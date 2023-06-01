Beyond our own assessments, the cases were packed and pulled around by real kids with big opinions. These are the best luggage pieces for children, according to our tests.

Fit for burgeoning wanderlust, children's luggage is not only small but also lightweight and easy to pull, often with cute designs or bright colors. To help you find the perfect suitcase for your little ones, we tried 19 options over a months-long testing period, evaluating each for organizational features, maneuverability, durability, style, and value.

Family trips can be stressful, but they're also tons of fun, especially when your kids are excited about the adventure. One way to spark the interest of your travelers-in-training is to get them involved in the packing process — with their very own luggage.

We like that a child could use all coordinating items on a single trip or select a piece based on their current needs. The only potential drawback is that the designs are aimed more at younger kiddos, so your child might outgrow the luggage in a few years.

We also like this five-piece luggage set from Travelers Club. It comes with a small carry-on suitcase, a backpack, a lunchbox, a neck pillow, and a luggage tag, each featuring a matching kid-friendly print. The hardshell suitcase seems very durable, with high-quality zippers and spinner wheels that roll smoothly on various surfaces — even grass.

This suitcase also maneuvers effortlessly, thanks to its eight spinner wheels, and the grab handle makes it easy to lift overhead. We think the sophisticated, preppy design would appeal to mature kids who are drawn to grown-up things — and although it's definitely an investment, you can expect it to hold up through the teen years.

If your child is too old for the more cutesy designs, they might like the Mark & Graham Terminal Carry-on. This high-quality suitcase has two sizable main compartments with zippered closure, an exterior pocket, and a TSA-approved lock. It's extremely durable, showing no signs of damage when we dropped it from a ladder and hit it with a bat.

At nearly 9 pounds, it's on the heavier side for kids luggage.

Just the thing for a maturing child, this preppy carry-on has a spacious interior and eight spinner wheels.

This kids' luggage solution feels very sturdy, though it popped open when we dropped it from a ladder and hit it with a hammer. Thanks to the high-quality rotating wheels, it's easy to maneuver and rolls smoothly over hard floors and carpet. You can also reattach the strap and carry it like a shoulder bag, but this option will almost certainly be too heavy for kids.

The Jetkids Bedbox is more than just a suitcase. The ride-on design allows a child to sit on top and be pulled by their parents through a busy airport using the adjustable strap. We like how spacious the main compartment is but, since you have to pack it from the top, you can't access all your belongings without unpacking the entire thing.

Items aren't easily accessible once it's full, so you'll want to unpack it at your destination.

The Jetkids Bedbox doubles as a suitcase and a place for your child to sit and be pulled when you don't have a stroller.

We also appreciate the adjustable handle and like how easy it is to maneuver on various surfaces. This luggage seems generally well-made, but the zippers sometimes get stuck around the corners, and it may not hold up long enough to work as a hand-me-down. Still, it's perfect for a young child's first suitcase, and considering the wallet-friendly price, we think it's absolutely worth buying.

On a budget? Check out the Crckt Kids' Carry On. This softside suitcase has a main compartment big enough for several days' worth of clothes and a few toys, plus a zippered mesh section under the lid and five exterior pockets perfect for smaller toys, a tablet, and snacks.

The zippers are sometimes finicky around the corners, and it may not be durable enough to hold up as a hand-me-down.

This wallet-friendly suitcase has a spacious interior with various pockets, an adjustable handle, and an easy-to-pull design.

One thing to note is that the larger suitcase is somewhat heavy when packed full. It's no problem to pull around, but an adult will probably need to do any necessary lifting. And, although both suitcases glide smoothly over different flooring materials, we should note that the smaller one isn't a spinner.

Looking for a matching set for siblings? This two-piece bundle from American Tourister might be your best bet. The included suitcases are slightly different sizes, but both are small enough to qualify as a carry-on. The hard-sided construction is very durable, and we found the interiors to be pretty spacious, considering how compact they are.

The smaller suitcase doesn't have spinner wheels, and the larger one is somewhat heavy when packed full.

This two-piece bundle includes two carry-on suitcases of slightly different sizes, each with a durable shell and smooth-gliding wheels.

Though it's not a spinner, it wheels around just fine and is easy for a child to pull. This suitcase comes in 19 kid-friendly designs, from monkeys to dinosaurs to unicorns. It may only appeal to younger children, but for such an affordable price, we think it's worth buying — even if you end up replacing it in a few years.

If your tiny traveler likes to stay organized, go with the Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage. This suitcase has a large main compartment, a slightly smaller zippered mesh section under the lid, and five exterior pockets. We were able to fit nine outfits, one pair of shoes, a doll, a stuffed animal, a mini football, a tablet, a toy truck, a drawing board, markers, and even a few snacks.

It's not a spinner, plus the designs may only appeal to younger children.

While the price is on the steeper side for a kid's suitcase, the durable design seems like it'll last a long time, and the relatively simple colorblock exterior could definitely grow with your child and be used into the teen years, too.

