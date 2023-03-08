Best Products The 9 Best Leather Overnight Bags of 2023 We researched the best leather overnight bags for every type of traveler. By Irene Richardson Published on March 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips For Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Travel + Leisure / Brian Kopinski Few things tell the world you have your life together more than a sleek piece of luggage, and no material says it better than leather. Not only does it instantly stylize your look (even if you’re traveling in sweats), but, with proper care, the material only looks better as it ages. Plus, since an overnight bag is essential for any frequent traveler, it’s a worthy investment to use a durable leather one that will last a long time. Choosing the right material is one piece of the puzzle, but next is finding an overnight bag that fits your entire life from clothing to knick-knacks in a compact size. (Bonus points if it doesn’t give you a back or shoulder ache, either.) Our top pick, the Madewell Essential Leather Overnight Bag, checks off everything we want for looks, comfort, and functionality. But, if you need something with wheels or a larger option, read on for our favorite leather overnighters. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Madewell Overnight Bag in Leather at Zappos Jump to Review Best Garment Bag: Hook & Albert Black Garment Luggage Carry-on at Hookandalbert.com Jump to Review Best Backpack: Mifland Rucksack at Mifland.com Jump to Review Best Weekender: Tumi Adrian Carryall Bag at Zappos Jump to Review Best Duffel: Frye Logan Overnight Duffle Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Rolling Duffel: Royce New York Rolling Duffel Bag Suitcase at Bergdorfgoodman.com Jump to Review Best Wheeled Carry-on: Von Baer Leather Carry-on Bag at Vonbaer.com Jump to Review Best Oversized Tote: Coach Leather Tote at Zappos Jump to Review Best Organization: Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender at Cuyana.com Jump to Review Best Overall Madewell The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather 4.3 Madewell View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com Why We Love It: Between the unisex design, roomy space, and several interior pockets to fit a laptop and shoes, this overnight bag hits every mark.What to Consider: You have to buy a leather crossbody strap separately. From T-shirts to jeans, Madewell knows how to elevate an everyday, functional basic, and this overnight bag is no exception. Aside from its sleek design, which looks stylish slung across your shoulder or carried by the handles, it’s spacious enough for a weekend’s worth of clothes. Since Madewell decked it out with several compartments for your tech, shoes, and smaller essentials, savvy packers could get away with using it even longer. Most notably for on-the-go travelers, a slim side pocket offers easy access to your phone or sunglasses. The bag is made with thick Italian leather, a protective wax finish, and metal feet at the bottom to ensure the bag holds up throughout all your adventures. While the included canvas strap is plenty sturdy, you’ll need to purchase a separate one if you want the full leather aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $268 Dimensions: 18 x 13 x 7 inches | Weight: Not listed Best Garment Bag Hook & Albert Black Garment Luggage Carry-on Hook & Albert View On Hookandalbert.com Why We Love It: The multifunctional overnight bag is a carry-on and garment bag rolled into one.What to Consider: It’s a little small. Cease hauling bulky garment bags through busy terminals or stuffing them in a bloated suitcase as the modern look of this carry-on expands into its design. According to the brand, the carry-on-garment-bag combo uses a compression system that neatly stores up to two dresses or two size 42 suits. Once you touch down, use the small hook to neatly hang your attire, avoid wrinkles, and save space in your hotel room. The bag also includes a solid solution for keeping your valuables safe, a TSA-approved lock, and a leather name tag, so there’s no mistaking which bag is yours on the carousel. Despite its stature, the bag still boasts impressive features for carrying and organizing your belongings — such as a padded protective laptop sleeve and several smaller-sized compartments for stowing glasses and other accessories. The compact carry-on is easy to navigate through crowded spaces, but its smaller size does mean it’s probably best for a two-night trip max. Price at time of publish: $485 Dimensions: 21 x 55 x 36 inches | Weight: 9 pounds Best Backpack Mifland Rolltop Rucksack Mifland View On Mifland.com Why We Love it: The utilitarian-style backpack comfortably stores everything you need for an overnight trip — and looks good doing so.What to Consider: It doesn’t include a side pocket for your water bottle. At first glance, it seems like a stretch to call this pick a rucksack when the beautiful design looks too pretty to place anything inside it — but, trust us, you can pack plenty. The roll-up feature allows you to expand the bag and toss in your tech, snacks, and a couple of clothes. There's room to fit a water bottle, too, but we wish it came with an outside pocket for a handier reach. Mifland crafts each pack using thick, supple-grade leather to protect what's inside during every bus, boat, or train ride, and the strap notches assure it sits comfortably on your shoulders through it all. The hand-painted options will make a fashion statement, or opt for the matte black and light chestnut colors as a timeless look. Price at time of publish: $495 for solids and $595 for graphic Dimensions: 16-22 x 12 x 6 inches | Weight: Not listed

