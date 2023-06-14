Long-sleeve shirts don’t get nearly enough love as they should. As the Goldilocks of tops, many of them provide just enough coverage to keep the afternoon chill off your skin while still feeling thin enough to wear during a full day of excursions. Plus, you can layer them to your heart’s content in a variety of climates. Looking at numerous factors like breathability, neckline, fabric, and more, we sourced the best long-sleeve shirts on the market for both men and women so you can properly stock your wardrobe for your next trip.

Best Long-sleeve Shirts for Men Best Overall for Men Nike Men's Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Nike.com Why We Love It It’s simple, easy to style and effortlessly cool. What to Consider It might be too short for longer torsos. For a foolproof long-sleeve shirt you’ll be reaching for day after day, consider this timeless top from Nike that comes with a pocket detail. It’s made from super-soft cotton, comes in a handful of versatile hues from black to heather gray and olive green, and it features a classic crew neckline. Its ribbed cuffs and neckline give it a cool and laid-back edge while its roomy fit will provide ample range of motion and plenty of comfort while on the go. Bonus: thanks to Nike’s collaboration with the Better Cotton Initiative, this long-sleeve is made with sustainable recycled cotton, so you can feel good about your purchase — while looking good. Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: Cotton | XS to 4XL tall

Best Budget for Men Hanes Men's Long-Sleeve 2-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Hanes.com Why We Love It It provides bonus sun protection and is tag-free. What to Consider It provides a tapered fit, so you might want to size up for a roomier feel. Whether you’re packing for a long trip or prefer to stick to multiples of the same closet staples to ward against decision fatigue, you’ll love this budget-friendly two-pack of classic Hanes long-sleeve shirts. They’re made of a comfortable polyester-based jersey knit material that works to wick away sweat and moisture, and they also provide UPF 50+ sun protection so you can stay safe during your travels. While the price may seem too good to be true, you know this long-sleeve will last for years thanks to the double-needle stitching in the neck, sleeves, and bottom hem. Contributing further to your all-day comfort is the tag-free neckline. Price at time of publish: $35 The Details: Polyester | S to 3XL

Best Cotton for Men Everlane Men's The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It It’s incredibly versatile, durable, and gets better with age. What to Consider It’s basic, so you’ll want to reach for something else if you’re looking for more personality in your wardrobe. Cotton shirts are a must-have for your travel wardrobe thanks to their breathability and next-level comfort, and this Everlane organic cotton long-sleeve tee fits the bill perfectly. As part of Everlane’s 12-piece Uniform collection, you can bet it’ll become a go-to closet staple for years and trips to come. It features a midweight organic cotton material that gets even more buttery-soft with time, a pocket for both a functional and stylish statement, a classic crewneck for a laid-back look, a flattering slim fit, and it comes in six easy-to-style colors from white to coffee and navy. Plus, it’s backed by a 365-day guarantee. Price at time of publish: $40 The Details: Organic cotton | XS to 2XL The 10 Best Travel T-shirts of 2023

Best Wool for Men Icebreaker Merino Men's Standard 175 Everyday long-sleeve Amazon View On Amazon View On Icebreaker.com Why We Love It It looks and feels great on its own or layered underneath sweaters and jackets. What to Consider It might be too warm for summer travels. Whether you’re looking for a breathable yet warm base layer or simply love the look and feel of wool, this Icebreaker Merino wool long-sleeve will treat you well trip after trip. As a naturally odor-resistant material, the wool fabric of this shirt is perfect for trips where you’ll have limited access to laundry, and it naturally adjusts to your body temperature so you’re bound to love it in all sorts of climates. It boasts a classic crewneck, comes in four cool colors like espresso and gray, and its ribbed fabric is on-trend and stretchy for extra comfort and range of motion. Price at time of publish: $47 The Details: Merino wool | S to 2XL

Best Sweat-wicking for Men Eddie Bauer Men's Active long-sleeve Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s neither too loose nor too tight, making it the perfect fit for all types of travelers. What to Consider You’ll need to wash it inside out on a cold delicate cycle to preserve the fabric. Whether you’ve got a jog through the park on the itinerary or happen to be staying in a tropical climate, you’ll love how well this Eddie Bauer long-sleeve holds up to dripping sweat in hot locales, helping you stay comfortable for a day full of sightseeing. Not only is it made with a sweat-wicking midweight polyester and stretchy elastane material, but it also features heat-reflective technology to help keep you cool. With its classic crewneck, pull-on style, and sporty athleisure aesthetic, it’ll be a go-to long-sleeve shirt for trips both active and laid-back. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: Polyester and elastane | S to 2XL

