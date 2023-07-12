18 Clothes With Cooling Technology to Help You Survive Summer — Up to 64% for Prime Day

It’s no secret that summer is finally here — and if you’re anything like us, you’ve been taking advantage of the warm weather. But if you’re spending your summer in the middle of a hot city, in a tropical hotel, or simply gallivanting through theme parks and festivals, you’ll want to get your hands on some clothing that’ll help you beat the heat. Luckily, Amazon is a goldmine for these breezy cooling clothing, and most of their fashion offerings have been majorly marked down for Prime Day.

Columbia Women’s Freezer III Dress

Constructed with actual cooling technology, this dress by Columbia has been a longtime favorite of ours. Not only is it designed to fit slightly loosely to circulate air around your body, but the fabric is also made with cooling rings that absorb moisture and keep you comfortable all day long. The dress even features UPF 30 sun protection to shield you from both UVA and UVB rays.

"They are insanely cool in the hot summer heat and have quickly become everyday attire for my summer wardrobe," one shopper said, dubbing it the "perfect summer dress" in their review. "The waistline is extremely flattering."

G4Free Women’s UPF 50+ UV Quick-Dry Shirt

Don’t let this exercise shirt’s long sleeves fool you — it’s incredibly lightweight and expertly keeps UVA/UVB rays at bay thanks to built-in UPF 50+ protection. Though the breathable shirt boasts a “next to skin” feel, it’s actually quite loose-fitting, and allows even more cool air in through its flattering side slits. It'll make the perfect companion when you're by the water but don't want too much sun.

“I love that this shirt is quick drying and doesn’t need ironing,” one customer wrote. “I bought it for a trip, and at home it’s become one of my favorite shirts.”

FZ Fantastic Zone Women’s T-Shirt Swing Dress

It doesn’t get much breezier than this flowing, pocketed dress. It fits snugly around the shoulders and neckline, offering a flattering fit, but it hangs loose everywhere else to keep the air around you moving. It’s also made of a breathable cotton-polyester blend, so you’ll never have to worry about overheating. You can grab this dress in 39 prints and colors.

"I'm very happy with this dress," a shopper was happy to report. "I actually bought it to wear over my swimsuit. I might just wear it at other times. It is not sheer at all and it's very cool and comfortable to wear. It is nice to have pockets since much of women's clothing do not."

Beister UV Sun Protection Cooling Compression Sleeves

Dreaming of keeping cool during your summer workouts? You’ll love these cooling compression arm sleeves. Their cooling capabilities are activated in hot weather (while warming capabilities are activated in chilly weather) and they block out as much as 98 percent of UVA/UVB rays no matter the weather. The easy-to-use sleeves are also breathable, moisture-wicking, and able to relieve sore muscles.

Reviewers rave about both the cooling and sun shielding properties, with one writing, “If I had a choice between sun block lotion or these sleeves, I would first choose the sleeves.” Wear them for everything from cycling to golfing, and choose from six stylish colors.

Ekouaer Women’s Tank Top Pajama Set

Few things are worse than trying to sleep in a hot room. If the AC just isn’t cutting it, get your hands on a set of cooling pajamas like these from Ekouaer. The flowy tank top design allows heat to easily escape your body while a lightweight rayon-spandex blend offers serious breathability.

"They're super comfy and keep me at just the right temperature when sleeping," one reviewer said. "I highly recommend them if you sleep hot. They're also very pretty."

Baleaf Women’s Quick-Dry Hiking Pants

Lightweight, water-resistant, quick-dry hiking pants: does such a thing even exist? The answer is yes, and they’re on sale for Prime Day. These hiking pants from Baleaf were made for summer — they wick moisture away, feel totally non-restrictive, and are generally extremely comfy in a way that most heavier hiking apparel is not. They’re even equipped with UV protection and four zippered pockets for added convenience. One thing we really love about them, though, is how durable they are.

"They were comfortable for cool, breezy and sunny days," a hiker shared. "If the day was cold and overcast I found that the pants were not warm enough and let wind through easily even if I wore thermal pants underneath."

M Maelreg Men’s Moisture-Wicking Golf Polo Shirt

When you’re breaking a sweat by hole four, you know your relaxing day of golf is going to be anything but. Combat that issue by stocking up on moisture-wicking polos like this one from M Maelreg. The polyester-spandex blend shirt is ultra-lightweight and breathable, which helps keep you cool on the hottest days of the year. Moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric keeps sweat from weighing you down, while UPF 30+ blocks harmful UV rays. Not to mention, each polo is super soft and stretchy.

An Amazon shopper referred to the shirt as “one of the best fitting and most comfortable shirts I own,” adding that they’re “not sure I will risk buying another brand or style given my satisfaction!”

Ice Silk Women’s Workout Cool-Dry Tank Top

This tank from Ice Silk is truly the perfect exercise top. The supremely stretchy fabric not only holds up through dozens (if not hundreds) of washes, but it also provides a unique comfort when worn thanks to a fitted yet slouchy design. Built to be quick-drying and breathable, even the most intense workouts on the hottest of days will feel breezy and refreshing when you’ve got this on.

“I bought this shirt in two colors for my trip to South Korea,” one reviewer wrote. “I loved them! They’re not too hot, [but] not too thin. You can work out in them or dress them up with a jacket. No ironing needed. [I] highly recommend.”

32 Degrees Women’s Cool Flowy Bra Cami

We love this cooling top because it doesn’t even really look like workout gear despite its four-way stretch, comfort, and cooling capabilities. A scoop neckline, flowy bottom, and spaghetti straps give it a stylish edge over similar tops — however, a built-in wire-free bra and fabric featuring quick-dry and anti-odor technology remind us this is indeed perfect for workouts.

