12 Flowy and Flattering Jumpsuits That'll Keep You Comfortable on Your Next Summer Trip — All Under $50

In my ongoing quest to simplify the packing process, I’ve come to rely on the magic of one-and-done outfits that require zero matching. Yes, dresses are an easy go-to — particularly maxi dresses that give me full-leg coverage — but some days I want something different (with a little more mobility). That’s why flowy jumpsuits have become the M.V.P. of my travel wardrobe. They’re so much more comfortable than jeans and cuter than leggings, plus they're lightweight and perfectly airy for the summertime heat.

Versatility is also a major selling point of a jumpsuit. I like to mix it up by packing a casual, boho-style jersey knit jumpsuit for daytime excursions and a dressier, more streamlined one that gives evening wear vibes. You can do a lot with accessories, too: a jumpsuit provides a blank slate for things like belts, blazers, and statement jewelry. And, they seem to do something great for my figure. Jumpsuits have a way of skimming my (ahem, ample) curves without clinging that always looks flattering and keeps me feeling comfortable and confident.

Thinking about hopping on the jumpsuit train? I found a slew of summer-ready options at Amazon to suit any style, including ones with asymmetrical necklines, sleeved and sleeveless silhouettes, and even tailored options with belt loops. But, the best part is that they all come with budget-friendly price tags that stay south of $50. In fact, you can get them for as little as $27, so pick up your own day/night pair and be prepared for any dress code you encounter on the road.

Buenos Ninos V-Neck Jumpsuit

Amazon

Behold the classic jumpsuit. This is the style that got me on the jumpsuit bandwagon when I was living in Bali. Its thin straps and scooped neckline keep you cool in the heat, while the relaxed, oversized silhouette and wide-leg pants promote airflow. Complete your carefree tropical look with flip flops and a floppy sun hat. Irons? What are those? This jumpsuit doesn't even wrinkle thanks to its travel-friendly rayon fabric.

“I have had 1 million compliments on it," a reviewer wrote. “It is soft, comfortable, and allows you to move freely… I bought this outfit for a trip to Miami and it is so freaking comfy."

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)

PrettyGarden Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Amazon

Here's the thing about jumpsuits: all you need is one unique element and it's an eye-catching outfit unto itself. This PrettyGarden jumpsuit uses an off-the-shoulder detail to create a flirty effect. This style is also great for those of us who can’t really do a straight-up-and-down cut and need something with a little more shape, which is why its built-in drawstring waist is perfect.

“I bought this for a weekend trip,” a traveler began their review. “It was so soft and comfortable and looked amazing on. Several travel companions had this as well; tall and thin, short and thick, it looked great on everyone.”

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $51)

Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit

Amazon

Whether you plan to try out a Michelin star restaurant on your next trip or simply want to dial up your look for beach club cocktails, this Anrabess jumpsuit, with its gorgeous asymmetrical neckline and gauzy rayon fabric (nope, it's not linen!), is the look. Heck, you can even wear it to a summer wedding. Add some dangly earrings and a clutch, and prepare for a tidal wave of compliments.

"It's perfect for warm days with sneakers and flip-flops, or dressier sandals if you're going from day-to-night wear," according to one shopper. "It's comfortable and packable for travel."

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $58)

Happy Sailed Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Courtesy of Amazon

A decidedly put together look for day or night, this Happy Sailed jumpsuit is, in my humble opinion, absolutely stately in black. Its flowy yet boasts a structured shape, punctuated by its figure-accentuating, high-waisted sash, making it perfect for anything from baby showers to brunch. Plus, the ruffled cap sleeves and wide-leg pants add elegant flair to the look.

"I bought it for a weekend trip to LA; I needed something easy to wear that would look cute," a reviewer explained. "Everything fits fantastically, and the fabric is thick but has breathability. It's easy to dress up or down. I got several compliments on it when I wore it, and for the price, it’s fantastic."

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $49)

Yesno Bib Jumpsuit

Amazon

Fully embrace the laid-back perfection of a casual jumpsuit with this 100 percent cotton (read: breathable) jumpsuit from Yesno. It's cropped at the ankle and has side pockets for conveniently holding things like your smartphone and keys, or just tucking your hands inside as you embark on a breezy beach stroll. Make sure to use the on-site coupon to get 20 percent off.