Best Breathable for Men Lululemon Metal Vent Tech long-sleeve Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It It boasts an updated fit to provide more room in the chest without clinging. What to Consider It’s on the pricey side for a long-sleeve. There are numerous factors contributing to the next-level comfort of this breathable Lululemon long-sleeve: it’s made with a seamless, chafe-free construction so it feels nearly weightless, it’s made with elastane for extra stretchiness and movability, and it features a mesh material for breathability and added airflow. Plus, it’ll stay odor-free for days thanks to the addition of the brand’s Silverescent technology, and its updated silhouette provides more breathing room in the chest area that won’t cling to your skin on hot days. Colors like cyan blue and textures like soft denim make it fun to style with the rest of your travel wardrobe, too. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: Nylon, recycled polyester, elastane | XS to 2XL

Best Lightweight for Men Patagonia Men's Capilene Cool Trail Long-Sleeve Shirt REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It Coming from a hiking-forward brand, this shirt is durable enough for high-intensity activities. What to Consider It only comes in two colors. Lightweight long-sleeves are crucial for a number of reasons — chief among them are their ability to pack lightly into a daypack or carry-on and how well they work under thicker layers from hoodies to jackets. This Patagonia long-sleeve shirt will keep you cool with the brand’s Capilene fabric that looks and feels like cotton with the moisture-wicking benefits of polyester. Its underarm gusset provides a chafe-proof wearing experience, its built-in locker loop makes it easy to hang dry, and it features built-in odor-fighting technology that makes it ideal for multi-day wear. Price at time of publish: $55 The Details: Recycled polyester | S to XL

Best Sun Protection for Men Coolibar Men's UPF 50+ Morada long-sleeve Amazon View On Amazon View On Coolibar.com Why We Love It It comes in 23 colors for every type of travel style. What to Consider It runs large so you’ll want to size down for an accurate fit. Sun protection is crucial whether you’re traveling in the thick of summer or treating yourself to a ski trip. Thankfully, you don’t have to sacrifice style for sun protection with this super practical sun-safe long-sleeve with UPF 50+ that blocks over 98 percent of ultraviolet rays, thanks to the addition of zinc oxide in every fiber. It’s free of any tags for chafe-proof comfort and has an easy pull-on style. Its blend of cotton, bamboo-sourced viscose, and elastane allows it to be at once soft, stretchy and sustainable, making it a well-rounded long-sleeve from every angle. Between its 23 color options, you’re bound to find the right hue for you. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: Cotton, viscose and elastane | S to 3XL The 12 Best Travel Clothing Brands of 2023

Best Designer for Men Allsaints Men's Hawthorne Long Sleeve Shirt Revolve View On Allsaints.com View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve Why We Love It It’s super versatile and provides a sophisticated edge over your standard long-sleeve. What to Consider The buttons and collar might be too upscale for active days on the go. For a more tailored, sophisticated look, opt for our favorite designer long-sleeve button-down from All Saints. Its front button closure allows you to customize your look and level of ventilation from day to day and its barrel button cuffs allow you to roll up your sleeves in changing temperatures (or style requirements). While it only comes in one color, black is timeless, low-maintenance, looks great on virtually everyone, and can be dressed up or down depending on the pants, shoes, and accessories you pair it with. Price at time of publish: $149 The Details: Material | XS to XL

Best Soft for Men Alo Yoga Men's Triumph Long Sleeve Tee Shirt Amazon View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Love It It has a classic crewneck in the brand’s softest material ever. What to Consider The material is on the thin side and might be see-through on some people. Alo Yoga’s softest material Alo Soft takes center stage in this glorious long-sleeve made with a sueded soft triblend jersey. It has a classic, relaxed slim fit that’s easy to layer, and it takes loungewear to the next level with its buttery material. This shirt features an aesthetic you can easily take from the plane to the hotel bar, and it comes in five core colors like athletic heather gray and navy, plus a limited-edition espresso hue. Price at time of publish: $58 The Details: Cotton and polyester | S to 2XL

Best Low-maintenance for Men Champion Men's long-sleeve Crewneck Amazon View On Amazon View On Champion.com View On Macy's Why We Love It It’s affordable, stylish and gets the job done from both a coverage and comfort perspective. What to Consider It has a “universal fit,” which may not suit every body type. Champion is a brand many of us turn to time and time again for its durable and rugged properties, its ode to ‘90s nostalgia style, and its overall functionality. That’s certainly the case with this practical low-maintenance long-sleeve due its reasonably low price point and durable materials. It’s made of pure cotton (a portion of which is sustainably made), so it’ll feel breathable and soft in virtually any climate. Its lightweight material features odor control technology for multi-day wear and it works to wick away sweat and moisture. It's free of any tags for ultimate comfort, and it isn’t particularly finicky if you throw it in the washer or dryer (just be sure to skip ironing over the decal to keep it in pristine condition for years to come). Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: Cotton | XS to 2XL