This four-wheel spinner rolls smoothly on hard floors and carpets. It also has an adjustable telescoping handle and grab handles on the top and side, making it easy for parents to grab or lift in a pinch.

For older kids, we recommend this less-cutesy, slightly larger (but not too big) option. The Logan Suitcase has two sizable inner compartments, plus two interior mesh pockets and an exterior zippered pocket. There's also a side strap for easy access to a water bottle or stuffed animal.

It's pricey compared to other kid-friendly suitcases, but it'll likely last into the teen years.

With multiple compartments and pockets, your child will use this versatile, smooth-rolling suitcase for years to come.

With four wheels that rotate a full 360 degrees, this spinner suitcase is a breeze to maneuver on pretty much any surface, even for kids under 7. We also appreciate how the handle adjusts to make it easy for both children and parents to pull. Considering the durable construction, smooth-rolling design, and super-cute appearance, we'd definitely pay full price for this luggage.

This suitcase may not have any exterior pockets or smaller sections on the inside, but it's still easy to pack. (If your little traveler loves staying organized, consider getting them a few small packing cubes .) Though it's among the most compact options we tested, we were still able to fit eight outfits, one pair of shoes, one doll, and a stuffed animal.

Our favorite option for younger children is the Rockland Jr. My First Hardside Spinner. This petite-yet-functional suitcase has two main compartments of equal size, including one with a zippered enclosure and one held down with straps.

This petite suitcase is not only cute but also durable and easy to pull, with a handle that adjusts from kid to parent height.

Other Kids Luggage Pieces We Liked

Costway 2-piece Kids Luggage Set: This two-piece set includes a suitcase and a matching backpack. The backpack is great for organization but, while the spinner suitcase is super easy to pull, the wheels feel slightly cheap.

Mima Ovi Suitcase: This two-wheel suitcase is a cinch to pull and turns on a dime. While we like the modish, space-age design, we're not sure it would appeal to kids as much as adults.

Pottery Barn Kids Little Critter Butterfly Luggage: This butterfly suitcase is adorably dreamy. We love the lightweight, balanced, smooth-rolling design but worry the wings will quickly become dingy or get caught in something in transit.

Monos Carry-on Plus: This spacious carry-on is exceptionally easy to pull and turn on its spinner wheels. However, the $300 price range is high for a suitcase for a small child and is likely a better option as a gift for a teen or college student.

Our Testing Process

We researched today's best kids luggage and chose 19 products to try firsthand. First, we inspected the suitcases' overall capacity, noting the number of pockets and other organizational features. Next, we packed them full of children's items, including outfits, shoes, toys, tablets, and snacks, and assessed how easily accessible everything was for small hands.

Then we tossed the suitcases off a ladder and hit them with a bat to see how well they stood up to damage. Each piece was also evaluated for how easy it is for both kids and adults to push, pull, turn, and lift overhead. The suitcases were scored for organization, durability, maneuverability, style, and value. Our testers will continue using these products and recording their insights over a six-month period, but those with the current highest overall ratings are featured here.



Tips for Buying Kids Luggage

Consider the best — and most manageable — size

The best suitcases for kids to manage themselves are usually smaller than a standard carry-on size (​​22 x 14 x 9 inches). You’ll likely want to get something even more petite for younger children and edge closer to the max for older kids. For instance, a 16-inch-tall suitcase will be lighter in weight and easier to maneuver for a shorter child, whereas something closer to 19 inches might be a better option for a tween.

Prioritize durability

Kids luggage is usually more affordable than adult luggage. While it may not last quite as long, you still want to choose something that'll hold up for multiple years — and even better if it can be handed down to a younger sibling when your older child outgrows it. With this in mind, look for a suitcase with a damage-resistant exterior, reliable zippers, a sturdy handle, and durable wheels.

Look for organizational features

You'll also want to keep an eye out for various organizational features, which will make it easier for your child to pack for trips and access their belongings. This may include separated main compartments, a zippered section for dirty clothes, and various interior and exterior pockets.



Frequently Asked Questions Can children have their own carry-on suitcase and personal item? Yes! Most airlines allow each ticketed passenger to bring one carry-on suitcase and one personal item on flights as allowed by the fare class booked. The only exception is lap children (under 2 years of age), who most likely wouldn't have their own luggage anyway.

What should I pack in kids luggage? You can pack your child's clothes and shoes in their luggage, but some parents choose to combine these items into their own suitcase. If this is your child's first experience using their own luggage, consider having them pack things they want to have on the trip to encourage a sense of ownership and responsibility. This could be a tablet, headphones, small toys, books, a stuffed animal, a special blanket, or snacks.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Theresa Holland is a commerce writer specializing in travel and lifestyle. She has authored many stories about luggage and knows what to look for when shopping for the best of the best. A mother of two, she is also keenly aware of the challenges (and joys) of traveling with small children. For this article, she compiled insights from our testers and combed through product specs to craft thorough, trusted recommendations for the best luggage for kids.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.