Free People View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve Why We Love It: This 100 percent cotton set has a rich texture and contrast button detailing that gives it personality.What to Consider: This style runs large; size down for a more fitted look. This set is slouchy and relaxed, with pull-on, high-rise, wide-leg pants and a top with a scoop henley neckline and dropped raglan sleeves. But never mind the elastic waistband, there is something distinctly pulled together about this matching set — maybe it’s the rich texture, or the contrast button detailing. Available in 10 colors, you’ll find one perfect for your packing style. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: 100 percent cotton | Colors: Violet, olive green, teal, pewter, burnt orange, ivory, raisin, navy, brown, cream Best Sustainable Farm Rio Sand Yawanawa Banana Lenzing Ecovero Viscose Blouse and Pants Farm Rio View On Farmrio.com Why We Love It: The bold print in this matching set is statement-making and chic. What to Consider: This set is sold separately. Known for its fearless, bold, tropics-inspired prints, Farm Rio slays the loungewear game with this high-neck blouse and matching flare-leg pants, both with an all-over banana print. And it’s not just as chic as can be, but it’s also a sustainable choice – the easy-fit set is part of the brand’s partnership with the Yawanawa people that started in 2017 in the Amazon rainforest, and the eco-responsible fibers generate up to 50 percent lower emissions and water impact compared to generic viscose. Price at time of publish: $170 (blouse), $175 (pants) Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: 100 percent Lenzing Ecovero viscose | Colors: Banana print Best Onesie Athleta Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It: This soft, size-inclusive romper combines the top and bottom into one easy-to-wear piece. What to Consider: Fair warning for outdoor wear: the fabric is slightly sheer. Sometimes you want the matching set all rolled up into one versatile, comfortable, and compact package. Enter this V-neck romper, great for lounging, layering, and sleeping. Made from super-soft, breathable, lightweight — and sustainably made — fabric, this one-piece has a V-neck and feminine draping. Price at time of publish: $64 Sizes: XXS to 3X | Materials: Tencel modal and spandex jersey | Colors: Teal, burgundy, black, red, mauve Tips for Buying the Best Loungewear Sets for Women Know what to look for Material: For the most comfortable loungewear, look for pieces made from soft, breathable materials such as cotton, bamboo, or modal. Fit: Choose a relaxed fit for ease of movement and comfort. Or choose a more tailored fit for dress-up versatility. Additional features: Check for extra features like pockets (including secure hidden pockets or zipper-protected pockets), adjustable drawstrings, and zippers. Style: Of course, you’ll also want to choose a loungewear set based on your personal color and style preferences — as well as one that aligns with your budget. And consider your usage: an ideal loungewear set for travel is versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, mixed and matched with other wardrobe pieces for different looks, and layered for weather or formality. Look for sets that are machine washable You’ll also need to consider the care requirements of your loungewear set. Machine washable pieces make for the easiest maintenance. But consider the material before picking a size for loungewear you intend to wash and dry by machine: some fabrics, such as 100 percent cotton, may shrink in high heat. Frequently Asked Questions How do you dress up in loungewear? To make loungewear as versatile as possible for dressing up, start by investing in well-made pieces that look luxurious or otherwise polished. Beyond that, dress up loungewear by adding accessories, such as a statement necklace or a scarf. Layer clothing for visual interest: try wearing a collared shirt under a sweater or cardigan, or adding a jacket or coat over your loungewear.Brightly colored loungewear can make a statement, so consider boldly hued or patterned choices. And use shoes as a tool to dress up loungewear: stylish shoes, like ankle boots or sandals, can give your loungewear a more polished look. What's the difference between loungewear and PJs? Think of loungewear as a more general term that refers to clothing that is suitable for relaxing in, and just plain comfortable — but it’s not necessarily sleepwear. Wear loungewear for a variety of activities, including transit and sightseeing. Pajamas, on the other hand, are specifically designed for sleeping and are usually worn at night. They’re not typically worn outside (except as a statement-making sartorial choice). 