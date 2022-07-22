The Best Kids' Headphones for Travel

Every parent’s main goal is to protect their child; when traveling, it’s also to occupy them. Fortunately, with volume-limiting features and designs made specifically for small ears, headphones for kids do both.

“Good headphones made for kids limit the volume to 85 decibels (dB) max,” says Cher Zhao, M.D., a pediatric otolaryngologist at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston, Massachusetts. Continued exposure to noise above this amount can be damaging. (Normal conversation rings in at about 60 dB; an average airplane cabin hits about 80 to 85 dB.)

We rounded up some of our favorite kid-friendly headphones, keeping pricepoint, design, and functionality in mind. Our top pick is Puro’s BT2200s Volume Limited Bluetooth Headphones with Built-In Mic; they’re superb volume-limiters, they’re noise-canceling, they don’t skimp on audio quality, and they have a year-long warranty. Whether your child is looking to plug in on a short drive or your little ones need something durable for long-haul flights, we’ve got you covered.

Below, our list of the best headphones for kids.