“I wore it on a road trip," a shopper wrote. "It was super comfortable the whole way. It was still cute after four hours in the car. No wrinkles. The adjustable straps make it easy to get out of for potty breaks."

To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-page coupon (originally $33)

Pink Queen Wrap Jumpsuit

Amazon

This belted jumpsuit by Pink Queen is practically made for business trips — especially in this khaki-apricot colorway. Outside of the boardroom, it gives sophisticated vacation vibes with its wrap-front top and wide-leg pants, which can be easily dressed up or down depending on your itinerary for the day. Despite its structured look, it's made with a spandex material, so it's pretty stretchy and comfy for all-day wear.

"The jumper is awesome," a traveler exclaimed. "I needed it in time for my trip. It fits nice and it is a nice quality material; it's not light, see-through, or cheap looking. It is worth the money."

To buy: amazon.com, $42 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit

Amazon

If sweatpants had a baby with a jumpsuit, it would be this Amazon Essentials look. A slim silhouette, elasticized ankles, and a drawstring waist give it a buttery softness, but its cotton-blend terry material makes it way lighter and more breathable than actual sweatpants. Pair it with your favorite cardigan or zip-up hoodie, and you've got the perfect plane outfit.

"I bought this for an upcoming flight and I had three requirements: comfort, stylish, and pockets," a traveler commented. "This fits all three! I’m tempted to buy more in more colors."

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $34)

Anrabess V-Neck Cutout Smocked Jumpsuit

Amazon

It doesn't get much more obsession-worthy than this flowy, cropped legged Anrabess jumpsuit, which has an elasticized, smocked waist and the cutest keyhole cutout for added style points. This romantic number even has pockets on the sides — see, it doesn't get any better than this!

"I loved the fit, but I thought It would be too short and I would need heels, but I used flat sandals and the length was fine," a shopper assured. "It totally fits as expected and it's not sheer… It was very comfortable [while] on vacation in extreme heat and humidity and I felt great in it. I loved it so much that I purchased the olive green one, too."

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $53)

Lainab Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Amazon

What do you get when you cross a T-shirt with a maxi dress? It's this Lainab jumpsuit, which has a breezy wide-leg silhouette and a comfy drawstring waist. It's as soft and comfy as wearing pajamas, but still keeps you looking stylish and put-together like you're sporting a pants suit. Plus, you can pair this with anything from sneakers to heels.

“This was purchased for a trip to Europe," a customer shared in their review. "It packed well, was wrinkle-free, and looked lovely when worn. It's an easy item to throw on for a nice meal out in the evening. Pair it with a scarf or an interesting necklace, and it's quite elegant.”

To buy: amazon.com, $41

ReoRia Scoop Neck Romper

Amazon

Well, while a jumpsuit is technically a full-length piece, a shorts romper can technically qualify as one, too — and, ReoRia romper definitely makes the cut in my book. Grab this flowy drawstring-waist outfit and pair it with any number of accessories, from sandals to an oversized tote, for a sightseeing tour, beach day, or fun night out.

“I got this to have a cute and comfortable outfit for traveling to Puerto Rico," one shopper said. "It fit great and was perfect for walking around all day in the heat."

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $36)

Blencot Ruffle Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Depending on your destination, chilly nights might require a light jacket. but this long-sleeve Blencot jumpsuit eliminates the extra clothing item hogging up your suitcase thanks to its billowy sleeves with elegant ruffled cuffs. It'll make quite the statement for a formal night on a cruise and beyond, plus its smocked bust and flowy construction will keep you comfy.

"I absolutely love this," a reviewer raved. "I bought it for my honeymoon, but I loved it so much that I wore it to my daughter's college graduation. It's perfect for summer vacations, brunch, or just a date night. You can dress it up or down."

To buy: amazon.com, $45

HannahZone Cold-Shoulder Wrap Jumpsuit

Amazon

The cold shoulder look is reinvented with this short sleeve HannahZone jumpsuit and its sexy arm cutouts, which help you show off some skin without feeling too revealing. Available in deep red and summery yellow, it truly steals the show. Its soft breathable fabric and elastic drawstring waist make it the perfect staple for formal events in your travel wardrobe.

"It's beautiful," an Amazon shopper remarked. "It fit me perfectly, the fabric is soft, and the yellow color is prettier than the one in the photo. I am very happy and ready for my vacation trip to the beach this summer."

To buy: amazon.com, $36