One shopper called it “so soft and flattering,” adding that “it makes summer a little more bearable.” Snag it in 12 colors ranging from pastels to neutrals.

Hongsui Women’s Linen Loose Fit Wide-Leg Pants

We’re totally obsessed with these breezy pants that can be worn for everything from travel days to sightseeing to brunch — and now, they’re on sale for 35 percent off. Featuring a relaxed straight-leg fit, an elastic waistband, and breathable cotton, we can’t imagine a comfier pair of pants. They’re actually quite functional, too, thanks to pockets at each side and a drawstring at the waist to create a customized fit.

An impressed buyer described them as “perfect,” writing that the “linen breathes well, the wide legs are incredibly flattering, and the fabric is thick enough to not be see-through, [all] without being heavy.”

Dibaolong Women’s Wide-Leg Yoga Capris

These pants are cropped, loose-fitting, and stretchy, so they’ll never, ever feel restrictive, regardless of your activity. Made of a comfy polyester-spandex blend with an elastic waistband, these breathable, cooling pants truly move with you — plus, their built-in side pockets keep things functional. Not a fan of super-wide-leg or flared pants? No problem — these pants have a slim, straight-leg fit.

In fact, shoppers are so impressed with the fit and feel. One reviewer called them “perfect” and wrote that the pants “are so comfortable, I may have to get more colors.”

Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra

We’re calling it — this may just be the comfiest bra of all time. Not only is it seamless, wireless, and supportive, but it’s also designed to wick moisture and keep you cool through high temperatures and rigorous activity. It’s also just incredibly convenient to own, as it is machine washable and doesn’t show at all under clothing. Available in sizes small to 3XL plus, it’s no wonder the bra has over 20,000 perfect ratings.

"I love the comfort, coverage and material," a shopper raved. "It's lightweight yet controlling. It's cool on skin. The best fit ever! I live in Texas and I'm always hot, this bra is perfect."

Mission Cooling Bucket Hat

This instant-cooling hat couldn’t be easier to use: just wet it, wring out excess water, and wave it around a bit. The cooling fabric then dips to around 30 degrees below average body temperature and stays chilled for up to two hours. On top of that, a 3-inch brim and UPF 50 sun protection work like a charm to prevent sunburn.

A buyer who referred to it as the “best hat ever” elaborated that “I am a sweater when outside, period. But doing my yard work with the hat wet was a blessing. I love it.”

CoolNes UV Sun Protection Neck Drape

Talk about versatility! This cooling cloth can be worn around the neck, over the face, and under or over any type of hat. Crafted with lightweight polyester mesh, this one-size-fits-all drape is quick-drying, breathable, and capable of blocking UV rays. It also cools without the use of chemicals, so you can keep comfortable on hot summer days without the risk of irritation or reactions. And thousands of reviewers are raving about how well it works.

“The CoolNes is absolutely perfect,” one customer wrote. “It goes on/off in seconds, is super comfortable, gives very high SPF, and provides very good protection to the most vulnerable parts of the face and neck. And unlike sunblock, it is 100 percent waterproof and does not need to be reapplied every 45 minutes.”

Damyuan Women’s Lightweight Walking Shoes

These sneakers are basically everything you could ever want from a pair of summer shoes, and they're up to 64 percent off for Prime Day. They’re lightweight, comfy, and thanks to unique mesh uppers, they’re also extremely breathable, cooling, and quick-drying. Beyond their cooling properties, however, there's plenty more to love: they’re also durable, slip-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and shock-absorbing.

One shopper said that they’re “so lightweight and look good,” adding that “they are a perfect vacation sneaker in my opinion. I will definitely be ordering another color.”

Aleader Women’s Mesh Slip-On Water Shoes

Normally you’d think a shoe full of holes would be ready for the trash, but these water shoes by Aleader are actually ready for the beach or trail (and they're up to 60 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon). Made with ultra-breathable mesh uppers and around 80 holes on the sole, it’s basically impossible for your feet to overheat or feel restricted in these. While they are water shoes that offer excellent traction on slippery surfaces as well as quick-dry construction, they also feature efficient durability, bounce-back, and cushioning for activities out of the water.

One shopper said they’ll “be wearing these 5 days a week” to teach water aerobics, because “they have protected the very sensitive soles of my feet and are very light to work out in, yet have support.”

Feethit Men’s Slip-On Walking Shoes

You won’t find a pair of men’s sneakers more breathable or supportive than these. Their uppers are dotted with thousands of ventilating holes to promote constant airflow, while the sneakers’ lining boasts soft foam reinforcements that take their comfort levels during activity through the roof. Other features we love are the shoes’ elastic toplines (which makes them easy to slide on and off), supportive insoles, anti-slip soles, and impressive shock absorption.

You can wear them for everything from walking to cycling, and a reviewer who wrote the shoes have zero cons explained that “walking in these sneakers feels like walking on a firm, supportive cloud.”

Yqxcc 4-Pack Cooling Towel Set

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say these towels are magic. Their incredibly simple cooling system (just dip them in water and wring them out) takes just seconds to activate and lasts for hours. Once the towels are chilled, their uses are endless. Throw them over your shoulders during a workout, wrap them around your head bandana-style, wear them as a scarf, or use them to dab away sweat on a hot day outdoors. The hyper-evaporate mesh material makes them super absorbent and durable enough to be machine washed.

“Took these camping and they were a lifesaver,” one Amazon customer commented. “It was super hot so we would dip these in the cooler and put them around our necks, and it was a game-changer. It made the weather way more bearable.”

