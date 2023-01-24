The 8 Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors for Travel of 2023

Below, we’ve put together a handful of stand-out lighted makeup mirrors for travel. We curated this list based on several important factors including the quality and longevity of the mirror, how easy it is to pack, and other features to best suit various preferences and requirements. Our top pick is the Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror for its compact size and ample surface area.

Lighted makeup mirrors are designed to provide ideal lighting and magnifying in order to make applying things like winged eyeliner or foundation as simple as possible. There are tons of different shapes and sizes available — from lighted compact mirrors you can throw in your handbag to packable mirrors that unfold into a full-sized display.

Relying on the hotel bathroom can be a gamble if you require great lighting to properly do your makeup or multi-step skin care routine . The right lighted makeup mirror will make getting ready on vacation so much easier, whether you're in a well-lit hotel bathroom or sharing a single bathroom at your girls trip Airbnb.

Best Overall Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This folding lighted mirror fits into a carry-on bag while still offering a large surface area to work with. What to Consider: The mirror is fragile and could crack if it’s not properly packed. The most important aspect to take into account when shopping for a lighted makeup mirror for travel is a compact size and ease of use on the go — and the ​​Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror checks all those boxes and then some. This compact travel mirror is designed to fold in half which allows you to easily slip it into a carry-on bag or backpack — but once unfolded it spans over ten inches in length, which should be more than enough surface area for the average makeup or skin care routine. This option features an easy-to-use LED touchscreen that allows you to toggle between light settings based on your needs. We also love that this option is rechargeable via USB, so you won’t have to worry about keeping batteries on hand during your travels. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 10.04 x 7.48 inches | Power Source: Micro USB

Best Magnifying FITNATE 3xMagnifying 32LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Love It: This option features a magnifying mirror as well as a large surface area and adjustable light settings. What to Consider: The price point is a bit higher than similar folding travel mirrors. The Fitnate 3xMagnifying 32LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror is a stand-out option for both traveling and detailed makeup and skin care application. It features a folding hinge and built-in carrying case that makes it super easy to pack in a carry-on bag or handbag, and it also comes equipped with a magnifying mirror for getting up-close and personal during your morning makeup routine. It’s rechargeable via USB for even more convenience and also includes 32 LED lights that can be adjusted via touchscreen.

Price at time of publish: $48

Size: 9.85 x 7.45 inches | Power Source: USB



Best Packable Zadro Next Generation LED Lighted 15X Spot Mirror Bed Bath & Beyond View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Brylanehome.com Why We Love It: Lightweight and easy to pack, this suction spot mirror can easily be installed in your hotel bathroom on a whim. What to Consider: The small size might not be large enough for makeup application on its own. This teeny tiny LED lighted mirror is a great option for throwing into your carry-on bag for use on the go. The round spot mirror features battery-operated LED lights, but the charge is extremely long-lasting so you won’t have to worry about always needing to carry batteries. This option comes equipped with three built-in suction cups that can be effortlessly attached to a hotel or Airbnb mirror or shower for easy use without getting permanently stuck or leaving behind residue when you take it down. This option also magnifies 15 times the normal strength, which is great for detailed cosmetic application and maintenance. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 4.2-inch diameter | Power Source: Battery-operated Amazon Shoppers Call This Travel Mirror a ‘Lifesaver’ for Applying Makeup in Dim Hotel Lighting

Best Folding Conair 1X/3X Rechargeable LED Lighted Compact Mirror Bed Bath & Beyond View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Hsn.com Why We Love It: This folding mirror doubles as a portable vanity and compact mirror. What to Consider: The compact mirror can be bulky and might not fit into smaller handbags. Looking for a portable mirror that’ll work as well on the go as it does while getting ready at home or in a hotel? The Conair® 1X/3X Rechargeable LED Lighted Compact Mirror works as a slick mirror you can throw into your handbag for quick touch-ups, and also features a flat base that allows you to sit it on a countertop for getting ready at home. It features dual 1- and 3-times magnification and a built-in set of LED lights that are rechargeable via USB port for added convenience. Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 3.35 x 1.1 inches | Power Source: USB

Best Lightweight Riki Love Riki Cutie Mirror Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Flannels.com View On Revolve Why We Love It: This compact personal mirror is about the size of a smartphone, but doesn’t sacrifice powerful LED vanity lights. What to Consider: The plastic exterior feels a little flimsy for the price. Packing light leaves no room for even a few pounds of unnecessary weight — which is why the Riki Cutie Portable Lighted Mirror can be such a game changer for the carry-on-only crowd. This ultra-compact lighted mirror is no bigger than the average smartphone which makes it super simple to slip into a small carry-on bag or handbag. The shatterproof mirror design is great for tossing in your purse to use on the go — but we also love that this option comes with two different built-in stands. You can either hold the mirror in the dual-finger ring slot for easy use while you're out and about, or you can press down the kickstand to use the mirror on a bathroom counter or vanity. Price at time of publish: $75 Size: Not listed | Power Source: Micro USB

Best Rechargeable Funtouch Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This rechargeable vanity mirror features a long-lasting 1000mAh rechargeable lithium battery. What to Consider: The ultra bright light setting can actually be hard on the eyes. The Funtouch Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror is an excellent option for those who travel internationally or who want something they don’t have to worry about charging on a nightly basis. It comes with a universal USB charging port which makes it easy to plug into your laptop or portable charger, but the long-lasting 1000mAh lithium battery also means you’ll get plenty of use from your mirror between charges. We also love that this option comes with a built-in protected cover as well as a slim felt carrying case for added safety. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 7.6 x 5.1 inches | Power Source: USB

Best Compact Wobsion LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: Cute and convenient, this LED-lighted compact mirror is super lightweight for on-the-go convenience. What to Consider: The latch can be tricky or stiff to open. The Wobsion LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror is a classic compact mirror — reinvented. This lightweight and adorable compact mirror comes in a handful of fun colors (think turquoise, dusty rose, and red) to suit your style, but the best part is the built-in LED mirror and 1- and 10-times magnifying capabilities. The tiny compact mirror is just 0.7 inches thick, which means it’ll easily slip into the smallest of carry-on bags and even evening handbags and clutches without looking bulky. The LED lights are also surprisingly bright, and although it’s battery-operated, the charge is very long-lasting. Price at time of publish: $14 Size: 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Power Source: Battery-operated The 8 Best Travel Accessories Under $50 at Amazon, According to T+L Editors