Best Crewneck for Men Carhartt Men's Loosefit Pocket long-sleeve Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com View On Carhartt.com Why We Love It It has a chest pocket for extra functionality and style and a roomy fit for chest and shoulder mobility. What to Consider It runs large so be sure to size down. When in doubt, add this durable crewneck from reliable workwear brand Carhartt to your travel wardrobe. It features ribbed details at the neckline and hem for a trendy update on the standard long-sleeve, and its cozy cotton material features a dash of polyester for shape-retaining and moisture-wicking capabilities. It comes in 25 colors ideal for every traveler, from bold and bright lime and solar yellow to neutral and easy-to-style dark brown and ash. Its tagless neckline, pull-on style, loose fit, and extended sizing are just a handful of the properties that contribute to its comfort. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: Cotton and polyester | XS to 5XL

Best Long-sleeve Shirts for Women Best Overall for Women Madewell Women's Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Long-Sleeve Zappos View On Zappos View On Madewell.com Why We Love It This thick, ribbed crewneck is super flattering and easy to style. What to Consider It measures 25.5 inches in length, which might be too short for ample coverage and too long to tuck in for some people. Layered under a jean jacket or worn on its own, this lightweight and airy Madewell crewneck long-sleeve makes for the ideal travel companion, be it a flight with unpredictable A/C or a chilly tropical breeze. It features a classic ribbed crewneck imparting both durability and a vintage aesthetic, a mid-length construction, and relaxed-fit sleeves that sit just right. Its sustainable cotton material gets better with age (and multiple trips around the world), making it an option you’ll reach for again and again. Snag it in both optic white and true black to maximize your styling options. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: Cotton | 2XS to 3XL

Best Budget for Women Hanes Women's Cool Dri long-sleeve Crewneck Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hanes.com Why We Love It Its powerful polyester material is both cooling and sun protective. What to Consider The sleeves are a bit long, so you may want to roll them up for an ideal fit. Stay both cool and dry in this long-sleeve crewneck from budget sportswear brand Hanes that has everything to keep you comfortable on your travels. This shirt features a breathable, cooling fabric to keep you covered without overheating, odor control technology to extend time between washes, and flat seams to prevent irritation or chafing whether you’re working out or walking around a new city for hours at a time. Best of all, it features UPF 40+ fabric to help ward against sun damage. At this price, you’ll want to grab it in each of the eight color options, from fresh berry to underwater blue. Price at time of publish: $18 The Details: Polyester | S to 2XL The Most Comfortable Clothing for Travel

Best Cotton for Women Everlane Women's The Pima Micro Rib Long-Sleeve Henley Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It It contains a touch of elastane to move with your body while flattering your figure. What to Consider The white version can be a bit see-through, so be sure to layer under or over for better coverage. Pima cotton is celebrated as one of the softest materials on the planet, so it’s no surprise this long-sleeve Henley is one of Everlane’s best-selling core items. It features a trendy snap-button closure to adjust your level of ventilation, an influencer-approved micro-rib texture, and a subtle dash of elastane for a perfectly stretchy feel that moves with you. It comes in four earthy tones perfect for everyday styling, and it features a slim fit that provides structure to any look, be it a pair of baggy sweats, cargo pants, or trousers. Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: Cotton and elastane | 2XS to XL

Best Wool for Women Smartwool Women's Merino 150 Baselayer Smartwool View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Curated.com Why We Love It It adequately regulates body temperature so you can confidently venture into chillier weather. What to Consider It’s super utilitarian (and thus not very stylish), so feel free to pair it with accessories to make it your own. This Smartwool base layer is a great item to pack in your weekend duffel bag year-round, whether you’ll be spending chilly nights by the campfire during the summer or hitting the slopes come winter. It’s made of merino wool that’s famously soft, anti-odor, moisture-wicking and renewable (so you can feel good about your purchase). Unlike standard wool, this merino wool fabric is slim-fitting and thin enough to layer and comfortably wear every day, all day. Between its six cool colors from fuchsia to spruce, you’re bound to find the perfect Smartwool base layer for your travels. Price at time of publish: $85 The Details: Merino wool and nylon | XS to XL

Best Sweat-wicking for Women Lululemon Women's Abrasion-Resistant long-sleeve Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It It features the most flattering hip- and bum-grazing silhouette. What to Consider It only comes in two colors and is so popular it sells out quickly. Lululemon is widely considered one of the top athleisure retailers in the world, and this top-rated crewneck long-sleeve is a testament to the brand’s high quality. It features the most flattering bum-covering length so you can move confidently throughout your travels, it’s made with a quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric that’s perfect for absorbing sweat in hot climates or hot yoga, and it includes extra zinc to help fight odors. Its abrasion-free construction is designed to keep you chafe-free all day. Best yet: it features a zippered pocket at the hip to keep your valuables safe and sound. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: Recycled nylon and elastane | 0 to 14

