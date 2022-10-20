The 11 Best Laptop Cases of 2022

These are the best laptop cases to shop in 2022:

Our favorite is the Mosiso Plastic Hard Shell Laptop Case because it’s extremely durable and comes in a whopping 45 colors. But whether you’re looking for a sleeve, skin, or something more luxe, our list includes picks for every budget and taste.

We researched the best laptop cases including hard-shell and sleeve styles, and prioritized features such as water resistance, accessory pockets, handles, and more. Some of our picks lean into professionalism and utility, whereas others are all about making a statement in bold hues or designs.

Your laptop might be one of your biggest investments as well as the single most important tool you need to do your job . Protect it like the precious asset it is with a case made just for your device’s specs and your lifestyle’s demands .

Best Overall: Mosiso Plastic Hard Shell Laptop Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: This hard-shell case is streamlined, protective, and comes in a huge selection of colors. What to Consider: This case has no Apple-shaped cutout to showcase the logo, and transparency varies from color to color. If you have a 13-inch MacBook Air — a popular, lightweight laptop for frequent travelers — you’ll find a ton of value and functionality in this case. It comes at an impulse-buy-worthy price point, with a whopping selection of 45 colors to match your personal style. The two-piece, snap-on-style case offers full access to all buttons and features, and it’s easy to remove when necessary. The hard shell offers effective protection against scratches and drops and the bottom is vented to disperse heat during use as well. Best yet, it also comes with a screen protector and storage bag for accessories like a mouse or headphones when you’re on the go. Price at time of publish: $19 Dimensions: 12 x 8.5 x 0.62 inches | Laptop sizes: 13-inch | Material: Plastic

Best Hardside: Chic Geeks Emerald Faux Crocodile MacBook Case Chic Geeks View On Chicgeeks.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Love It: Not only does this style look cool and supremely luxurious, the design is protective and durable, too. What to Consider: This case is only available for Mac laptops (and a cutout Apple on the top even flaunts the brand). This hard-side case marks the rare marriage of form and function at the highest levels with a durable, snap-on design that protects your Apple laptop like a second skin. And the design is wow worthy: The top is embossed in a crocodile-style texture with ultra-posh results. (Never mind the animal-skin look: This polyurethane leather/plastic case is 100-percent vegan and cruelty-free.) The bottom is ventilated for heat distribution, and the case wipes clean easily. Price at time of publish: $95 Dimensions: Varies | Laptop sizes: 12-inch MacBook, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro | Material: Polyurethane leather/plastic

Best Water-resistant : One Life Waterproof Neoprene Laptop Sleeve Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The water-repellant neoprene construction of this sleeve keeps your laptop dry, and the soft, fleece inside protects it. What to Consider: While this pick offers everyday splash resistance, you’ll need a more heavy-duty solution if you require serious waterproofing. With a sleeve-style form that fits a wide array of brands and models, this laptop case is made with neoprene foam padding and plush fleece lining. The wrap construction protects both the top and bottom against scratches and bumps — plus the water-resistant material adds major reassurance when you get caught in the rain. A durable two-way zipper glides smoothly with metal pulls. Plus, the envelope-style design helps you move your laptop in or out quickly. Price at time of publish: $12-$13 Dimensions: Varies | Laptop sizes: 13-inch or 15.6-inch to 16-inch | Material: Neoprene The Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel, According to Frequent Fliers

Best Professional: Satechi Water-resistant Laptop Bag Carrying Case with Pockets Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This handled case is professional enough for work with inner and outer pockets. What to Consider: The streamlined form factor limits the utility of the outside zipper pockets. This professional-looking minimalist case is rich with features so it serves an array of purposes beyond just commuting to work. The slim case has three outside pockets for essentials like phone and keys. Made of water-resistant and durable nylon, this handled case also features a fully-lined interior to absorb shock with padded, inside compartments to separate accessories like headphones or cables. Price at time of publish: $25-$35 Dimensions:13.58 x 9.06 x 0.98 inches | Laptop sizes: Up to 14-inch | Material: Nylon

Best Organization: Away Laptop Sleeve Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It: Interior and exterior pockets in a range of sizes hold accessories securely and keep all your gear organized. What to Consider: Unlike the semi-permanence of a snap-on model, this sleeve-style case ceases to protect your laptop as soon as you take it out. Of course, popular luggage purveyor Away makes a laptop sleeve outfitted with an array of thoughtful pockets for streamlined organization. Exterior zip-around pockets and interior mesh and slide-in pockets are ready to stash essentials like chargers, cords, pens, notebooks — even a wireless keyboard and mouse. Made from water-resistant nylon, this versatile sleeve-style case fits laptops up to 13 inches and has an exterior leather handle for easy carrying. It’s available in black or dusty blue hues. Price at time of publish: $95 Dimensions: 13 x 1.6 x 9.6 inches | Laptop sizes: Up to 13-inch | Material: Nylon

