The 7 Best Laptops for Travel of 2023

Apple fanatics are going to love our top pick: the Macbook Air M1 , which weighs in at less than three pounds and has a battery life of up to 18 hours. Plus, it’ll fit nicely into most travel backpacks and messenger bags as you move about your day. Our full list includes options that are even lighter in weight (how does 1.14 pounds sound?), two-in-one designs that eliminate the need for traveling with both a laptop and tablet, and budget-friendly models, too.

As you rifle through your carry-on, trying to figure out why on earth it’s so darn heavy , it dawns on you: Your outdated laptop was meant to stay in your lap … at home! And while it still may be performing like a champ even after a few bumps and bruises, it may be time for an upgrade, if for no other reason than to lighten your load while traveling.

Best Overall Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020) 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Apple Why We Love It: We love its all-day battery life, slim profile, and lifelike Retina color display — plus it features a silent, fanless design. What to Consider: It only has two USB-C ports and a lower-quality 720p webcam. Apple fanatics who aren’t chained to a desk all day have been relying on the highly portable MacBook Air M1 since it debuted in 2020 — and it’s still the best performer for the price tag (now made even more affordable thanks to the newer MacBook Air M2, which came on the scene in 2022). This entry-level computer is still a favorite because of its reliable and fast performance; it wakes up instantly from sleep mode and runs all your go-to apps at warp speed. Whether you’re watching movies on a flight or digging into a color-coded spreadsheet, the display will be razor-sharp and vibrant, thanks to the Retina display and wider palette of colors. This laptop handles FaceTime calls and video conferences like a champ and the Touch ID makes everything from buying an app to shopping online with Apple Pay a one-touch move. Price at time of publish: from $999 Display Size: 13.3 inch | Weight: 2.8 pounds | Operating System: macOS | Battery Life: up to 18 hours | Storage: up to 2TB | RAM: up to 16GB



Best Budget Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Microsoft

Why We Love It: It’s a wallet-friendly laptop that should meet anyone’s basic needs. What to Consider: There’s only one USB-A port and one USB-C port (both on the same side), and you’ll have to pay extra for the fingerprint reader and more than 4GB of memory. Improving upon its earlier version with an upgraded HD webcam and more sustainable design, the Surface Laptop Go 2 has an attractive starting price tag and it’s the lightest Surface laptop. It’s ideal for everyday tasks and boasts a 3:2 aspect ratio PixelSense touchscreen, which gives you plenty of vertical screen real estate. Plus, it comes in colors that seem even more fun on the go, including an Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Sage aside from the more expected Platinum. The keyboard and trackpad are comfortable, allowing you to get your work done with ease (though it's important to note that there’s no keyboard backlight). Price at time of publish: from $600 Display Size: 12.4 inch | Weight: 2.48 pounds | Operating System: Windows 11 Home | Battery Life: up to 13.5 hours | Storage: 128GB or 256GB | RAM: 4GB or 8GB

Best 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 14" Touchscreen Laptop Amazon View On Amazon

Why We Love It: Between the stunning OLED screen, 1080p webcam, and Bowers & Wilkins speaker system with two subwoofers on the sides, this high-end 2-in-1 was built to impress. What to Consider: Even the entry-level version is on the higher end pricewise. Can’t decide if you need a laptop or a tablet? Never make the choice again after investing in the dual-purpose Lenovo Yoga 9i. The large, 14-inch OLED screen offers impressive color and clarity and the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor will wow you with its responsiveness. You won’t make compromises on memory either, thanks to the 16GB system built for serious multitasking. And wait until you see the 360-degree flip-and-fold design (laptop, tablet, tent, and stand) that rises to any occasion. It comes with a Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and 14-inch sleeve for protection as you move about your day. Price at time of publish: from $1,500 Display Size: 14 inches | Weight: 3.08 pounds | Operating System: Windows 11 Home | Battery Life: up to 10.5 hours | Storage: 512GB | RAM: 16GB

Most Lightweight Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 11.6-Inch Laptop View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: This light-as-a-feather, 2-in-1 Chromebook has a detachable keyboard and near-borderless touchscreen — and you certainly can’t beat the price. What to Consider: There’s no headphone jack, a stylus pen is sold separately, and performance may lag a bit if you try to do too many things at once. It’s easy to feel like our technology is weighing us down these days, so take a load off your shoulders with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. This Chromebook ticks a lot of desirable boxes all at once: it’s extremely lightweight at just over one pound, it’s a two-in-one design, and it’s budget-friendly — what more could you ask for? How about battery life that’ll get you through your workday, two USB-C ports, multi-position adjustability, and a detachable keyboard?Think of this as a tablet that moonlights as a laptop and you won’t be disappointed. Price at time of publish: from $379 Display Size: 10.9 inches | Weight: 1.14 pounds | Operating System: Chrome OS | Battery Life: up to 10 hours | Storage: 128GB | RAM: 4GB

Best Apple Apple MacBook Air M2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Apple Why We Love It: Slimmer (0.44 inches) and lighter (2.7 pounds) than its predecessor, this sleek new model offers an upgraded 1080p webcam and better-quality audio. What to Consider: It only supports one external screen, there are still only 2 USB-C ports, and the display notch may obstruct your view of the menu bar.

If you’re an Apple loyalist who has a little extra cash to spend on the brand’s latest and greatest, then the Apple MacBook Air with the M2 Chip (2022) should top your list. Not only is the design sleeker, but it's supercharged by the highly anticipated M2 chip — it’s up to 1.4 times faster than the M1 model. Plus, the Liquid Retina display is the biggest and brightest ever on a MacBook Air, with support for a mind-blowing 1 billion colors. When it’s time for video conferences, you’ll be seen and heard loud and clear with the 1080p FaceTime HD camera and three-mic array that captures clean audio. Price at time of publish: from $1,199 Display Size: 13.6 inch | Weight: 2.7 pounds | Operating System: macOS | Battery Life: up to 18 hours | Storage: up to 2TB | RAM: up to 24GB

Best Windows Acer Swift 5 View On Amazon View On Acer.com Why We Love It: This Windows laptop is lightweight, looks great, and has plenty of speed for maximum productivity. What to Consider: The dual speaker system falls a bit flat and the touchpad is small, which may leave larger hands feeling cramped. This powerful-yet-lightweight laptop travels well and looks great (hello, aerospace-grade aluminum chassis with a luxurious double-anodized gold treatment!) — but there’s plenty more that makes this machine worth consideration. Dual fans keep it cool to the touch and the bright display has thin bezels with a 16:10 aspect ratio for an impressive viewing area. You’ll find all the essential ports (two USB-C, an HDMI, and a USB-A) onboard, and with just 30 minutes of charging you’ll enjoy four hours of battery life. Price at time of publish: from $1,500 Display Size: 14 inch | Weight: 2.31 pounds | Operating System: Windows 11 | Battery Life: up to 10 hours | Storage: 512GB | RAM: 16GB The 22 Best Travel Tech Essentials of 2023