Best Weekender Tumi Adrian Carryall Bag Neiman Marcus View On Zappos View On Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus Why We Love it: Made of durable material, this beautiful bag can fit everything you'd need for a weekend trip.What to Consider: It's only offered in one color. Don’t hesitate to add an extra hat or another beach read because, as the name suggests, this bag really can carry it all. What sets it apart from other contenders are thoughtful details like a snap-closure handle to prevent the bag from slipping off your shoulders, a key leash, and an add-a-bag sleeve to sit on the back of other luggage (for when a weekend turns into a week). In true Tumi fashion, the brand didn’t skimp on style with this sleek silhouetted tote, which features gold accents and rich black leather. We wouldn’t mind seeing a few additional color options, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Namely, a large interior with several pockets, the best of which is a double-zipped one that keeps everything within reach during a weekend getaway. Price at time of publish: $625 Dimensions: 17.5 x 9 x 9 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds Best Duffel Frye Logan Overnight Duffle Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It: This super durable duffel also has an adjustable shoulder strap and two interior pockets. What to Consider: It’s smaller than most duffel bags. Frye is synonymous with quality leather, so it’s no surprise this luxury overnight bag made our list. Far from the duffel you took to summer camp, the antique look of its aged leather reminds us of old-world travel, but the item’s innovative design plants us firmly in the 21st century. Whether you choose from dark brown, black, or cognac, you look the part of a classy jet setter. And, with two big interior pockets, protective metal feet, and thickset handles, your luggage can accommodate everything this lifestyle entails. Compared to other duffels, it's a little smaller, but you have to give it some points for adhering to most airlines’ carry-on size requirements. Price at time of publish: $598 Dimensions: 23 x 15 x 15 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds Best Rolling Duffel Royce New York Rolling Duffel Bag Suitcase Bloomingdale's View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's What We Love: This luxe rolling duffel is lightweight and sturdy, and it has a spacious interior.What to Consider: It may not be carry-on compliant with some airlines. Are you prone to overpack, or do you consider yourself a souvenir connoisseur? Carting around heavier items is a breeze with this rolling duffel when you take advantage of its spacious interior, lightweight design, and padded grab handles. Two interior rectangular pockets provide sufficient organization to keep your smaller items tidy, and the suitcase leaves enough room in the middle for everything else. Quite the compliment magnet, the elegant design of the duffel isn’t hard to look at either. However, as one of the larger options on this list, it might not fit in an overhead bin, so double-check with your airline before bringing it as a carry-on. Price at time of publish: $1,000 Dimensions: 23 x 14 x 12 inches | Weight: 7 pounds Best Wheeled Carry-on Von Baer Voyager Leather Carry-on Bag with Wheels Von Baer View On Vonbaer.com What We Love: The eye-catching bag navigates through busy areas comfortably, and its organizational features keep business travelers in mind.What to Consider: It’s not the roomiest option on this list. This vegetable-tanned Italian leather carry-on beckons a trip to the coast, but it will get you anywhere, even if it's not the Amalfi. Voyager upgrades your traditional roller bag with four deluxe colors (we’re fond of the crimson red) and a thick cotton lining. The brand also uses sustainable practices to construct each piece in family-owned Italian studios so, you may not know where the bag is taking you, but you know where it came from. It has two slim compartments (perfect for storing documents), pen slots, and a front pocket for easily grabbing your laptop without opening the entire suitcase. Basically, the bag is a business traveler's best friend. Additionally, you can adjust the telescopic handle to two heights and quickly stow it away in a sleek zippered closure when it's time to board. Price at time of publish: $995 Dimensions: 20 x 16 x 7 inches | Weight: 8 pounds

