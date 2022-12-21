The 20 Best Last-minute Gifts at Amazon That’ll Still Arrive in Time, According to a Travel Writer

The holiday season is in full swing, but any last-minute shoppers out there know the panic of realizing they don’t have a single gift for festivities that are just days away. No matter who you’re shopping for, there are still plenty of unbeatable deals going on over at Amazon that will secure your title of “the best gift giver” without breaking the bank. And if you hurry, you can still get them in time for Christmas with Amazon Prime.

Luckily, I’ve already scanned the site for the sales worth shopping, so you can focus your energy on getting the gifts wrapped and ready on time. Below are the 20 best last-minute Amazon sales worth checking out for yourself or for your loved ones, and they’ll save you up to 60 percent on the best travel essentials, fashion, tech, and more. From comfy slippers to high-tech smart watches, full-fledged presents to stocking stuffers, and everything in between, it’s safe to say there’s something on this list for nearly anyone you’re shopping for, and that’s according to a travel writer.

Hardside Carry-on Spinner Suitcase

Amazon

A good piece of luggage is traditionally on the more expensive side, but right now this Rockland Hardside suitcase is up to 48 percent off, making it the perfect last-minute gift for your travel savvy loved ones. With Amazon Prime you can order today and get this sleek piece of luggage by December 23 so you can get it under the tree before Christmas. It offers plenty of space for all of your travel essentials; plus, the hard shell will keep your items safe and protected.

To buy: amazon.com, $63 (originally $120)

Cozy Ugg Slippers

Amazon

The wintertime practically begs for a fluffy pair of slippers, and whether you’re shopping for that one family member that can never get warm or someone looking for a stylish pair of house shoes, these durable slippers from Ugg are the perfect gift. Under $100 and made with wool and a cozy sheep fur with a rubber sole, they’re so comfy you may even want to pick up an extra pair for yourself.

To buy: amazon.com, $100

Packing Cubes

Amazon

If you’re not traveling with packing cubes yet, it’s time to catch up. Especially during the colder winter months when you’re carting around bulkier sweaters and aiming to fit more into your luggage, this six-pack of cubes from Bagsmart will transform your packing methods and easily store your items to optimize space. The perfect gift for the overpacker of your family, these compression organizers can be snagged for just $40 before the holidays.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $43)

Top-rated Hiking Shoes

Amazon

Every hiker knows that a good pair of shoes is make or break, so if you’re in need of some last-minute inspiration for gift giving, these best-selling Merrell hiking boots are currently up to 50 percent off. Coming in nine neutral colors and a wide range of sizes, your favorite hiking partner will be thrilled to receive these tried and true boots as a gift prior to their next outing.

To buy: amazon.com, from $68 (originally $135)

Travel Money Belt

Amazon

One of my top purchases of 2022 was a belt bag to keep my valuables secure while traveling around Europe, and this money belt from Lanney is the perfect last-minute gift for other cautious travelers in your family. Made with RFID blocking technology to keep your electronic information and identity safe, this stylish and sleek bag is a no-brainer. The best part? It’s currently up to 41 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $22)

KN95 Masks

Amazon

The unfortunate reality is that the holiday season and cold season often overlap, so an extra pack of KN95 masks will make for an excellent stocking stuffer or extra gift to throw under the tree. Right now, this shopper-loved brand with more than 19,500 five-star ratings on Amazon is on sale for just $15 with a Prime membership and will arrive by Christmas Eve to help keep you and your family healthy and protected.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $20)

High-waisted Leggings

Amazon

A good pair of leggings is the ultimate travel-outfit essential, and this uber-cozy pair from Skechers is a great last-minute gift if you’re shopping for someone that prioritizes style and comfort. The high-waisted design won’t dig into your skin while you’re waiting for your flight at the airport, and at 59 percent off, you can’t go wrong.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $52)

Cute Winter Snow Boots

Amazon

Snow boots may not traditionally be the most stylish winter apparel, but this mid-calf pair is about to change the game. A thoughtful gift for your favorite outdoor enthusiast, these insulated, waterproof boots are currently up to 26 percent off. With a faux- fur inner lining and rubber outsoles with a tread design for maximum grip on slippery surfaces, these snow boots have earned 5,800- plus perfect ratings on Amazon, confirming they’re an excellent last-minute gift to snag.

