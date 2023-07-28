Trip Ideas Beach Vacations 8 Best Boardwalks on the Jersey Shore Embrace the classic — and kitschy — summer vibes at these Jersey Shore boardwalks. By Lauren Dana Ellman Lauren Dana Ellman Lauren Dana Ellman is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who specializes in travel, lifestyle, food, and shopping content. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 Trending Videos Photo: DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Every year, thousands of travelers from all over the Northeast flock to the Jersey Shore to soak up the sun on one of many wide stretches of sand. The 141-mile-long coastline is dotted with dozens of charming beach towns to appease every type of traveler. It’s also here where you’ll find an abundance of boardwalks, many of which are lined with nostalgia-inducing attractions, restaurants, bars, shops, and more. For good old-fashioned fun — and food (think: fry buckets and fudge) — keep scrolling. Here are eight of the best Jersey Shore boardwalks. Related: The Best Beaches in New Jersey 01 of 08 Asbury Park Boardwalk mike black photography/Getty Images Asbury Park’s one-mile-long boardwalk is teeming with top-notch shopping, drinking, dining, and entertainment. Kick back, relax, and listen to live music at Wonder Bar or The Stone Pony. Families will enjoy playing pinball games at Silverball Retro Arcade or going mini-golfing at Asbury Eighteen. When hunger calls, grab a bite (or a cocktail) at local mainstays like Seahorse, The Break, Dawgs on the Boardwalk, The Iron Whale, Maruca’s Tomato Pies, Stella Marina, or Asbury Oyster Bar. If you plan on staying the night, snag a room at the sleek Asbury Ocean Club, which boasts an incredible outdoor pool and bar area. Its sister property, the Asbury Hotel, is better suited for families, explains Brian Lonergan, Fora’s in-house bookings manager. 02 of 08 Ocean City Boardwalk DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images According to Fora travel advisor Lissa Caltrider, Ocean City is ideal for families since it is a dry town. The eponymous boardwalk, which spans 2.5 miles, is a popular spot for strolling or biking. Take the kids to the historic Gillian’s Wonderland Pier or Playland’s Castaway Cove, both of which have nostalgic attractions, including an array of coasters and swings. Along the boardwalk, you’ll also find a variety of tasty treats that’ll take you back to your childhood, like crispy fry buckets at Chickie’s & Pete’s, ice-cold lemonade from Bob’s, caramel corn from Johnson’s Popcorn, and an array of freshly made fudge and saltwater taffy at Shriver’s. Per Caltrider, the historic, all-suite Flanders Hotel makes a great home base for exploring due to its central locale. 03 of 08 Avalon Boardwalk Robert D. Barnes/Getty Images “Simple in scope and scale, Avalon's boardwalk measures half a mile long,” says Fora travel advisor AnnaMarie Jones. Adjacent to the boardwalk is a small playground and skate park. Perhaps the boardwalk’s best attraction is Summer Salt, a local haunt known for its ever-changing multi-course menu featuring farm-to-table fare. (Tip: For the best ocean views, snag a table out on the terrace). Post-dinner, stop for dessert at Sundae Best, which has two locations (one in town and one right on the boardwalk). The kitschy — albeit beloved — Pirate Island Miniature Golf is also a short stroll away. 04 of 08 Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure Fora travel advisor Gianna Quattrini describes Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach as “the quintessential Jersey boardwalk” with “rides, games, and funnel cake galore!” Family-friendly attractions abound, from old-school carnival games like ring toss and whack-a-mole to a fun house with mirror mazes and glowing lights. There’s even an amusement park, an exhilarating ropes course, an aquarium, and a handful of arcades. When it’s time for lunch, grab a slice at Joey Tomato’s or check out Boardwalk Bar & Grill, where you’ll find everything from nachos and BBQ ribs to lobster rolls and oysters. For dessert, head straight to Jenkinson’s Sweet Shop, which has been making confections like candy apples, fudge, and taffy since the early 20th century. 05 of 08 Wildwood Boardwalk Hannah Beier/Getty Images Spanning a whopping 38 blocks, the Wildwood Boardwalk is dotted with water parks, amusement parks, arcades, carnival eats, and (so much) more. Stepping into Ed’s Funcade (which has two boardwalk locations) feels like you’ve traveled back in time with its bright lights and old-school games, including ample claw machines and Skee-Ball. The family-owned Morey's Piers and Splash Zone Water Park offer fun for families of all ages. Among the best boardwalk eats are Douglass Candies, The Chillin Pineapple, Doo Wop Diner, and Hassles. After a fun-filled day, check into the centrally located, '70s-inspired Starlux hotel, which has an on-site ice cream parlor and mini-golf. 06 of 08 Atlantic City Boardwalk Driendl Group/Getty Images Atlantic City is known for its glimmering casinos, high-rise hotels, and numerous dining, nightlife, and entertainment offerings. So, it should come as no surprise that its boardwalk — which is said to be the world’s first and longest — is equally impressive. Don’t miss the city’s oldest theme park, which boasts carnival games and thrilling rides like a carousel and a Ferris wheel. Lucky Snake Arcade is part arcade, part sports bar, while Bally's Beach Bar (part of the Bally’s resort) is a great place to sip cocktails while soaking up the ocean views. For something sweet, check out confectionaries James Candy Company and Steel's Fudge. There’s a handful of big-name casino hotels situated along this four-mile stretch, such as the aforementioned Bally’s, Tropicana, and Caesars. 07 of 08 Seaside Heights Boardwalk Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure This bustling, two-and-a-half-mile boardwalk is home to rides, games, and attractions galore, many of which can be found at Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach. Coin Castle is one of the best arcades on the boardwalk with Skee-Ball, crane machines, slots, video games, and more; meanwhile, the yet-to-open water park, SeaSpray Park, is sure to make a splash — in the best way possible. Before heading down to the beach to bask in the sun, snag a souvenir or two at Shore Store (of “Jersey Shore” fame) followed by a visit to Lucky Leo’s Sweet Shop for fudge, saltwater taffy, and a seemingly endless amount of colorful gummy candy. 08 of 08 Sea Isle City Promenade DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images The city’s oceanfront asphalt-covered promenade stretches from 29th to 57th Streets, and travelers can easily spend an afternoon here. As you make your way down the promenade, it’s worth checking out the destination’s shopping scene, which includes mom-and-pop staples such as Book Nook, A Touch of Class, Sessoms' Gifts & Candies, and The Fudge Boat. Of course, after all that retail therapy, you’re bound to get hungry, in which case local pizza joints like Spinners and DeNunzio's have you covered. If you’re craving something other than ‘za, venture a block or so off of the boardwalk to discover cafes and coffee shops like Shorebreak and Red White & Brew. Was this page helpful? 