Best Style: Clare V Laptop Case Clare V. View On Anthropologie View On Clarev.com Why We Love It: This bag wins on style alone — we love its bold, risk-taking print instead of a ho-hum neutral. What to Consider: Appearance is what sets this bag apart as it’s lightly padded with no pockets. Clare Vivier, the Los Angeles-based designer known for her chic handbags and accessories, makes this laptop case with instant eye-catching appeal. With a custom purple, red, and black color palette and a motif of chains and checkers, this fashion-forward style screams “notice me.” The case is quilted for device protection, and has a slim, pocketless profile made to drop into another bag (though it has its own handles, too). Price at time of publish: $155 Dimensions: 16.5 x 10.75 inches | Laptop sizes: Up to 14-inch | Material: Quilted cotton

Best Sleeve: Herschel Anchor Laptop Sleeve \Herschel View On Walmart View On Dick's View On Herschel.com Why We Love It: This everyday laptop sleeve is available in a range of sizes and colors. What to Consider: The minimalist design has no pockets. Best known for its backpacks, Herschel applies the same versatile, durable, and stylish standards to this laptop sleeve. Available in a wide range of sizes to fit just about any laptop model, this sleeve comes in five colorways: versatile black or gray, cool dark denim, dusty pink, and a swirly black-and-white paint-pour pattern. A padded and fleece-lined interior protects your device, and the brand’s signature striped fabric adds personality to the lining. This case has an overall minimalist appeal with a classic woven label and plastic zipper. Price at time of publish: $35-$48 Dimensions: Varies | Laptop sizes: 8-inch or 9-10-inch (tablet); 11-12-inch, 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-16-inch (laptop) | Material: Cordura (made from reclaimed and recycled pre-consumer waste)

Best Skin: LAprintingstore Luxury Laptop Skin Etsy View On Etsy Why We Love It: This unique case is fully customizable with a high-end look. What to Consider: Expect to splash out for this pick, especially if you choose both top and bottom vinyl. This laptop skin takes your already elegant Apple machine to the next level: Handcrafted using premium vinyl imported from Europe, these cases use the same materials and technology used for wrapping autos. Think full-grain faux leathers, brushed aluminum, chrome gold, rich colors, and metallic accents. The snap-on plastic case has vinyl skin; opt for both the top and bottom hard case with your choice of vinyl installed, or pick one with a vinyl-free, clear bottom case instead. Price at time of publish: $172 Dimensions: Varies | Laptop sizes: 11-inch MacBook Air, 12-inch MacBook, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro | Material: Plastic, Vinyl

Best Protective: Domiso Shockproof Laptop Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: Tough on the outside, this case also features interior pockets for convenient storage. What to Consider: The streamlined case is thinner than you might want for maximum protection and accessory storage. This protective laptop case resembles a high-tech bank vault with its rugged angularity. The outer surface is constructed of premium EVA to protect your machine against scratches, scrapes, spills, and dirt. Two inside pockets store accessories like charging cables or pens. A smooth zippered opening provides access to your laptop from both sides. Choose from black or mint green. Price at time of publish: $25-$28 Dimensions: Varies | Laptop sizes:13.3-inch, 14-inch, 15.6-inch, 17.3-inch | Material: EVA The Best Travel Tech Organizers of 2022

Best Splurge: Tumi Voyageur Clare Double-Zip Briefcase TUMI View On Abt.com View On Bloomingdales View On Tumi.com Why We Love It: This built-to-last, polished bag offers the option of monogramming to make it fully your own. What to Consider: While the black bag is elegant and durable, it’s not especially differentiable in a crowd. For an investment piece, Tumi gear will take you far — and last forever. Gold-tone accents dress up this versatile black brief, made of lightweight nylon. In addition to the main laptop compartment (with magnetic snap for easy entry), it has pockets for your phone, tech accessories, and other essentials. Interior features include three pockets for media, plus a zipper pocket, card pocket, pen sleeve, and key leash, alongside the brand’s signature tracking device. Outside, the front straight-zip pocket has a locking zipper pull, and leather handles offer hand-carry options alongside a shoulder strap. A detachable leather key ring is monogrammable, and a slip sleeve slides this case right over a trolley bag. Price at time of publish: $425 Dimensions: 11.8 x 15.4 x 3.0 inch | Laptop sizes: Up to 14-inch | Material: Nylon