Best Oversized Tote Coach Willow Colorblock Leather Tote Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Coach.com Why We Love It: It's a stylish option that won't look bulky even with larger items inside.What to Consider: The lack of a zippered closure may cause items to spill out. An oversized tote is a popular pick for daily throw-and-go needs, but you’ll keep coming back to this one for overnight stays, too. Coach thoughtfully added a big middle zipper pocket that separates the space into different compartments, which helps organize your clothing from other items like cosmetics and chargers. Thankfully, Coach thought to include four protective feet that keep the bag upright, because its magnetic clasp isn’t great at preventing items from slipping out if it does tip over. While not the largest option on this list (as is the nature of a tote bag), it will get you from point A to point B, with space to even store a small laptop. We can’t deny the trendy two-toned contrast of light and dark leather as an additional selling point. Price at time of publish: $548 Dimensions: 13 x 20.5 x 7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds Tips for Buying Leather Overnight Bags Figure out how much space you need Since leather won't expand the same way nylon or canvas might, what you see is what you get. We recommend determining the type of trip you'll take your bag on most often and picking a product from there. For example, are you jetting off to conferences or weddings often? A garment bag, like the Hook & Albert Black Garment Luggage Carry-on, is optimal for business and event travel if you know you'll need room for bulkier, formal-wear items. On the other hand, choosing an oversized tote option, such as the Coach Willow Tote, might provide enough space for a weekend getaway, or commuting into the office. Sure, there are lighter-weight options, but you can use the trolley sleeve to slip it over your suitcase handle if the bag becomes too heavy. Price at time of publish: $548 Dimensions: 13 x 20.5 x 7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds Tips for Buying Leather Overnight Bags Figure out how much space you need Since leather won’t expand the same way nylon or canvas might, what you see is what you get. We recommend determining the type of trip you’ll take your bag on most often and picking a product from there. For example, are you jetting off to conferences or weddings often? A garment bag, like the Hook & Albert Black Garment Luggage Carry-on, is optimal for business and event travel if you know you’ll need room for bulkier, formal-wear items. On the other hand, choosing an oversized tote option, such as the Coach Willow Tote, might provide enough space for a weekend getaway, or commuting into the office. Prioritize organization features If space is your MO, a duffel like the Frye Logan Overnight Leather Duffel, or a more traditional rolling bag with large interiors and only a couple of pockets are your best bet. However, if you plan to bring different types of tech, want to store your jewelry safely, or just prefer a more organized approach, we suggest you seek out an overnight bag with different compartments. Some, like the Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender, even have separate spaces for your shoes, styling tools, and laptop. Comfort is key Chances are you’re carting this from planes to public transport and everything in between, which means plenty of standing and tight spaces. Look for bags with padded shoulders and adjustable straps that won’t dig into your shoulders and back while you’re hustling to catch a bus or loitering in long lines. Options with removable straps, like on the Madewell Essential Leather Overnight Bag, are not only great for styling purposes, but also for swapping out straps that feel uncomfortable. On the other hand, when choosing a roller bag, most luggage, like the Voyager Leather Carry-On Bag with Wheels, should have telescopic handles. These can be adjusted to your ideal height so you avoid awkward, and back-aching, hunching. Frequently Asked Questions How do I clean a leather overnight bag? Every leather type requires different care so, we recommend first checking the brand’s site for best cleaning practices. In general, you can dampen a cloth with warm water and dish soap and gently rub the leather bag.If the stains are more severe, use a leather cleaner that doesn’t contain harmful chemicals such as alcohol and acetone (we like this one from Weiman). Just be sure to always do a patch test on a less noticeable area of your bag before applying any cleaner. Can a leather overnight bag be my carry-on? You should verify the airline’s policies and ticket type before bringing any piece of luggage, including a leather bag, as a carry-on. However, since most leather overnight bags (particularly the ones on this list) are small and lightweight, you should be able to avoid checking them. Can I check a leather overnight bag? Sure, but you should consider a couple of points first. Since leather is precious (and expensive), you probably don't want it exposed to the elements — like rain, snow, or the hot sun — while it sits on the tarmac.Plus, while quality leather is durable, it's still soft and may not keep breakable items protected while tossed around by TSA agents, so it doesn't hurt to keep it in eyesight. Why Trust Travel + Leisure For this story, T+L contributor Irene Richardson researched overnight bags from the best brands, read dozens of reviews, and asked for personal recommendations before compiling a list of the top leather bags. She considered organization features, comfort, and stylish designs before selecting any item for this roundup.