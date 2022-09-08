The Best Lightweight Jackets of 2022

Dressing while the weather changes heralds a newfound levity. Before it's time for heavy winter attire, we need staples to round out our end-of-summer and autumn wardrobes. The key transitional piece you’ll need? A great lightweight jacket. Even the most blazing hot days can roll into cool nights in the summer and fall, and whether you’re dining al fresco, wandering around town after hours, or setting sail on a sunset cruise, a lightweight outer layer is an essential piece to have on hand.

Our top picks overall are the Toteme Collarless Linen Blazer for women and the Cos Technical Jacket for men — both of which are versatile and timeless. But there are a number of excellent options on the market right now, ranging from stylish statement jackets to foundational wardrobe staples to invest in. Take a look at our list to find the perfect lightweight jacket for you.

Here are the best lightweight jackets to have in your closet:

