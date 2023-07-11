When it comes to crowd-pleasing vacations, it’s hard to top the value and fun that a large-ship ocean cruise line delivers. These spacious ships, which have anywhere from 800 to 1,499 cabins, are big enough to give guests a wide choice of onboard activities, fine dining, and cutting-edge entertainment. They also deliver a huge variety of stateroom choices, whether you’re seeking an affordable cabin for a budget-minded getaway or plenty of space in a grand suite for a celebratory splurge.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

For the cruise category, respondents were asked to rate individual ships; the results were combined to generate scores for cruise lines in different categories based on number of cabins, with large-ship ocean cruise lines falling between 800 to 1,499 cabins. Some cruise lines may appear in multiple categories depending on the makeup of their fleet.

Ships were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Cabins/facilities

Food

Service

Itineraries/destinations

Excursions/activities

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of Disney

What Readers Loved

This year’s rankings delivered a few surprises. No. 2 Holland America Line moved up two spots from its 2022 ranking. The brand is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023, but readers had other things in mind when giving “HAL” the nod: “The tone of our ship was just what we were looking for, calm and relaxing,” said one voter of a voyage aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam. Others praised the company’s rock-solid musical entertainment and rewarding itineraries that go to Alaska, yes, but also many ports in Europe and South America. “We really, really enjoyed our Alaskan cruise,” one fan said. “The ship was nice, the food was great, the service was excellent, and the surroundings were absolutely beautiful!”

Slotting in at No. 3 this year was Disney Cruise Line, which garnered plenty of praise for its family-friendly programs and onboard atmosphere, despite falling from No. 1 last year. With a fleet of five ships, the line is celebrating an anniversary of its own this year, its 25th, with specialty music and entertainment on board this summer. “The ship was absolutely beautiful and there was amazing detail to everything,” said one passenger who traveled with extended family on Disney Wish. “Our granddaughter absolutely loves anything Frozen, so she certainly enjoyed the dinner show!”

This year’s voting also crowned a new No. 1: Cunard, yet another brand with plenty of history. Read on to learn why it topped the list as the best large-ship ocean cruise line.

The Winner

Cunard

Courtesy of Cunard

First launched in 1840, Cunard is once again top of mind for travelers who named it the world’s best large-ship line. Some fans may be looking ahead to the 2024 launch of Queen Anne, but many others don’t want to wait: the quintessential Queen Mary 2, which does transatlantic crossings between New York City and Southampton, England, offers as decadent a trip as ever, readers say. “Expect nothing less than the utmost of comfort and service,” opined one. “Loved our time on board and dressing up for a couple of nights during our seven-night crossing,” said another. This summer’s Alaska itineraries, aboard Queen Elizabeth, will afford plenty of opportunities to explore the wilds in the company of experts from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, a new partner for the classic brand. The line’s Queen Victoria is another solid choice: “A lovely, well-crafted ship with excellent, attentive service — and a fabulous tea service," one reader shared.

The Full List

1. Cunard

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 88.00

2. Holland America Line

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 86.44

3. Disney Cruise Line

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 86.31

4. Celebrity Cruises

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 84.56

5. Princess Cruises

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 82.13