To buy: amazon.com, $51 (originally $69)

Travel Backpack

Amazon

My travel backpack has earned a spot as an absolute essential on shorter vacations, and this Amazon-choice bag from Modoker fitted with a USB charging port is sure to be a hit with your loved ones as well. Built for comfort and functionality with six compartments, durable fabric, and padded straps, we won’t blame you if you order one of these bags for yourself as well. After all, they’re 30 percent off, plus an additional 15 percent with Amazon Prime.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $40)

Noise-canceling Headphones

Amazon

There’s nothing worse than trying to get some sleep on a noisy flight, so this holiday season, snag these Bose noise-canceling headphones for just $160 from Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a tech-savvy friend or trying to replace your Mom’s ancient corded headphones, this comparable pair that’s great for light sleepers is a sweet gift to slide under the tree this year.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $200)

Portable Charger

Amazon

One thing that has become an undeniable necessity for me while traveling is a portable charger, and whether you’re shopping for someone whose phone can never seem to keep a charge or someone that’s always on the go, this is one of the best stocking stuffers to get ahold of this year. Coming in at just $22 for a two-pack, keep one for yourself and pass the other along to a friend…we won’t tell.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $28)

Automatic Pet Feeder

Amazon

For a shorter day trip away it doesn’t always make sense to board your pet or hire a pet sitter, so for the animal lovers on your shopping list, this automatic pet feeder is a must-have. Ideal for smaller pets, this feeder contains four meals per day and even allows you to leave a 10-second audio message for your pet while you’re gone to stay connected. User-friendly and easily cleanable, it’s one gift I certainly plan to pick up this holiday season — especially considering it’s now 29 percent off!

To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $80)

Fashionable Sunglasses

Amazon

A new pair of sunnies is never a bad Christmas gift, and this sleek style from Sungait is universally flattering for nearly anyone on your shopping list. Lightweight and made with UV400 lenses, these non-polarized glasses are a great stand-alone gift or stocking stuffer for your stylish secret Santa. Did we mention they come in 21 different color combinations?

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $20)

Insulated Bib Overalls

Amazon

Purchasing a last-minute gift for your favorite outdoor enthusiast? These insulated snow overalls from Arctix are a great option for avid skiers and snowboarders, and with more than 29,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say shoppers can confirm these are a great gift to give this holiday season. This best-seller is going for up to 20 percent off, so don’t wait too long to order so they can arrive before Christmas.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Portable Luggage Scale

Amazon

Sometimes it’s the little travel accessories that can be the most useful, and my portable luggage scale has saved me from many overpacking incidents in the past. If one of your loved ones has a tendency to overpack, this Amazon Choice scale is 60 percent off and easy to tuck into their stocking to save the hassle of reorganizing their suitcases in the checked-bag line. Really, it’s the gift that keeps on giving if you’re traveling with them!

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $30)

Garmin Smart Watch

Amazon

I’ve been hooked on my smart watch since I picked it up in 2020, and this highly-rated Garmin Watch is loved by shoppers and currently 40 percent off. Whether you have a family member that wants a watch to track their fitness or simply act as a personal alarm, this sleek, timeless design is sure to be an envy-inducing gift — even if you did purchase it at the last minute.

To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $200)

Kindle

Amazon

Being a bookworm and an avid traveler can be difficult when you want to bring your latest 400-page read but don’t have the space in your carry-on to do so. The simple solution? The Kindle Paperwhite. Great for the bookish shoppers on your Christmas list, this highly-rated tablet can still arrive before the holidays if you order now. You can even pack it on sunny beach vacations and continue to read your favorite book as it now features a waterproof screen and glare-free display. It might even be time for me to upgrade!

To buy: amazon.com, $110, (originally $140)

Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

There’s nothing worse than a ski jacket that doesn’t keep you warm and dry, and the good news is this shopper-loved winter coat is 39 percent off, just in time for gift-giving. Great for the outdoorsy people on your list and available in 14 vibrant and neutral colors, you can’t go wrong with the gift of warmth in giving practical winter gear.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $90)

Portable Espresso Machine

Amazon

If there’s one thing that most people can agree on, it’s the simple joy of a good cup of coffee. For your friend who loves camping but isn’t ready to sacrifice their morning espresso, this portable coffee maker from Wacaco is the gift they didn’t know they needed. For just $55, this manually operated espresso machine is perfect for on-the-go adventures — all you’ll need to add is boiling water and grounds of your choice.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $60)

Camping Tent

Amazon

A sturdy tent can be a sizable investment, so snag this Coleman Sundome Tent with more than 33,500 five-star ratings for as little as $52 this holiday season. Don’t miss sales on two-, three-, four-, and six-person tents, so whoever you’re shopping for can remain insulated and dry overnight, regardless of the weather while they camp.

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $80)