Best Breathable for Women REI Co-op Women's Swiftland Long-Sleeve Running T-Shirt REI View On REI Why We Love It It’s stretchy, lightweight and designed to keep you cool. What to Consider While color preference is unique to everyone, the offerings here are a bit unusual and thus hard to style. When choosing the perfect breathable long-sleeve, it helps to source an option designed uniquely for running. That’s why we love this long-sleeve running shirt from the REI Co-Op, the authority on all things outdoors, complete with a micro-ventilated sustainable polyester fabric for full-body breathability, side vents for extra ventilation, and flat seams to prevent irritation (which are notoriously more common while you’re sweating). This top-rated shirt will take you from day to night — you have the reflective front and back trim to keep you visible from all directions in low light. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: Polyester | XS to 1X

Best Lightweight for Women Gap Women's Featherweight Smocked Button-Front Top Gap View On Gap.com Why We Love It It features an incredibly unique silhouette that’s both flattering and practical. What to Consider It might be too cropped for some people, and it might look too upscale for rugged activities. For an easy, breezy wearing experience, look no further than this on-trend smocked long-sleeve made with Gap’s feather-light blend of cotton, sustainable modal and spandex that offers both a buttery-soft sensation along with plenty of stretch for range of motion. The button closure provides both visual appeal and extra breathability while turning the crewneck into an impromptu V-neck for extra styling possibilities. The smocked bodice will keep you nice and contained while feeling supremely lightweight. Available in several colors from your basic white and black to lilac and soft emerald green, you’ll be turning to this long-sleeve for trendier days on the town that turn into nights out at the hotel bar or club. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: Cotton, modal and spandex | XXS to 2XL

Best for Sun Protection for Women Athleta Women's Sunchaser UPF Top Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It It has a secret pocket, which is hard to come by with long-sleeve shirts. What to Consider Shoppers with broad shoulders might find it tight up top. Sunscreen washes off in the pool — UPF long-sleeves are forever. We’re loving this sun-protective top from athleisure brand Athleta for its secure zip pocket to stash your essentials, its sustainable polyester/spandex material for a stretchy yet breathable feel that moves with you, and of course, its UPF 50+ rating as a sun-safe option for all your travels. It has a classic fit that sits at the hip for moderate coverage and a crewneck for a laidback, sporty look. It comes in four colors for every type of wardrobe — white and black for endless styling choices and coral and blue for a bold statement. Price at time of publish: $69 The Details: Recycled polyester and spandex | XS to 3X

Best Designer for Women Citizens of Humanity Kayla Shirt Citizens of Humanity View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Citizensofhumanity.com Why We Love It It oozes “quiet luxury” in that it looks expensive without boasting any flashy logos. What to Consider It only comes in one color, but it’s a classic. Every travel wardrobe needs a structured yet loose-fit button-down long-sleeve to nail that off-duty model look. More than just a pretty shirt, it’s made of soft pure cotton ideal for all-day wear, features a classic chest pocket for quick access to small belongings, looks stellar rolled up at the elbow or unbuttoned a few notches at the chest for extra ventilation, and can be styled in infinite ways. While it looks like it might be hard to take care of, it holds up perfectly fine in the wash. Bonus: this long-sleeve also works double duty as a top layer light jacket, saving tons of room in your luggage. Price at time of publish: $198 The Details: Cotton | XS to XL

Best Soft for Women Alo Yoga Alosoft Finesse long-sleeve Top Neiman Marcus View On Aloyoga.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus Why We Love It It features on-trend thumb cut-outs, giving it visual appeal. What to Consider It’s on the pricey side. For a barely-there feel, opt for this long-sleeve top made with Alo Yoga’s most buttery soft fabric to date made of sueded performance jersey. The Alosoft top boasts a relaxed silhouette for everyday lounging and layering, and it features both a fashionable and functional cutout detail at the thumb. It sits just above the hip for a cut that’s neither too cropped nor too long, and it comes in three neutral colors you’ll be able to pair with just about anything in your travel wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $74 The Details: Polyester and spandex | XS to L

Best Low-maintenance for Women Uniqlo Women's Heattech Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It Given its specs, it’s extremely high value for the price. What to Consider It’s so popular, it tends to sell out quickly, so be sure to stock up if you’re a fan. Easy to wear, clean, and store, it doesn’t get much more low-maintenance and no-fuss than this Uniqlo long-sleeve made with heat-absorbing technology. As an update to a previous model, it now features a more opaque material for added coverage and a lower armhole opening for a roomier sleeve and extra comfort. The brand really paid attention to every detail in the making of this long-sleeve, from the lower rear neckline that stays hidden under your outerwear to its dense material that retains its shape even after weeks of wear during your travels. Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: Polyester, acrylic, rayon and spandex | XS to 2XL