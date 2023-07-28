8 Best Boardwalks on the Jersey Shore

Every year, thousands of travelers from all over the Northeast flock to the Jersey Shore to soak up the sun on one of many wide stretches of sand. The 141-mile-long coastline is dotted with dozens of charming beach towns to appease every type of traveler. It’s also here where you’ll find an abundance of boardwalks, many of which are lined with nostalgia-inducing attractions, restaurants, bars, shops, and more. For good old-fashioned fun — and food (think: fry buckets and fudge) — keep scrolling. Here are eight of the best Jersey Shore boardwalks.

02 of 08 Ocean City Boardwalk DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images According to Fora travel advisor Lissa Caltrider, Ocean City is ideal for families since it is a dry town. The eponymous boardwalk, which spans 2.5 miles, is a popular spot for strolling or biking. Take the kids to the historic Gillian’s Wonderland Pier or Playland’s Castaway Cove, both of which have nostalgic attractions, including an array of coasters and swings. Along the boardwalk, you’ll also find a variety of tasty treats that’ll take you back to your childhood, like crispy fry buckets at Chickie’s & Pete’s, ice-cold lemonade from Bob’s, caramel corn from Johnson’s Popcorn, and an array of freshly made fudge and saltwater taffy at Shriver’s. Per Caltrider, the historic, all-suite Flanders Hotel makes a great home base for exploring due to its central locale.

03 of 08 Avalon Boardwalk Robert D. Barnes/Getty Images “Simple in scope and scale, Avalon's boardwalk measures half a mile long,” says Fora travel advisor AnnaMarie Jones. Adjacent to the boardwalk is a small playground and skate park. Perhaps the boardwalk’s best attraction is Summer Salt, a local haunt known for its ever-changing multi-course menu featuring farm-to-table fare. (Tip: For the best ocean views, snag a table out on the terrace). Post-dinner, stop for dessert at Sundae Best, which has two locations (one in town and one right on the boardwalk). The kitschy — albeit beloved — Pirate Island Miniature Golf is also a short stroll away.

04 of 08 Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure Fora travel advisor Gianna Quattrini describes Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach as “the quintessential Jersey boardwalk” with “rides, games, and funnel cake galore!” Family-friendly attractions abound, from old-school carnival games like ring toss and whack-a-mole to a fun house with mirror mazes and glowing lights. There’s even an amusement park, an exhilarating ropes course, an aquarium, and a handful of arcades. When it’s time for lunch, grab a slice at Joey Tomato’s or check out Boardwalk Bar & Grill, where you’ll find everything from nachos and BBQ ribs to lobster rolls and oysters. For dessert, head straight to Jenkinson’s Sweet Shop, which has been making confections like candy apples, fudge, and taffy since the early 20th century.

06 of 08 Atlantic City Boardwalk Driendl Group/Getty Images Atlantic City is known for its glimmering casinos, high-rise hotels, and numerous dining, nightlife, and entertainment offerings. So, it should come as no surprise that its boardwalk — which is said to be the world’s first and longest — is equally impressive. Don’t miss the city’s oldest theme park, which boasts carnival games and thrilling rides like a carousel and a Ferris wheel. Lucky Snake Arcade is part arcade, part sports bar, while Bally's Beach Bar (part of the Bally’s resort) is a great place to sip cocktails while soaking up the ocean views. For something sweet, check out confectionaries James Candy Company and Steel's Fudge. There’s a handful of big-name casino hotels situated along this four-mile stretch, such as the aforementioned Bally’s, Tropicana, and Caesars.

07 of 08 Seaside Heights Boardwalk Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure This bustling, two-and-a-half-mile boardwalk is home to rides, games, and attractions galore, many of which can be found at Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach. Coin Castle is one of the best arcades on the boardwalk with Skee-Ball, crane machines, slots, video games, and more; meanwhile, the yet-to-open water park, SeaSpray Park, is sure to make a splash — in the best way possible. Before heading down to the beach to bask in the sun, snag a souvenir or two at Shore Store (of “Jersey Shore” fame) followed by a visit to Lucky Leo’s Sweet Shop for fudge, saltwater taffy, and a seemingly endless amount of colorful gummy candy.